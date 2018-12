Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 5 764 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 459 B Debt 2019 3 196 B Yield 2019 4,89% P/E ratio 2019 6,21 P/E ratio 2020 6,28 EV / Sales 2019 1,05x EV / Sales 2020 1,03x Capitalization 2 850 B Chart MITSUI & CO LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Average target price 2 197 JPY Spread / Average Target 34% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director Masami Iijima Chairman Takakazu Uchida Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Head-Public Relations Masaki Saito GM-Information & Communications Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MITSUI & CO LTD -11.81% 25 871 MITSUBISHI CORP -6.29% 42 883 ITOCHU CORP -12.02% 27 000 SAMSUNG C&T CORP --.--% 18 375 SUMITOMO CORP -20.05% 17 567 MARUBENI CORP -7.76% 12 062