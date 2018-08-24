Mitsui Chemicals : to Expand Production Capacity of LUCANT™

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (TOKYO:4183)(President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa)
announced the decision to construct a new plant for the production of
LUCANT™, hydrocarbon-based synthetic fluid, at its Ichihara Works in
response to the expansion of global demand.
LUCANT(TM)


[Outline of New plant]

1. Product


Hydrocarbon-based synthetic oil

2. Brand Name


LUCANT ™

3. Location


Ichihara Works of Mitsui chemicals

4. Production Capacity


20,000ton/year

5. Schedule


Commercial operations : February 2021

LUCANT™ is a high performance, hydrocarbon-based, specialty synthetic
fluid used primarily as a viscosity modifier. It is used in the most
demanding applications including automotive driveline, industrial
lubricants and greases, and is the approved choice for leading OEMs and
global oil marketers. Mitsui Chemicals was the first manufacturer to
offer to the market this unique synthetic fluid which boasts industry
leading efficiency and durability.
The investment in additional LUCANT™ capacity will allow us to meet the
evolving and demanding needs of the Lubricant market.
Mitsui
Chemicals has decided to strengthen our production capacity for LUCANT™
in order to secure a stable supply capability and drive its business
growth.
