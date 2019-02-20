Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui & Co Ltd    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO LTD

(8031)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui : President Yasunaga awarded Order of Civil Merit from the King of Spain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 05:04am EST

Tatsuo Yasunaga, President and CEO of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., has been awarded the Order of Civil Merit by King Felipe VI of Spain. The award was bestowed by Jorge Toledo, Spanish ambassador to Japan, at a ceremony held at the residence of the Spanish ambassador on February 20, 2019.

The Order of Civil Merit is awarded to honor extraordinary service by Spanish and foreign citizens for the benefit of Spain.

President Yasunaga was given this award to honor the contributions Mitsui has made to Spain since opening its Madrid office in 1963, developing chemical, food, and steel products trading businesses, and more recently, promoting economic exchange between the two countries through an investments in Gestamp Automoción, one of the largest automotive parts manufacturers in the world, and GRI Renewable Industries, which manufacturers tower flanges for use in wind power generation. These contributions are highly valued and have played a central role in the development of friendly relations between Japan and Spain.

Mitsui will continue to work towards creating even deeper ties between Japan and Spain through exchanges between the two countries in a variety of fields including business, culture, science and technology, sports, and education.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 10:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI & CO LTD
05:04aMITSUI : President Yasunaga awarded Order of Civil Merit from the King of Spain
PU
02/19Repsol unveils biggest gas discovery in Indonesia in 18 years
RE
02/18MITSUI : invests in Position Partners, an Australian computerized construction s..
PU
02/13MITSUI : to Participate in Office Building Renovation Project in Shanghai, China
PU
02/12MITSUI : invests $100 million in Vietnam's king of shrimp Minh Phu
AQ
02/11MITSUI : invests in power and gas supplier Tonik Energy
PU
02/08MITSUI : establishes joint venture with SHO-BOND to develop business overseas
PU
02/08MITSUI : to launch new "Wellness Savings" rewards points project
PU
02/01MITSUI & CO LTD : 3rd quarter results
CO
01/29MITSUI : invests in solar leasing business for commercial and industrial (C&I) s..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 929 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 454 B
Debt 2019 3 286 B
Yield 2019 4,51%
P/E ratio 2019 6,78
P/E ratio 2020 6,91
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 3 090 B
Chart MITSUI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 146  JPY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Head-Public Relations
Masaki Saito GM-Information & Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO LTD7.45%27 869
MITSUBISHI CORP7.73%45 791
ITOCHU CORP11.36%28 860
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%19 710
SUMITOMO CORP7.10%18 382
MARUBENI CORP6.61%12 657
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.