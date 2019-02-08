Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui & Co Ltd    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO LTD (8031)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui : establishes joint venture with SHO-BOND to develop business overseas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 01:10am EST

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) and SHO-BOND Holdings Co., Ltd. ('SHO-BOND', Head office: Tokyo, President and Representative Director: Tatsuya Kishimoto), a specialist in infrastructure maintenance, have concluded a shareholder agreement to establish a joint venture company for the development of business overseas.

SHO-BOND is a domestic leader in comprehensive maintenance support. It is engaged in research and development of construction methods and materials centering on the design and construction of roads, bridges, railways, ports, and buildings. It also manufactures and sells these materials and construction methods. With the establishment of this joint venture company, Mitsui and SHO-BOND plan to pursue development of this infrastructure maintenance business abroad by utilizing Mitsui's overseas business know-how and global network, including a wide range of customers and partner companies, and SHO-BOND's comprehensive technical abilities.

As aging infrastructure becomes an increasingly urgent social issue, particularly in developed countries, demand is expected to grow not just for the supply of steel for new infrastructure projects, but also for preventative maintenance and infrastructure life extension through repair and reinforcement. SHO-BOND's technology gives it a competitive edge overseas due to its long track record of repairing fatigue damage beyond what was expected at the time of construction, and of dealing with the effects of Japan's climatic zones and frequent natural disasters, such as earthquakes.

Mitsui's Iron & Steel Products segment is engaged in the procurement and sale of various steel products, mainly focusing on the automotive, infrastructure, and energy industries. It also invests in fabrication and functional logistics businesses. Looking ahead, our aim is to provide high-value added services, from parts manufacturing to maintenance and repair, and create new business through this joint venture.

Outline of the joint venture

Company name SHO-BOND & MIT (SB&M)
Address Tokyo, Chuo-ku
Business overview Structural maintenance of roads, bridges, railways, ports, and buildings overseas
Investment ratio Mitsui & Co., Ltd.: 49%, SHO-BOND Holdings, Ltd.: 51%
Date to be established April 2019

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 06:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI & CO LTD
01:10aMITSUI : establishes joint venture with SHO-BOND to develop business overseas
PU
12:45aMITSUI : to launch new "Wellness Savings" rewards points project
PU
02/01MITSUI & CO LTD : 3rd quarter results
CO
01/29MITSUI : invests in solar leasing business for commercial and industrial (C&I) s..
PU
01/23MITSUI : Russia`s Gazprom, Japan`s Mitsui Discuss Sakhalin-2, Baltic LNG Project..
AQ
01/23MITSUI : to Participate in Hans Kissle, a Prepared Foods Manufacturer in the U.S..
PU
01/22MITSUI : Gazprom and Mitsui discuss Sakhalin II and Baltic LNG
AQ
01/18MITSUI : Japanese delegation visits Punjab University HCBF - Press Release issue..
AQ
01/14MITSUI : Israel's Magenta Venture Partners launches tech fund
RE
01/10MITSUI : Opening of the first overseas Atre commercial complex in Taiwan
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 886 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 457 B
Debt 2019 3 276 B
Yield 2019 4,58%
P/E ratio 2019 6,63
P/E ratio 2020 6,79
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 3 040 B
Chart MITSUI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 145  JPY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Head-Public Relations
Masaki Saito GM-Information & Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO LTD5.73%27 992
MITSUBISHI CORP6.48%46 291
ITOCHU CORP12.02%29 562
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%19 943
SUMITOMO CORP6.67%19 009
MARUBENI CORP9.85%13 373
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.