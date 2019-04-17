Mitsui : JW360°, a combined Japanese restaurant, café and shopping store, to open in the JEWEL Changi Airport shopping complex next to Singapore Changi Airport

On April 17, 2019, JW360°, a combined food, beverage and shopping store was opened by JR GF Food Service Pte. Ltd. ('JGFS'), 30% of which is owned by a Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) and Mitsui & Co.(Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd. local joint venture company, and 70% of which is owned by a Singapore-based subsidiary of the East Japan Railway Company ('JR East'). The store is located in the JEWEL Changi Airport shopping complex which is next to Singapore Changi Airport.

JW360° showcases the appeal cultivated by each region of Japan with a focus on 'food.' The combination-style store has been newly established by JR East as a base for communicating a natural 'Japanese style' to the world through offerings that have been selected with a comprehensive 360° perspective.

This business will leverage Mitsui's global network and apply the expertise in Japanese products and promoting regional specialties cultivated by JR East to an overseas setting. It aims to revitalize regional areas of Japan, contribute to inbound tourism, and raise the presence of Japanese offerings in the Singaporean market.

Mitsui is already engaged in operating passenger rail services in the UK and other locations and going forward it will focus on developing and operating businesses in commercial facilities at stations so that it can develop and operate joint rail service and station businesses overseas. Boundaries between businesses are changing greatly throughout the world, and Mitsui is engaging in mobility and its peripheral businesses from a new perspective that connects to every aspect of a consumer's lifestyle.