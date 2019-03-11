Mitsui Chemicals : Unveiling the “hour's Pod” concept car Mitsui Chemicals to Exhibit at JEC World 2019 in Paris, France

2019.03.11
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) will exhibit at JEC World 2019, one of the world's largest composites exhibitions. The event will be held in Paris, France, March 12-14, 2019.
Mitsui Chemicals has collaborated with ARRK Corp. (Osaka, Japan; President: Tae Ho Kim), a global development assistance company, to produce the hour's Pod, a concept car that suggests new ways to spend one's time in a future with widespread autonomous driving. Outfitted with an array of new materials and technologies from the Mitsui Chemicals Group, hour's Pod offers a new value proposition for the mobility environment, time and space. A dedicated website provides detailed information on the exhibit.
Concept behind hour's Pod
Self-driving vehicles will usher in a more diverse range of ways to enjoy time and space while traveling. 'hour's Pod' creates new value for the transportation environment by combining multiple refined materials. The technological capabilities of Mitsui Chemicals make the concept possible.
Overview of Mitsui Chemicals' Booth
|
Exhibition period
|
March 12 (Tue) - March 14 (Thu), 2019
|
Venue
|
Fairgrounds Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris, France
|
Booth number
|
H52, Hall 6
Exhibition of Materials
|
TAFNEX™ CF/PP
- UD Winding Tape
- UD Winding Tube
|
TAFNEX™ CF/PP is an unidirectional tape (UD tape) composed of carbon fiber and polypropylene(PP).
It is mounted as frames and flooring on the concept model car. The material has excellent properties like light weight, impact resistance, water resistance, recyclability and high processability.
*Filament winded tubes are made by AFPT GmbH under a collaboration project on TAFNEXTM CF/PP.
|
NOSTRA™
|
NOSTRA™ is an ultraviolet light- (UV-) hardened coating developed using proprietary Mitsui Chemicals technology that resists fogging up and getting dirty.
It is mounted on the surface of the window of the concept model car.
The material has been given excellent dirt resistance, anti-fogging properties, easy washability, abrasion resistance, anti-static properties and fast-drying properties.
|
FORTIMO™
|
FORTIMO™ is a polyurethane elastomer created from novel isocyanate.
It is mounted as cushion material of the seat and table of the concept model car.
This material achieves elasticity, heat resistance and light stability.
|
FORTIMO™ & C
|
This high-quality tactile material 'FORTIMO & C' was created with real carbon and FORTIMO™
It is mounted on the surface of the seat and table of the concept model car.
Its pleasant texture was designed for a user's sensory experience and value with keeping high functionality such as durability, impact resistance and high elasticity.
Disclaimer
Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 04:44:04 UTC