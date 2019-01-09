Mitsui Chemicals : to Exhibit, Hold Special Session at 5th WEARABLE EXPO

2019.01.10

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) today announced that it will be exhibiting at the 5th WEARABLE EXPO, which is set to be held at Tokyo Big Sight over January 16-18. Managing Executive Officer, Shin Fukuda, will hold a special session on January 17 to talk about the ways in which materials development can contribute to wearables.

WEARABLE EXPO is an exhibition for displaying everything relating to wearables. Products covered at the event range from the latest wearable displays to practical solutions, augmented and virtual reality technologies, and parts and materials for the development of cutting-edge wearable devices.

Overview of Mitsui Chemicals' Booth

Exhibition period 10:00-18:00, Jan. 16 (Wed) - Jan. 18 (Fri), 2019.

Event concludes at 17:00 on Jan. 18. Exhibition hall Tokyo Big Sight West Hall 2 (Floor 1) Booth number W14-16

Products to be Displayed

TouchFocus™ Next-generation eyewear able to instantaneously switch between near and far vision with a single touch

【Event will mark first exhibition of white-framed TouchFocus™】 Ophthalmic lens materials

SunSensors™ Photochromic technology for adjusting color and light in response to ultraviolet (UV) ray levels Ophthalmic lens materials

UV+420cut™ Light wavelength blocking technology able to cut out UV rays and high-energy visible rays that can cause harm Ophthalmic lens materials

NeoContrast™ Light wavelength blocking technology that protects the eye from bright lights while helping to maintain contrast for brightness and color Piezoelectric Line

PIEZOLA™ Flexible, high-sensitivity contact and vibration sensor with a coaxial linear structure

【Experience the next-generation vital measurement sheet co-produced with ARRK CORPORATION】 ABSORTOMER™ Material with a texture that changes depending on temperature - notable for becoming softer at body temperature Optical adhesives material Raw material for adhesives that excel in optical applications by way of strong adherence to glass and resin Photoelastic polyurethane Material for Soft, flexible sensors (for contact, position, angle)

Overview of Special Session

Session time 12:35-13:15, Jan. 17 (Thu), 2019 Session hall TFT Building West Wing, Floor 2, Hall Speaker Shin Fukuda (Mitsui Chemicals - Managing Executive Officer; Center Executive, R&D Center) Topic Creating a Future That Can Only Be Realized with the Materials Expertise of Mitsui Chemicals Speech number WEA-S1 Special Session #1: New Materials & Electronic Components for Dramatic Quality Improvement of Wearables

