Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsui & Co., Ltd.    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsui : Confirming three COVID-19 infection cases in Tokyo Head Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:06am EDT

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga, herein after 'Mitsui') has confirmed that three employees stationed in Tokyo Head Office have tested positive for COVID-19. The employees are currently following instruction from healthcare authorities.

In response to the current situation and to contain the spread of the virus, Mitsui's Tokyo Head Office building will be closed on Friday, 17 July, for deep cleaning and disinfection work and all Head Office employees will work from home.

Mitsui will continue to implement global measures to minimize the risk of infection and protect the health and safety of employees and customers, while maintaining business continuity.

We very much appreciate your understanding on this matter.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 09:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MITSUI & CO., LTD.
05:06aMITSUI : Confirming three COVID-19 infection cases in Tokyo Head Office
PU
07/14KOBE STEEL : Vale informs on non-binding heads of agreement with Kobe Steel and ..
AQ
07/13MITSUI : begins exploring initiative to supply low CO2 metallics and iron making..
PU
07/13MITSUI : Confirming COVID-19 infection case in Tokyo Head Office
PU
07/10MITSUI : Allotment of Stock-based Compensation Stock Options with Stock Price Co..
PU
07/03MITSUI : establishes mobility service operator with Toyota Group in Brazil
PU
06/25SoftBank is not 'SoftPunku' says CEO in defence of strategy
RE
06/25SoftBank is not 'SoftPunku' says CEO in defence of strategy
RE
06/25SoftBank is not 'SoftPunku' says CEO in defence of strategy
RE
06/17MITSUI : Expansion of collaboration with hydrogen station operator in California
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 081 B 56 789 M 56 789 M
Net income 2021 229 B 2 141 M 2 141 M
Net Debt 2021 4 042 B 37 749 M 37 749 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 2 797 B 26 164 M 26 116 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 45 624
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 856,67 JPY
Last Close Price 1 655,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Toshiro Mutoh Independent Outside Director
Kenichi Hori Representative Director & Head-Basic Materials
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-14.95%26 164
ITOCHU CORPORATION-4.79%33 642
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-20.36%29 610
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-20.07%15 170
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION2.30%14 946
BUNZL PLC8.72%9 435
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group