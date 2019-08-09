Log in
MITSUI & CO LTD

MITSUI & CO LTD

(8031)
News 
News Summary

Beyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says

08/09/2019 | 03:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Products from Beyond Meat Inc, the vegan burger maker, are shown for sale at a market in Encinitas, California

TOKYO (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc has shelved plans to enter Japan, according to a Japan-based investor, focusing more on the U.S. market where it recently bolstered funding to fuel an expansion and beat out emerging faux-meat rivals.

Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd, which bought a small stake in Beyond Meat in 2016, said it previously planned to partner with the U.S. company to sell plant-based meat alternatives in Japan, but there was no longer such a project.

A Beyond Meat spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment, while a Mitsui spokeswoman declined to give a reason for the change, adding that future expansion in Japan was still possible.

El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat sells pea-based burgers and sausages at restaurants and in supermarkets, and its shares have surged around 550% since their May IPO on expectations for growing demand for meat alternatives. It has also followed on with a secondary offering, which closed earlier this week.

The company faces competition from Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods and alternative products from more traditional companies such as Tyson Foods Inc and Perdue Foods. It has also grappled with production capacity issues and interruptions in the supply of pea protein.

Average Japanese consumers generally eat less meat than Americans and their cuisine features items like tofu, but vegan and vegetarian diets are uncommon.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT INC -2.57% 162.7 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MITSUI & CO LTD -1.72% 1653.5 End-of-day quote.0.18%
TYSON FOODS 2.89% 88.7 Delayed Quote.61.44%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 318 B
EBIT 2020 287 B
Net income 2020 472 B
Debt 2020 3 590 B
Yield 2020 5,09%
P/E ratio 2020 6,00x
P/E ratio 2021 6,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,91x
Capitalization 2 874 B
Chart MITSUI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 106,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 653,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Head-Public Relations
Masaki Saito GM-Information & Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO LTD0.18%27 084
MITSUBISHI CORP-10.29%39 000
ITOCHU CORP13.02%28 910
SUMITOMO CORP0.62%18 161
SUMITOMO CORP2.83%18 161
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%11 335
