Mitsui Chemicals : to Exhibit at JEC World 2019 in Paris, France

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa)
will exhibit at JEC World 2019, one of the world's largest composites
exhibitions. The event will be held in Paris, France, March 12–14, 2019.
Mitsui Chemicals has collaborated with ARRK Corp. (Osaka, Japan;
President: Tae Ho Kim), a global development assistance company, to
produce the hour's Pod, a concept car that suggests new ways to spend
one's time in a future with widespread autonomous driving. Outfitted
with an array of new materials and technologies from the Mitsui
Chemicals Group, hour’s Pod offers a new value proposition for the
mobility environment, time and space. A dedicated website provides
detailed information on the exhibit. (URL: https://www.mitsuichem.com/en/special/jec/index.htm)
Concept behind hour's Pod
Self-driving vehicles will usher in a more diverse range of ways to
enjoy time and space while traveling. “hour's Pod” creates new value for
the transportation environment by combining multiple refined materials.
The technological capabilities of Mitsui Chemicals make the concept
possible.
Overview of Mitsui Chemicals’ Booth
Exhibition period
March 12 (Tue) – March 14 (Thu), 2019
Venue
Fairgrounds Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris, France
Booth number
H52, Hall 6
Exhibition of Materials
TAFNEX™ CF/PP
- UD Winding Tape
- UD Winding Tube
|
TAFNEXTM CF/PP is an unidirectional tape (UD tape)
composed of carbon fiber and polypropylene (PP).
It is mounted as frames and flooring on the concept model car.
The material has excellent properties like light weight, impact
resistance, water resistance, recyclability and high
processability.
*Filament winded tubes are made by AFPT GmbH under a
collaboration project on TAFNEXTM CF/PP.
NOSTRA™
|
NOSTRA™ is an ultraviolet light- (UV-) hardened coating developed
using proprietary Mitsui Chemicals technology that resists fogging
up and getting dirty.
It is mounted on the surface of the window of the concept model
car.
The material has been given excellent dirt resistance,
anti-fogging properties, easy washability, abrasion resistance,
anti-static properties and fast-drying properties.
FORTIMO™
|
FORTIMO™ is a polyurethane elastomer created from novel isocyanate.
It is mounted as cushion material of the seat and table of the
concept model car.
This material achieves elasticity, heat resistance and light
stability.
FORTIMO™ & C
|
This high-quality tactile material “FORTIMO & C” was created with
real carbon and FORTIMO™
It is mounted on the surface of the seat and table of the concept
model car.
Its pleasant texture was designed for a user’s sensory experience
and value with keeping high functionality such as durability,
impact resistance and high elasticity.
About Mitsui Chemicals (Tokyo: 4183, ISIN: JP3888300005)
Mitsui Chemicals’ roots can be traced back to 1912 when it began
producing raw material for chemical fertilizers from coal gas
byproducts, the first company in Japan to do so. This undertaking
significantly contributed to increasing agricultural productivity, a
major social issue at the time. Later, the company evolved its
technology from coal chemicals to gas chemicals, and in 1958 it built
Japan’s first petrochemical complex and so provided impetus to Japan’s
industry. Today, the company boasts many world-class products with sales
standing at over JPY 1,300 billion (USD 11.8 billion) and with over 150
companies in 28 countries. Its business portfolio includes
environment-friendly materials for next-generation mobility, healthcare
services to realize health and happiness in an ageing society, packaging
that ensures the reliability and safety of food products, agrochemicals
that contribute to increased production of food, electronic materials,
and environment and energy sector.
Mitsui Chemicals will continue to contribute to solving social
challenges with its state-of-the-art technology and by "Creating New
Customer Value through Innovation".
More information can be found at http://www.mitsuichem.com/index.htm
