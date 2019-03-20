Log in
Mitsui : Changes of Directors and Executive Officers

0
03/20/2019 | 01:20am EDT

We hereby inform the following changes of Directors and Executive Officers.

I. Executive Officer

1) Personnel Change for Executive Officer

June 1, 2019

Name New Present
Yuji Mano Managing Officer; General Manager of Information Technology Promotion Division Managing Officer; General Manager of Investor Relations Division

II. Related Personnel Changes

June 1, 2019

Name New Present
Isao Ueda Associate Officer; Logistics Planning & Administration Associate Officer; General Manager of Information Technology Promotion Division
Masaya Inamuro General Manager of Investor Relations Division Deputy General Manager of Investor Relations Division

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 05:19:03 UTC
