Mitsui Chemicals : to Increase PP Compound Production Capacity in Thailand

2019.05.31

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) has decided to expand its production facilities at Grand Siam Composites Co., Ltd. (Head office: Thailand; President: Kazunori Asami) in Thailand to meet growing global demand for polypropylene (PP) compounds.

Mitsui Chemicals Group currently operates eight production bases around the world (Japan, USA, Mexico, Europe, Thailand, China, India and Brazil) and research bases in five areas (Japan, USA, Europe, Thailand and China). The Group has continued to enhance its production systems, sales and R&D of high-performance PP compounds, which can be used to help reduce the weight of automobiles.

Recently strengthened environmental regulations have driven an increasing global need for lighter automobiles. As a result, demand for PP compounds is rising each year to meet lightweighting needs in bumpers, instrument panels and more.

This increase in capacity will not only strengthen the Mitsui Chemical Group's supply capabilities in the growing Asian market, but it will also expand the Group's global supply system and ensure the stable provision of premium-quality products to automakers and parts manufacturers with bases in Asia.

The Mitsui Chemicals Group aims to achieve further business expansion in mobility, a key sector for the company, by continuing to correctly gauge global growth in demand.

Outline of Production Capacity Increase

Factory Location Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, Thailand Capacity 13,000 tons/year Schedule (tentative) Completion in May 2020

Operations commence in June 2020

Overview of Grand Siam Composites Co., Ltd.