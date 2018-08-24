Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.    4183   JP3888300005

MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC. (4183)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mitsui Chemicals : to Expand Production Capacity of LUCANT™

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 12:01am EDT

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (TOKYO:4183)(President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) announced the decision to construct a new plant for the production of LUCANT™, hydrocarbon-based synthetic fluid, at its Ichihara Works in response to the expansion of global demand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005209/en/

LUCANT(TM) (Photo: Business Wire)

LUCANT(TM) (Photo: Business Wire)

 

[Outline of New plant]

1. Product   Hydrocarbon-based synthetic oil
2. Brand Name LUCANT ™
3. Location Ichihara Works of Mitsui chemicals
4. Production Capacity 20,000ton/year
5. Schedule   Commercial operations : February 2021
 

LUCANT™ is a high performance, hydrocarbon-based, specialty synthetic fluid used primarily as a viscosity modifier. It is used in the most demanding applications including automotive driveline, industrial lubricants and greases, and is the approved choice for leading OEMs and global oil marketers. Mitsui Chemicals was the first manufacturer to offer to the market this unique synthetic fluid which boasts industry leading efficiency and durability.

The investment in additional LUCANT™ capacity will allow us to meet the evolving and demanding needs of the Lubricant market.
Mitsui Chemicals has decided to strengthen our production capacity for LUCANT™ in order to secure a stable supply capability and drive its business growth.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
12:22aMITSUI CHEMICALS : to Increase Production Capacity for TAFMER™ High-Perfor..
PU
12:01aMITSUI CHEMICALS : to Expand Production Capacity of LUCANT™
BU
08/13MITSUI CHEMICALS : PTT Global Chemical and Mitsui Chemicals join hands for PET a..
AQ
08/11MITSUI CHEMICALS : PTTGC integrates production with acquisitions
AQ
08/10MITSUI CHEMICALS : Chemical celebrates the opening of its new Polyurethane Syste..
AQ
08/10TEST AS TENTATIVE(PDF : 195.9kb)
PU
08/09MITSUI CHEMICALS : Mcns polyurethanes opens facility at sri city
AQ
08/09MITSUI CHEMICALS : to Transfer Portion of Shares in Siam Mitsui PTA and Thai PET..
PU
08/09MITSUI CHEMICALS : to begin solar power testing business in India
AQ
08/08MITSUI CHEMICALS : Grand Opening Ceremony of MCNS in India
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Mitsui Chemicals Inc. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/02Mitsui Chemicals Inc. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Mitsui Chemicals (MITUY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Mitsui Chemicals Inc. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Mitsui Chemicals (MITUF) CEO Explanation Business Results & Outlook - Slidesh.. 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 491 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 81 109 M
Debt 2019 381 B
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 6,88
P/E ratio 2020 6,66
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 579 B
Chart MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 682  JPY
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsutomu Tannowa Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masaharu Kubo CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Legal Affairs
Hideki Matsuo Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Shigeru Isayama Director & Executive Officer
Yukiko Kuroda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.-23.36%5 219
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%98 392
AIR LIQUIDE2.71%52 574
PRAXAIR0.22%45 529
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES3.36%44 749
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-11.38%40 953
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.