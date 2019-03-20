Mitsui : Changes of Directors and Executive Officers

We hereby inform the following changes of Directors and Executive Officers.
I. Executive Officer
1) Personnel Change for Executive Officer
June 1, 2019
|
Name
|
New
|
Present
|
Yuji Mano
|
Managing Officer; General Manager of Information Technology Promotion Division
|
Managing Officer; General Manager of Investor Relations Division
II. Related Personnel Changes
June 1, 2019
|
Name
|
New
|
Present
|
Isao Ueda
|
Associate Officer; Logistics Planning & Administration
|
Associate Officer; General Manager of Information Technology Promotion Division
|
Masaya Inamuro
|
General Manager of Investor Relations Division
|
Deputy General Manager of Investor Relations Division
