Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui & Co Ltd    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO LTD (8031)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mitsui : Capital alliance formed with WILLER to develop Singapore car sharing business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 04:27am CEST

On August 24, 2018, Car Club Pte Ltd ('CCPL'), a Singapore-based car sharing operator and wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga), acquired shares via third-party allotment in WILLERS PTE. LTD., the Singapore-based wholly-owned subsidiary of WILLER, Inc. ('WILLER', Head Office: Osaka, President and CEO: Shigetaka Murase), one of Japan's leading highway bus and transportation marketing companies.

Recognizing a rapid transition in the Singapore market from car ownership to car use, Mitsui invested in Singapore's No. 1 car sharing company, CCPL, in 2010. CCPL became a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui in 2016, and currently provides services with a fleet of 270 cars and 8,000 memberships.

Singapore is proactively adopting the latest technologies, such as self-driving cars, and is putting into practice a strategy of 'challenge and innovation' in the mobility services field, gathering capital and human resources to use towards innovation. Mitsui plans to leverage WILLER's IT and marketing strengths through this capital alliance, working towards the evolution of next-generation mobility services.

WILLER, Inc. Company Profile

Address 1-1-88 Oyodonaka, Kita-ku, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan 531-6006
CEO/President Shigetaka Murase
Established June 9, 2005
Business area Transportation marketing

With marketing for a variety of services including WILLER EXPRESS, the Kyoto Tango Railway, and Restaurant Bus, WILLER is more than just transportation from point A to point B, resolving customer issues and providing transportation solutions to meet demand.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 02:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI & CO LTD
04:27aMITSUI : Capital alliance formed with WILLER to develop Singapore car sharing bu..
PU
08/21SEMPRA ENERGY : Unit PXiSE, Mitsui Sign Equity Investment Agreement For Advanced..
AQ
08/16MITSUI : to invest in PXiSE Energy Solutions
PU
08/09Mitsui and Kirin Make a Strategic Investment in Thorne
AQ
08/09MITSUI : Promethera Biosciences Appoints Mutsuki Takano as General Manager of it..
AQ
08/06CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LTD (ASX : CAP) Japan's Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)..
AQ
08/06MITSUI : to participate in feasibility study of Australia's Hawsons Iron Ore Pro..
PU
08/04MITSUI : invests in Taiwanese offshore wind farm developer Yushan Energy Taiwan,..
AQ
08/03MITSUI : invests in Taiwanese offshore wind farm developer Yushan Energy Taiwan,..
PU
08/02MITSUI & CO LTD : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/06Mitsui may raise its stake in Vale, executive says 
05/08Mitsui & Co. Ltd. reports FY results 
02/05Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/05AWE board backs takeover from Mitsui 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 293 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 436 B
Debt 2019 3 006 B
Yield 2019 4,23%
P/E ratio 2019 7,36
P/E ratio 2020 7,50
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Capitalization 3 141 B
Chart MITSUI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 189  JPY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Toshiro Mutoh Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO LTD-2.96%28 232
MITSUBISHI CORP-1.73%44 452
ITOCHU CORP-10.03%28 870
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%21 149
SUMITOMO CORP-6.10%20 476
MARUBENI CORP10.11%14 216
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.