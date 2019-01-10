Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui & Co Ltd    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO LTD (8031)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui : Opening of the first overseas Atre commercial complex in Taiwan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:13am EST

In January 10, 2019, Atre International Co. Ltd. ('AICO'), in partnership with major Taiwanese commercial facility operator Breeze Investment Ltd. ('Breeze', Head Office: Taipei, Taiwan; Chairman: Henry Liao), opened Breeze Nanshan Plaza Atre in Taipei. AICO was established by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) and Atre Co. Ltd. ('Atre', Head Office: Tokyo, President: Toshiro Ichinose) with equity interests of 49% and 51% respectively.

Representing Atre's first operations overseas, the project involves the development and operation of commercial complexes and will fully utilize the individual strengths and capabilities of the three partners - Breeze, Atre, and Mitsui - and showcase the Atre brand in the Taiwanese market, where people are very fashion and trend conscious and have a keen interest in Japanese culture.

This project will leverage the brand power of Breeze and its client network in Taiwan to realize a premise also promoted in Japan of ''refined and casual' Atre style for enhancing everyday life', aiming to create new trends in the Taiwanese market, which is currently undergoing a shift from consumption of material possessions towards spending on experiences and meaningful items which enrich lifestyles.

The new facility will have a total of 51 tenants, including Blue Bottle Coffee's first Taiwan store and MAISON DE REEFUR, a lifestyle store for which fashion model Rinka is a total producer. In addition to gathering other contemporary tenants, a range of exciting events will be held at the facility throughout the year.

Mitsui & Co. has engaged in the construction of a high-speed rail system in Taiwan, and in recent years, has participated in passenger railway operations in England and other countries. Through our participation in the train station commercial complex business, we will develop and operate our passenger railway business and station business in a synergistic fashion.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 07:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI & CO LTD
02:13aMITSUI : Opening of the first overseas Atre commercial complex in Taiwan
PU
01/04KYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER : Mitsui & Co. Start Joint Virtual Power Plant Project
AQ
01/03MITSUI : New Year Message 2019
PU
2018MITSUI : Russia's RDIF considers investing in Arctic LNG 2 with Saudi Aramco - R..
RE
2018EXCLUSIVE : Mitsui, Saudi Aramco, Russia's RDIF in talks to buy Arctic LNG 2 sta..
RE
2018EXCLUSIVE : Mitsui, Saudi Aramco, Russia's RDIF in talks to buy Arctic LNG 2 sta..
RE
2018MITSUI : Organizational Restructuring to Further Strengthen Business Units
PU
2018MITSUI : establishes new company to drive strategy in dentistry field, and inves..
PU
2018PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : Appoints New Director
AQ
2018MITSUI : to Invest in a Wind Power Generation Project in Southern Argentina
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 764 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 458 B
Debt 2019 3 238 B
Yield 2019 4,60%
P/E ratio 2019 6,62
P/E ratio 2020 6,76
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 3 028 B
Chart MITSUI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 197  JPY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Head-Public Relations
Masaki Saito GM-Information & Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO LTD5.30%28 062
MITSUBISHI CORP4.86%45 149
ITOCHU CORP5.87%27 545
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%18 188
SUMITOMO CORP5.29%18 131
MARUBENI CORP5.99%12 650
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.