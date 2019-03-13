Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui & Co Ltd    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO LTD

(8031)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui : invests in TriNetX, Inc, a U.S. healthcare data service business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) has acquired a portion of shares in TriNetX, Inc ('TNX', Head Office: MA, U.S., CEO: Gadi Lachman), which mainly develops healthcare data services for the pharmaceutical industry.

TNX provides pharmaceutical companies with services that support clinical trial efficiency and marketing, using a database of electronic records developed via its network of healthcare organizations across 17 countries, centered mainly on the U.S. and Europe. These services, which contribute to curbing the soaring costs of drug development, currently have a customer base which consists of many leading global pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs).

Going forward, a growing trend in the use of healthcare big data across various fields and industries is expected to drive innovation in areas such as prevention, treatment, and drug development. Amid expectations of rapid expansion of the healthcare data market, Mitsui & Co. will work to combine the cumulative healthcare data service expertise and knowledge of TNX with the Mitsui Group's worldwide network, hospital group, and healthcare related business assets and partners, with the aim of creating new businesses and further growing the earnings bases of both companies.

Mitsui continues to position healthcare as growth area, and as a healthcare service provider with a strong market presence, will continue to contribute to the resolution of issues such as cost control and improvement of healthcare through the development and expansion of healthcare ecosystems that combine the five essential elements of 'places, people, products, services, and information.'

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 01:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI & CO LTD
03/05MITSUI : Qatar`s Nebras Power takes control of 3 power plants in Jordan
AQ
03/04MITSUI : Nebras power expands its presence in jordan's power sector
AQ
03/04MITSUI : Nebras expands presence in Jordans power sector
AQ
03/03MITSUI : Nebras expands footprint in Jordan's power sector
AQ
03/03MITSUI : Nebras expands presence in Jordan's power sector
AQ
02/28MITSUI : concludes additional investment in Hexagon, a Norwegian manufacturer of..
PU
02/26MITSUI : LNG carrier for Cameron LNG nears completion
AQ
02/21MITSUI : Sumo wrestler Takakeisho-zeki's kesho mawashi (ceremonial apron) presen..
PU
02/20MITSUBISHI : Russian company asks Japan trading houses to buy into Arctic LNG pr..
AQ
02/20MITSUI : President Yasunaga awarded Order of Civil Merit from the King of Spain
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 974 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 452 B
Debt 2019 3 326 B
Yield 2019 4,54%
P/E ratio 2019 6,77
P/E ratio 2020 6,83
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 3 056 B
Chart MITSUI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 145  JPY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Head-Public Relations
Masaki Saito GM-Information & Communications Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO LTD5.24%27 447
MITSUBISHI CORP6.01%45 269
ITOCHU CORP10.31%28 696
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%18 550
SUMITOMO CORP3.19%17 805
MARUBENI CORP2.59%12 228
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.