Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui & Co Ltd    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO LTD

(8031)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui : Operations start on the North-South Line of the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit system, Indonesia's first subway line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 01:17am EDT

On April 1, 2019, PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta, a company owned by DKI Jakarta (Special Regional Government of Jakarta) started operations of the North-South Line of the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit system (15.7 km), Indonesia's first subway line. The consortium comprising of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui'), Toyo Engineering Corporation ('TOYO'), Kobe Steel, Ltd. ('KOBELCO'), and PT. Inti Karya Persada Tehnik ('IKPT') was awarded the contract for the line.

On March 24, an opening ceremony was held ahead of the start of operations on April 1. The ceremony was attended by Indonesian president Joko Widodo and the sense of expectation among the public was palpable.
This project aims to mitigate the severe traffic congestion in Jakarta that has accompanied Indonesia's recent, rapid economic growth, as well as provide key infrastructure that will improve the investment environment. President Widodo has been actively supporting the development of the project, which is supported by the Japanese government with an ODA loan under Special Terms for Economic Partnership (STEP). There are also future plans to further extend the project and construct a new East-West Line.

Mitsui took the role of consortium leader for this project, and TOYO was responsible for project management and designing and supplying the substation system, power distribution system, overhead contact system, trackwork, escalators and elevators. KOBELCO was responsible for system integration and designing and supplying the signaling and communications system, automatic fare collection system, and platform screen doors, and IKPT was responsible for the installation of all the systems and the supply of some of the equipment. This project will contribute to the further economic growth of Indonesia through the introduction of advanced Japanese railway technology.

Mitsui has built up a significant track record of working on rail projects in recent years, participating in the development and operation of freight and passenger railway and station projects. Mobility has been identified as a new growth area in Mitsui's Medium-Term Management Plan and the company will continue to create new businesses and business models around the world.

Project Overview

Route length 15.7km (9.2km elevated, 6.5km underground)
Number of stations 13 (7 overground, 6 underground)
Predicted number of passengers 410,000 per day (2020)
Overview of systems Substation system, overhead contact system, power distribution system, trackwork, signaling and communications system, automatic fare collection system, platform screen doors, elevators & escalators.
Route Southern Jakarta (Lebak Bulus) - Central Jakarta (Bundaran Hotel Indonesia)

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 05:16:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI & CO LTD
01:17aMITSUI : Operations start on the North-South Line of the Jakarta Mass Rapid Tran..
PU
03/28MITSUI : to produce more heavy crude oil in 2019
RE
03/27MITSUI & CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/26MITSUI : Hundreds file claims in wake of Texas petrochemical fire
AQ
03/25THE LATEST : Official: Probe of fire at facility to take time
AQ
03/24THE LATEST : Company says damaged gasoline tank stable
AQ
03/22THE LATEST : Texas AG sues company over chemical plant fire
AQ
03/22THE LATEST : Breach at Texas tank farm causes chemical spill
AQ
03/21MITSUI : Residents fret about chemical plant fire, despite assurances
AQ
03/21A tale of two projects - Mozambique LNG terminals echo global risks
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 6 326 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 450 B
Debt 2019 3 335 B
Yield 2019 4,58%
P/E ratio 2019 6,74
P/E ratio 2020 6,85
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 3 043 B
Chart MITSUI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 136  JPY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Head-Public Relations
Masaki Saito GM-Information & Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO LTD5.82%27 002
MITSUBISHI CORP5.23%44 079
ITOCHU CORP12.30%28 621
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%17 986
SUMITOMO CORP3.32%17 269
MARUBENI CORP4.49%11 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About