Mitsui : Capital alliance formed with WILLER to develop Singapore car sharing business

On August 24, 2018, Car Club Pte Ltd ('CCPL'), a Singapore-based car sharing operator and wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga), acquired shares via third-party allotment in WILLERS PTE. LTD., the Singapore-based wholly-owned subsidiary of WILLER, Inc. ('WILLER', Head Office: Osaka, President and CEO: Shigetaka Murase), one of Japan's leading highway bus and transportation marketing companies.

Recognizing a rapid transition in the Singapore market from car ownership to car use, Mitsui invested in Singapore's No. 1 car sharing company, CCPL, in 2010. CCPL became a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui in 2016, and currently provides services with a fleet of 270 cars and 8,000 memberships.

Singapore is proactively adopting the latest technologies, such as self-driving cars, and is putting into practice a strategy of 'challenge and innovation' in the mobility services field, gathering capital and human resources to use towards innovation. Mitsui plans to leverage WILLER's IT and marketing strengths through this capital alliance, working towards the evolution of next-generation mobility services.

WILLER, Inc. Company Profile

Address 1-1-88 Oyodonaka, Kita-ku, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan 531-6006 CEO/President Shigetaka Murase Established June 9, 2005 Business area Transportation marketing

With marketing for a variety of services including WILLER EXPRESS, the Kyoto Tango Railway, and Restaurant Bus, WILLER is more than just transportation from point A to point B, resolving customer issues and providing transportation solutions to meet demand.