Mitsui : Changes of Directors and Executive Officers

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 5 974 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 451 B Debt 2019 3 326 B Yield 2019 4,53% P/E ratio 2019 6,81 P/E ratio 2020 6,89 EV / Sales 2019 1,07x EV / Sales 2020 1,06x Capitalization 3 074 B Chart MITSUI & CO LTD Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 2 136 JPY Spread / Average Target 21% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director Masami Iijima Chairman Takakazu Uchida Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Head-Public Relations Masaki Saito GM-Information & Communications Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MITSUI & CO LTD 7.27% 27 626 MITSUBISHI CORP 7.59% 45 594 ITOCHU CORP 11.91% 28 761 SAMSUNG C&T CORP --.--% 18 571 SUMITOMO CORP 4.70% 17 888 MARUBENI CORP 3.64% 12 170