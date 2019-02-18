Mitsui : invests in Position Partners, an Australian computerized construction systems integrator

On January 22, 2019, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui') completed an investment in Position Partners Pty Ltd, which sells software and equipment and provides systems integration services for Topcon Corporation's computerized construction systems, primarily in Australia.

Computerized construction is the digitalization of the entire civil engineering process, including operational support for general construction equipment. In addition to improving the accuracy, productivity, and safety of construction work, it enables precise construction by operators with relatively low experience. Position Partners was established in 2008 through a merger of five instrument distributors throughout Australia. It provides a range of solutions in Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia, with the bulk of its business relating to Topcon systems.

With this investment, we will focus on expanding business beyond Australia and into Southeast Asia, mainly Singapore and Indonesia, leveraging the company's strengths in providing service support and systems integration by highly skilled surveyors.

Mobility is one of Mitsui's four core growth areas, and through this investment in a new business area, we will continue to contribute to the development of national infrastructure around the world.