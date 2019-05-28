Log in
Mitsui Chemicals : Tohcello, Mitsui Chemicals Agro Receive Safety Award from JCIA

05/28/2019 | 01:29am EDT

2019.05.28

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) today announced that wholly owned subsidiaries Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Inc. (President & CEO: Takeshi Kaide) and Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Inc. (President & CEO: Satoshi Ozawa) on May 24 received this year's Japan Chemical Industry Association (JCIA) Safety Award*.

Based on a management policy of making safety its top priority in everything it does, Mitsui Chemicals has been working to roll out safer operations to affiliated companies both in Japan and overseas. All employees involved in production and R&D have as such played a role in receiving this latest award, with the JCIA looking highly upon these employees for their safety awareness and safe operations - and the fact that these have allowed chemical operations to continue without incident at the two subsidiaries.

The Mitsui Chemicals Group will continue to carry out safe operations as it strives to show both dynamic growth in the chemical industry and contributions to broader society.

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Inc. - Anjo Works (Anjo, Aichi Prefecture)

Established 1972
Main business Production of foamed plastic sheets, primarily using PP and PE
Safety record Time passed without accident: 2.39 million operating hours
Years without accident: 21 years (ongoing)

Mitsui Chemicals Agro, Inc. - Agrochemicals Research Center (Yasu, Shiga Prefecture)

Established 1939
Main business Research for the creation and efficacy testing of agrochemicals
Safety record Time passed without accident: 3.05 million operating hours
Years without accident: 18 years (ongoing)

*JCIA Safety Award:
Serving as part of a self-regulating initiative to promote security, safety and health in the chemical industry, the JCIA Safety Award is given in acknowledgment of production plants and research facilities displaying exemplary safety standards.
2019 marks the 43rd year of this annual award. Screening and deliberation to determine the winners was conducted through a safety acknowledgement meeting moderated by Kazuhiko Suzuki, professor emeritus at Okayama University.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 05:28:03 UTC
