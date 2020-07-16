Mitsui : Confirming three COVID-19 infection cases in Tokyo Head Office

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga, herein after 'Mitsui') has confirmed that three employees stationed in Tokyo Head Office have tested positive for COVID-19. The employees are currently following instruction from healthcare authorities.

In response to the current situation and to contain the spread of the virus, Mitsui's Tokyo Head Office building will be closed on Friday, 17 July, for deep cleaning and disinfection work and all Head Office employees will work from home.

Mitsui will continue to implement global measures to minimize the risk of infection and protect the health and safety of employees and customers, while maintaining business continuity.

We very much appreciate your understanding on this matter.