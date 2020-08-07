Mitsui : Revision of Our Sustainability-related Policy Structure and Formulation of a Human Rights Policy

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) has reviewed its existing policy structure relating to sustainability, and formulated a Human Rights Policy.

Mitsui's stance toward sustainability has been handed down as part of our heritage. Our management philosophy (Mission, Vision, Values), the Mitsui & Co. Group Conduct Guidelines-With Integrity and our Materiality all express our intention to strive for sustainable growth for both society and ourselves through our global business activities. They also define the material issues to achieve such goal, and the values that we aim to share across our entire global group.

We have revised our sustainability-related policy structure in order to provide greater clarity in our internal and external communication and to ensure the effective implementation of these policies. We have amended our policies in relation to environment and supply chains to reflect recent internal and external developments, and we have established a separate policy on human rights so as to clearly state our group's stance and efforts. In addition, we have integrated our existing Basic CSR Policy and Social Contribution Policy into the aforementioned policies, our Group Conduct Guidelines and related disclosures.

Mitsui has set forth 'sustainability management; evolution of ESG' as one of its corporate strategies in the Medium-term Management Plan 2023, and identified 'climate change,' 'circular economy,' and 'business and human rights' as key themes in pursuing this strategy. The Mitsui & Co. global group will continue its efforts to enhance sustainability management, and to contribute through its diverse business activities to both sustainable economic and social development on a global basis, and the solution of global-scale issues.

Related Pages