Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui & Co Ltd    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO LTD (8031)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mitsui : Launch of trial using dietary management app developed by Aim Services to improve lifestyle habits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 06:08am CEST

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. affiliated company Aim Services Co., Ltd. ('Aim Services') has jointly developed a dietary management app for smartphones with Oishi Kenko Inc., a company which develops healthtech businesses connected to food. With Aim Services now looking to expanding its business into health management support services at staff cafeterias, the company will begin a trial at a Mitsui & Co employee cafeteria, using this app.

The goal of the trial will be to (1) gather user evaluations of the functionality of the app, and analyze dietary data and changes in behavioral awareness, and (2) use the app to create personalized guidance programs developed by Aim Services dietitians. After the trial, Aim Services plans to introduce these services at other companies, under the names (1) 'Healthy Cafeteria App' and (2) 'Healthy Cafeteria Coach'. A comprehensive health management support service, 'Healthy Cafeteria Services', will also be launched, which combines the two services.

While awareness of corporate healthcare management is growing on the back of the lack of human resources resulting from Japan's rapidly aging society, this project will help to solve problems in the domestic healthcare field as well as contribute to a growth strategy advocated by the Japanese government, which includes raising user awareness of disease prevention and pre-symptomatic risks, and curbing national medical expenditures.

*Healthy Cafeteria is a registered trademark of Aim Services

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 04:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI & CO LTD
06:08aMITSUI : Launch of trial using dietary management app developed by Aim Services ..
PU
08/30MITSUI : Maersk Tankers tests wind power to fuel ships
RE
08/27MITSUI : Capital alliance formed with WILLER to develop Singapore car sharing bu..
PU
08/21SEMPRA ENERGY : Unit PXiSE, Mitsui Sign Equity Investment Agreement For Advanced..
AQ
08/16MITSUI : to invest in PXiSE Energy Solutions
PU
08/09MITSUI : Promethera Biosciences Appoints Mutsuki Takano as General Manager of it..
AQ
08/09Mitsui and Kirin Make a Strategic Investment in Thorne
AQ
08/06CARPENTARIA RESOURCES LTD (ASX : CAP) Japan's Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)..
AQ
08/06MITSUI : to participate in feasibility study of Australia's Hawsons Iron Ore Pro..
PU
08/04MITSUI : invests in Taiwanese offshore wind farm developer Yushan Energy Taiwan,..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/06Mitsui may raise its stake in Vale, executive says 
05/08Mitsui & Co. Ltd. reports FY results 
02/05Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/05AWE board backs takeover from Mitsui 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 293 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 442 B
Debt 2019 3 005 B
Yield 2019 4,23%
P/E ratio 2019 7,29
P/E ratio 2020 7,52
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Capitalization 3 135 B
Chart MITSUI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 191  JPY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Toshiro Mutoh Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO LTD-2.99%28 221
MITSUBISHI CORP-1.70%44 611
ITOCHU CORP-8.91%29 090
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%21 143
SUMITOMO CORP-8.73%19 888
MARUBENI CORP10.07%14 274
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.