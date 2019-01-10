Mitsui : Opening of the first overseas Atre commercial complex in Taiwan

In January 10, 2019, Atre International Co. Ltd. ('AICO'), in partnership with major Taiwanese commercial facility operator Breeze Investment Ltd. ('Breeze', Head Office: Taipei, Taiwan; Chairman: Henry Liao), opened Breeze Nanshan Plaza Atre in Taipei. AICO was established by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) and Atre Co. Ltd. ('Atre', Head Office: Tokyo, President: Toshiro Ichinose) with equity interests of 49% and 51% respectively.

Representing Atre's first operations overseas, the project involves the development and operation of commercial complexes and will fully utilize the individual strengths and capabilities of the three partners - Breeze, Atre, and Mitsui - and showcase the Atre brand in the Taiwanese market, where people are very fashion and trend conscious and have a keen interest in Japanese culture.

This project will leverage the brand power of Breeze and its client network in Taiwan to realize a premise also promoted in Japan of ''refined and casual' Atre style for enhancing everyday life', aiming to create new trends in the Taiwanese market, which is currently undergoing a shift from consumption of material possessions towards spending on experiences and meaningful items which enrich lifestyles.

The new facility will have a total of 51 tenants, including Blue Bottle Coffee's first Taiwan store and MAISON DE REEFUR, a lifestyle store for which fashion model Rinka is a total producer. In addition to gathering other contemporary tenants, a range of exciting events will be held at the facility throughout the year.

Mitsui & Co. has engaged in the construction of a high-speed rail system in Taiwan, and in recent years, has participated in passenger railway operations in England and other countries. Through our participation in the train station commercial complex business, we will develop and operate our passenger railway business and station business in a synergistic fashion.