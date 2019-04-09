Log in
Mitsui Chemicals : to Provide Materials for Green Wise at Milan Design Week 2019

04/09/2019 | 12:43am EDT

2019.04.09

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) today announced that it is set to collaborate with Green Wise Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director: Yuichi Tamaru), a company with a greening business that includes indoor and outdoor landscape gardening, at the Milan Design Week 2019. Taking place this year over April 8-14 in Milan, Italy, Milan Design Week is the world's largest design event. The collaboration will see Mitsui Chemicals assist with materials to help Green Wise implement its exhibition concept.

Green Wise advocates the Slow Green initiative, through which the native plants around us are incorporated into lifestyle and interior designs. With Green Wise looking to promote its Slow Green lifestyle at the Milan event, Mitsui Chemicals has collaborated with the company to help bring about two products. The first of these is a set of rings that utilizes the photochromic technology of Mitsui Chemicals' SunSensors™ to change color in sunlight; the second is a transparent flower vase - made from Mitsui Chemicals' STABiO™ series of bio-based polyurethane material - that makes water look as if it is floating in midair.

Exhibition April 8, 2019 (Press Preview)
April 9, 2019 - April 14, 2019
Venue Green Wise Italy SRL (Via Palermo 5 Milano, Italy)

Materials

(1) SunSensors™

Mitsui Chemicals' photochromic lens brand.
Despite being in-mass lenses materials, they offer the fastest possible fade-back speed and longer lasting photochromic performance than coated lenses. For this project, the material will be used for rings with the ability to change to three colors.

(2) STABiO™

STABiO™ is a new, world's first urethane material developed by Mitsui Chemicals. This plant-based biomass plastic helps to reduce carbon dioxide emissions throughout its life cycle. Further, the material's transparency and durability allow it to be used in a variety of moldings.
For this project, the material will be used for a transparent flower vase. By adjusting the material's surface hardness to make it less slippery, even thin stems are able to stand on their own.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
