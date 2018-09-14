Log in
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. (4183)
  Report  
Mitsui Chemicals : included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

09/14/2018 | 07:13am CEST

2018.09.14

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Asia Pacific Index, one of the world's leading ESG investment indices.

DJSI, the index jointly developed by S & P Dow Jones Indices, United States and RobecoSAM, Switzerland., evaluates the corporate sustainability of the company from the economic, environmental, and social factors, and selects the leading sustainability-driven companies. DJSI Asia Pacific covers approximately 600 major companies in the Asia-Pacific region, and 150 companies has been selected in 2018.

In April 2018, the Mitsui Chemicals Group newly established the Corporate Sustainability Division to incorporate ESG elements in the Group's management and business strategies, and to improve the disclosure of ESG information to all stakeholders. This reflects the Group's determination to deepen its management, which to date has revolved largely around the economic, environmental, and social fields, and to position ESG concerns at the heart of its sustainability management. The Mitsui Chemicals Group aims to achieve sustainable development for itself and society by solving social challenges through our business activities.

Dow Jones Sustainability Index URL：http://www.robecosam.com/

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 05:12:05 UTC
2017Mitsui Chemicals Inc. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Mitsui Chemicals (MITUF) CEO Explanation Business Results & Outlook - Slidesh.. 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 491 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 81 335 M
Debt 2019 382 B
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 6,52
P/E ratio 2020 6,34
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 548 B
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 655  JPY
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Tannowa Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masaharu Kubo CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Legal Affairs
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shigeru Isayama Director & Executive Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.-27.42%4 858
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%95 185
AIR LIQUIDE0.76%52 640
PRAXAIR2.92%45 034
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-4.86%41 303
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-22.16%35 829
