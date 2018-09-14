Mitsui Chemicals : included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

2018.09.14

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Asia Pacific Index, one of the world's leading ESG investment indices.

DJSI, the index jointly developed by S & P Dow Jones Indices, United States and RobecoSAM, Switzerland., evaluates the corporate sustainability of the company from the economic, environmental, and social factors, and selects the leading sustainability-driven companies. DJSI Asia Pacific covers approximately 600 major companies in the Asia-Pacific region, and 150 companies has been selected in 2018.

In April 2018, the Mitsui Chemicals Group newly established the Corporate Sustainability Division to incorporate ESG elements in the Group's management and business strategies, and to improve the disclosure of ESG information to all stakeholders. This reflects the Group's determination to deepen its management, which to date has revolved largely around the economic, environmental, and social fields, and to position ESG concerns at the heart of its sustainability management. The Mitsui Chemicals Group aims to achieve sustainable development for itself and society by solving social challenges through our business activities.

Dow Jones Sustainability Index URL：http://www.robecosam.com/