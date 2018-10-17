Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui & Co Ltd    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO LTD (8031)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mitsui : Relief Aid for Victims in Earthquake Devastated Areas in the Indonesian Islands of Sulawesi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 03:58am CEST

In consideration of the serious damage caused by the magnitude 7.5 earthquake and tsunami that hit the Indonesian islands of Sulawesi on September 28, 2018, as well as the many victims who are subsequently suffering from the effects of the disaster, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) announced today an IDR 500 million donation to the affected areas and victims. Also employees of PT. Mitsui Indonesia decided to make donation to aid relief efforts. These contributions will be made through PT. Mitsui Indonesia and Mitsui & Co. (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd. to the Indonesian Red Cross for their aid relief efforts.

In addition, our affiliated company P.T. PAITON ENERGY (Mitsui's share: 45.515%) has arranged an IDR 500 million donation and a dispatch of the company's own emergency rescue teams to the affected areas for rescue activities.

Mindful of the devastation caused by this disaster, Mitsui hopes that this contribution will provide some measure of relief to those who continue to suffer in the wake of this tragedy.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 01:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI & CO LTD
03:58aMITSUI : Relief Aid for Victims in Earthquake Devastated Areas in the Indonesian..
PU
10/12MITSUI : completes registration for largest project in the J-Credit Scheme, whic..
PU
10/11MITSUI : establishes new shipbuilding joint venture with China's Yangzijiang Shi..
PU
10/04MITSUI : V2G verification project launched in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture
PU
09/29Key Petroleum acquires Mount Horner oil field from AWE
AQ
09/29SHREYAS SHIPPING & LOGISTICS : Concor scraps coastal shipping tender after lowes..
AQ
09/28IN-HOUSE ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAM : Voistart! Inc. signs agreement with Kamakura..
PU
09/28MITSUI : invests in Agrigate to expand retail business with 'Shunpachi' brand
PU
09/27MITSUI : scholarship sends 2 Indonesian students to Japan
AQ
09/26MITSUI & CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01Rio Tinto, Japanese partners to invest $1.55B in Australian iron ore venture 
09/12Gazprom, Mitsui sign MOU on Baltic LNG project 
08/02Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/06Mitsui may raise its stake in Vale, executive says 
05/08Mitsui & Co. Ltd. reports FY results 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 273 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 450 B
Debt 2019 3 088 B
Yield 2019 3,91%
P/E ratio 2019 7,76
P/E ratio 2020 8,03
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capitalization 3 411 B
Chart MITSUI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 275  JPY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Head-Public Relations
Toshiro Mutoh Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO LTD6.90%30 413
MITSUBISHI CORP8.58%48 080
ITOCHU CORP2.23%31 917
SUMITOMO CORP-7.10%20 031
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%19 542
MARUBENI CORP18.58%15 021
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.