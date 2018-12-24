Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. (4183)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
2017MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui Chemicals : Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery offers its first jet fuel cargo - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 08:21am CET

(Reuters) - Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery has offered its first jet fuel cargo, weeks after it officially began commercial production, two sources at the refinery told Reuters on Monday.

The export cargo is ready for loading from Jan. 1 to Jan. 10, the first source said, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.

"The export volume and price are still subject to negotiations with potential buyers," the source added.

A third source at the refinery told Reuters in November that the facility was seeking government permission to export its first batch of 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel.

"Exporting the first batch will help us secure an ISO certificate for the product," the first source said, adding that the refinery would sell jet fuel in the domestic market after that under a deal signed with Vietnam Oil and Gas group, or PetroVietnam.

The 200,000-barrels-per-day Nghi Son refinery, located 260 km (160 miles) south of Hanoi, began commercial production on Nov. 14 after months of tests.

The $9 billion refinery is 35.1 percent owned by Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co, 35.1 percent by Kuwait Petroleum, 25.1 percent by PetroVietnam and 4.7 percent by Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Energy companies do not typically comment on private deals.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. -2.82% 3440 End-of-day quote.-25.54%
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. -2.04% 2447 End-of-day quote.-33.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
08:21aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery offers its first jet fuel car..
RE
12/12IDEMITSU KOSAN : Kosans Vietnamese oil refinery starts operation
AQ
12/11IDEMITSU KOSAN : oil refinery in Vietnam starts operation
AQ
12/10MITSUI CHEMICALS : Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery begins commercial production
RE
11/27MITSUI CHEMICALS : Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery plans to export first jet fue..
RE
11/05MATERIAL MEETS CREATIVE TEAM : #6 Shape Memory Sheet × Taku Sasaki (KOKUYO CREAT..
PU
11/01MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. : Half-year results
CO
10/30MITSUI CHEMICALS : and Chitose Group Launch Novel Open Innovation Initiative to ..
AQ
10/29MITSUI CHEMICALS : and Chitose Group Launch Novel Open Innovation Initiative to ..
BU
10/16MITSUI CHEMICALS : Operations Start on Additional Production Facilities for High..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 500 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 81 344 M
Debt 2019 393 B
Yield 2019 4,13%
P/E ratio 2019 5,94
P/E ratio 2020 5,92
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 500 B
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 423  JPY
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Tannowa Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masaharu Kubo CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Legal Affairs
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shigeru Isayama Director & Executive Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.-33.78%4 497
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%95 009
AIR LIQUIDE2.43%52 390
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-28.17%32 876
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-28.38%30 313
GIVAUDAN1.47%21 221
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.