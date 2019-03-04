Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.

(4183)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui Chemicals : to Establish New Production Facility in China for Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 11:45pm EST

2019.03.05

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) has decided to set up a new production facility for long glass fiber reinforced polypropylene (LGFPP) at Chinese manufacturing subsidiary Mitsui Advanced Composites (Zhongshan) Co, Ltd. (President: Yasuhiro Niki).

This will become Mitsui Chemicals' third manufacturing base for LGFPP, joining existing bases in Japan and the U.S. By establishing this new facility, Mitsui Chemicals' production capacity for LGFPP will increase to 10,500 tons per year.

Overview of the New Production Facility

1. Product Long glass fiber reinforced polypropylene (LGFPP)
2. Location Mitsui Advanced Composites (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd.
(Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China)
3. Capacity 3,500 tons/year
4. Schedule (tentative) Completion in February 2020
Operations commence in September 2020

Developed by Prime Polymer Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals' LGFPP is a composite material made by melting and mixing polypropylene (PP) resin with long glass fibers. The lightweight material offers an attractive appearance, with long glass fibers providing a good balance between hardness and impact resistance. The material is already being adopted in areas such as the unpainted insides of rear car doors.

The recent strengthening of environmental regulations and a shift toward electric vehicles have led to increasing needs for automotive lightweighting.
As a result, demand is on the rise for fiber-reinforced resins and is expected to grow further for such materials able to substitute for metal such as car doors and other such parts. (Mitsui Chemicals certifies LGFPP as Blue Value™ product according to the high environmental contribution value.)

Mitsui Chemicals aims to achieve further business expansion in mobility, a key sector for the company, by continuing to correctly gauge global growth in demand.

Mitsui Advanced Composites (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd.

1. Established April 2004
2. Capital and Stakes US$15.31 million
Mitsui Chemicals : 50%
Prime Polymer : 20%
SCG Chemicals Singapore : 20%
Other: 10%
3. Chairman
President 		Yasuhiro Niki
Michiharu Muraoka
4. Head Office and Plant 18 Haojiang Road, Zhongshan Torch Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China
5. Business Manufacture and sale of polypropylene compound

To create 'a cohesive society in harmony with the environment', Mitsui Chemicals Group makes the contributions of its products and services more visible to share that value with stakeholders. We assess products and services with separate metrics according to their usage and award Blue Value™ certification to those that have high value in making an environmental contribution.
Environmental Contribution Value, Blue Value™

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 04:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
03/04MITSUI CHEMICALS : to Establish New Production Facility in China for Long Glass ..
PU
03/03MITSUI CHEMICALS : Two Mitsui Chemicals Companies Recognized as Excellent Enterp..
PU
03/01MITSUI CHEMICALS : Receives Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19 Award
PU
02/28MITSUI CHEMICALS : Raises Funds With ESG/SDG-Based Syndicated Loan
PU
02/13MITSUI CHEMICALS : Donates NONROT™-Treated Benches Made from Non-Native Bi..
PU
02/12MITSUI CHEMICALS : Receives Runner-Up Award at Nikkei Annual Report Awards 2018
PU
02/11MITSUI CHEMICALS : Cosponsors the Japanese Championship of FIRST LEGO League 201..
PU
01/23MITSUI CHEMICALS : Supports TCFD Recommendations
PU
01/17MITSUI CHEMICALS : to Begin Production of Alpha-Methylstyrene in Singapore
AQ
01/14MITSUI CHEMICALS : Set to Begin Singaporean Production for α-Methylstyrene
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 488 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 78 496 M
Debt 2019 388 B
Yield 2019 3,67%
P/E ratio 2019 6,82
P/E ratio 2020 6,83
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 559 B
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 339  JPY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Tannowa Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masaharu Kubo CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Legal Affairs
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shigeru Isayama Director & Executive Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.19.32%4 956
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%97 928
AIR LIQUIDE1.34%53 501
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD15.65%35 413
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES2.33%31 741
GIVAUDAN9.71%23 059
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.