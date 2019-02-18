Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui & Co Ltd    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO LTD

(8031)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui : invests in Position Partners, an Australian computerized construction systems integrator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 07:18pm EST

On January 22, 2019, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui') completed an investment in Position Partners Pty Ltd, which sells software and equipment and provides systems integration services for Topcon Corporation's computerized construction systems, primarily in Australia.

Computerized construction is the digitalization of the entire civil engineering process, including operational support for general construction equipment. In addition to improving the accuracy, productivity, and safety of construction work, it enables precise construction by operators with relatively low experience. Position Partners was established in 2008 through a merger of five instrument distributors throughout Australia. It provides a range of solutions in Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia, with the bulk of its business relating to Topcon systems.
With this investment, we will focus on expanding business beyond Australia and into Southeast Asia, mainly Singapore and Indonesia, leveraging the company's strengths in providing service support and systems integration by highly skilled surveyors.

Mobility is one of Mitsui's four core growth areas, and through this investment in a new business area, we will continue to contribute to the development of national infrastructure around the world.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 00:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI & CO LTD
07:18pMITSUI : invests in Position Partners, an Australian computerized construction s..
PU
02/13MITSUI : to Participate in Office Building Renovation Project in Shanghai, China
PU
02/12MITSUI : invests $100 million in Vietnam's king of shrimp Minh Phu
AQ
02/11MITSUI : invests in power and gas supplier Tonik Energy
PU
02/08MITSUI : establishes joint venture with SHO-BOND to develop business overseas
PU
02/08MITSUI : to launch new "Wellness Savings" rewards points project
PU
02/01MITSUI & CO LTD : 3rd quarter results
CO
01/29MITSUI : invests in solar leasing business for commercial and industrial (C&I) s..
PU
01/23MITSUI : Russia`s Gazprom, Japan`s Mitsui Discuss Sakhalin-2, Baltic LNG Project..
AQ
01/23MITSUI : to Participate in Hans Kissle, a Prepared Foods Manufacturer in the U.S..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 929 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 455 B
Debt 2019 3 276 B
Yield 2019 4,59%
P/E ratio 2019 6,65
P/E ratio 2020 6,78
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 3 037 B
Chart MITSUI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 146  JPY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Head-Public Relations
Masaki Saito GM-Information & Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO LTD7.72%27 487
MITSUBISHI CORP7.66%45 233
ITOCHU CORP11.42%28 754
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%19 644
SUMITOMO CORP7.00%18 142
MARUBENI CORP6.42%12 389
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.