Mitsui : invests in TriNetX, Inc, a U.S. healthcare data service business

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) has acquired a portion of shares in TriNetX, Inc ('TNX', Head Office: MA, U.S., CEO: Gadi Lachman), which mainly develops healthcare data services for the pharmaceutical industry.

TNX provides pharmaceutical companies with services that support clinical trial efficiency and marketing, using a database of electronic records developed via its network of healthcare organizations across 17 countries, centered mainly on the U.S. and Europe. These services, which contribute to curbing the soaring costs of drug development, currently have a customer base which consists of many leading global pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs).

Going forward, a growing trend in the use of healthcare big data across various fields and industries is expected to drive innovation in areas such as prevention, treatment, and drug development. Amid expectations of rapid expansion of the healthcare data market, Mitsui & Co. will work to combine the cumulative healthcare data service expertise and knowledge of TNX with the Mitsui Group's worldwide network, hospital group, and healthcare related business assets and partners, with the aim of creating new businesses and further growing the earnings bases of both companies.

Mitsui continues to position healthcare as growth area, and as a healthcare service provider with a strong market presence, will continue to contribute to the resolution of issues such as cost control and improvement of healthcare through the development and expansion of healthcare ecosystems that combine the five essential elements of 'places, people, products, services, and information.'