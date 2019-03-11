Mitsui Chemicals : to Exhibit at JEC World 2019 in Paris, France

Unveiling the “hour's Pod” concept car

A new value proposition for time and space through novel material combinations

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) will exhibit at JEC World 2019, one of the world's largest composites exhibitions. The event will be held in Paris, France, March 12–14, 2019.

Mitsui Chemicals has collaborated with ARRK Corp. (Osaka, Japan; President: Tae Ho Kim), a global development assistance company, to produce the hour's Pod, a concept car that suggests new ways to spend one's time in a future with widespread autonomous driving. Outfitted with an array of new materials and technologies from the Mitsui Chemicals Group, hour’s Pod offers a new value proposition for the mobility environment, time and space. A dedicated website provides detailed information on the exhibit. (URL: https://www.mitsuichem.com/en/special/jec/index.htm)

Concept behind hour's Pod

Self-driving vehicles will usher in a more diverse range of ways to enjoy time and space while traveling. “hour's Pod” creates new value for the transportation environment by combining multiple refined materials. The technological capabilities of Mitsui Chemicals make the concept possible.

Overview of Mitsui Chemicals’ Booth Exhibition period March 12 (Tue) – March 14 (Thu), 2019 Venue Fairgrounds Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris, France Booth number H52, Hall 6

Exhibition of Materials TAFNEX™ CF/PP - UD Winding Tape - UD Winding Tube TAFNEXTM CF/PP is an unidirectional tape (UD tape) composed of carbon fiber and polypropylene (PP). It is mounted as frames and flooring on the concept model car. The material has excellent properties like light weight, impact resistance, water resistance, recyclability and high processability. *Filament winded tubes are made by AFPT GmbH under a collaboration project on TAFNEXTM CF/PP. NOSTRA™ NOSTRA™ is an ultraviolet light- (UV-) hardened coating developed using proprietary Mitsui Chemicals technology that resists fogging up and getting dirty. It is mounted on the surface of the window of the concept model car. The material has been given excellent dirt resistance, anti-fogging properties, easy washability, abrasion resistance, anti-static properties and fast-drying properties. FORTIMO™ FORTIMO™ is a polyurethane elastomer created from novel isocyanate. It is mounted as cushion material of the seat and table of the concept model car. This material achieves elasticity, heat resistance and light stability. FORTIMO™ & C This high-quality tactile material “FORTIMO & C” was created with real carbon and FORTIMO™ It is mounted on the surface of the seat and table of the concept model car. Its pleasant texture was designed for a user’s sensory experience and value with keeping high functionality such as durability, impact resistance and high elasticity.

About Mitsui Chemicals (Tokyo: 4183, ISIN: JP3888300005)

Mitsui Chemicals’ roots can be traced back to 1912 when it began producing raw material for chemical fertilizers from coal gas byproducts, the first company in Japan to do so. This undertaking significantly contributed to increasing agricultural productivity, a major social issue at the time. Later, the company evolved its technology from coal chemicals to gas chemicals, and in 1958 it built Japan’s first petrochemical complex and so provided impetus to Japan’s industry. Today, the company boasts many world-class products with sales standing at over JPY 1,300 billion (USD 11.8 billion) and with over 150 companies in 28 countries. Its business portfolio includes environment-friendly materials for next-generation mobility, healthcare services to realize health and happiness in an ageing society, packaging that ensures the reliability and safety of food products, agrochemicals that contribute to increased production of food, electronic materials, and environment and energy sector.

Mitsui Chemicals will continue to contribute to solving social challenges with its state-of-the-art technology and by "Creating New Customer Value through Innovation".

