Mitsui : Relief Aid for Victims in Earthquake Devastated Areas in the Indonesian Islands of Sulawesi

In consideration of the serious damage caused by the magnitude 7.5 earthquake and tsunami that hit the Indonesian islands of Sulawesi on September 28, 2018, as well as the many victims who are subsequently suffering from the effects of the disaster, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) announced today an IDR 500 million donation to the affected areas and victims. Also employees of PT. Mitsui Indonesia decided to make donation to aid relief efforts. These contributions will be made through PT. Mitsui Indonesia and Mitsui & Co. (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd. to the Indonesian Red Cross for their aid relief efforts.

In addition, our affiliated company P.T. PAITON ENERGY (Mitsui's share: 45.515%) has arranged an IDR 500 million donation and a dispatch of the company's own emergency rescue teams to the affected areas for rescue activities.

Mindful of the devastation caused by this disaster, Mitsui hopes that this contribution will provide some measure of relief to those who continue to suffer in the wake of this tragedy.