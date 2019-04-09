Mitsui Chemicals : to Provide Materials for Green Wise at Milan Design Week 2019

2019.04.09

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) today announced that it is set to collaborate with Green Wise Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director: Yuichi Tamaru), a company with a greening business that includes indoor and outdoor landscape gardening, at the Milan Design Week 2019. Taking place this year over April 8-14 in Milan, Italy, Milan Design Week is the world's largest design event. The collaboration will see Mitsui Chemicals assist with materials to help Green Wise implement its exhibition concept.

Green Wise advocates the Slow Green initiative, through which the native plants around us are incorporated into lifestyle and interior designs. With Green Wise looking to promote its Slow Green lifestyle at the Milan event, Mitsui Chemicals has collaborated with the company to help bring about two products. The first of these is a set of rings that utilizes the photochromic technology of Mitsui Chemicals' SunSensors™ to change color in sunlight; the second is a transparent flower vase - made from Mitsui Chemicals' STABiO™ series of bio-based polyurethane material - that makes water look as if it is floating in midair.

Exhibition April 8, 2019 (Press Preview)

April 9, 2019 - April 14, 2019 Venue Green Wise Italy SRL (Via Palermo 5 Milano, Italy)

Materials