Mitsui Chemicals : to Exhibit, Hold Special Session at 5th WEARABLE EXPO

2019.01.10
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) today announced that it will be exhibiting at the 5th WEARABLE EXPO, which is set to be held at Tokyo Big Sight over January 16-18. Managing Executive Officer, Shin Fukuda, will hold a special session on January 17 to talk about the ways in which materials development can contribute to wearables.
WEARABLE EXPO is an exhibition for displaying everything relating to wearables. Products covered at the event range from the latest wearable displays to practical solutions, augmented and virtual reality technologies, and parts and materials for the development of cutting-edge wearable devices.
Overview of Mitsui Chemicals' Booth
|
Exhibition period
|
10:00-18:00, Jan. 16 (Wed) - Jan. 18 (Fri), 2019.
Event concludes at 17:00 on Jan. 18.
|
Exhibition hall
|
Tokyo Big Sight West Hall 2 (Floor 1)
|
Booth number
|
W14-16
Products to be Displayed
|
TouchFocus™
|
Next-generation eyewear able to instantaneously switch between near and far vision with a single touch
【Event will mark first exhibition of white-framed TouchFocus™】
|
Ophthalmic lens materials
SunSensors™
|
Photochromic technology for adjusting color and light in response to ultraviolet (UV) ray levels
|
Ophthalmic lens materials
UV+420cut™
|
Light wavelength blocking technology able to cut out UV rays and high-energy visible rays that can cause harm
|
Ophthalmic lens materials
NeoContrast™
|
Light wavelength blocking technology that protects the eye from bright lights while helping to maintain contrast for brightness and color
|
Piezoelectric Line
PIEZOLA™
|
Flexible, high-sensitivity contact and vibration sensor with a coaxial linear structure
【Experience the next-generation vital measurement sheet co-produced with ARRK CORPORATION】
|
ABSORTOMER™
|
Material with a texture that changes depending on temperature - notable for becoming softer at body temperature
|
Optical adhesives material
|
Raw material for adhesives that excel in optical applications by way of strong adherence to glass and resin
|
Photoelastic polyurethane
|
Material for Soft, flexible sensors (for contact, position, angle)
Overview of Special Session
|
Session time
|
12:35-13:15, Jan. 17 (Thu), 2019
|
Session hall
|
TFT Building West Wing, Floor 2, Hall
|
Speaker
|
Shin Fukuda (Mitsui Chemicals - Managing Executive Officer; Center Executive, R&D Center)
|
Topic
|
Creating a Future That Can Only Be Realized with the Materials Expertise of Mitsui Chemicals
|
Speech number
|
WEA-S1 Special Session #1: New Materials & Electronic Components for Dramatic Quality Improvement of Wearables
■ For more information on WEARABLE EXPO, please visit
