Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui & Co., Ltd.    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui : invests in major gas-fired power plant in Thailand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 02:20am EST

Mitsui (Mitsui & Co.) today announced the go-ahead for a major new $1.6 billion project to build a gas fired combined cycle power plant in Rayong Province, Thailand.

The go-ahead follows the signing of a project financing agreement for the 2,500MW plant which will be built, owned and operated by a joint venture between Mitsui (30%) and major Thai private power company Gulf Energy Development Company Limited (70%).

The new plant is expected to start supplying electricity in 2023 under a 25-year long term contract with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand. Construction of the plant will begin July 2020.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) is providing project financing for approximately USD208 million. The loan is co-financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited, DZ Bank, the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited and regional banks in Thailand covering approximately USD1.36 billion.

Yoshio Kometani, Executive Managing Officer of Mitsui & Co., said: 'We are pleased to support Thailand in answering its growing needs for electricity, together with Gulf Energy. Along with our partners JBIC and other Japanese companies, we aim to continue contributing to the development of the country's infrastructure.'

Reiji Fujita, President of Mitsui & Co. (Thailand) Ltd., said: 'Sustainability is a key growth area for Mitsui and this latest major long-term investment supports Thailand's transition to harnessing cleaner energy sources. It is also in line with our strategy to grow our natural gas business as the greener fossil fuel and bridge to renewable energy.'

The feedstock for the plant will come from domestic natural gas and imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), a business where Mitsui is already a global leader and looking to further expand.

Through its investment, Mitsui aims to solve the dual challenge of demands for more energy and cleaner energy. While the use of renewable energy is steadily expanding, LNG is seen as a current solution to this challenge as it releases lower amount of greenhouse gasses.

This will be the fourth major project to be developed jointly by Mitsui and Gulf in Thailand. The partners are building a similar 2,500 MW gas-fired power plant in Chonburi Province and operate a small-scale power plant, involving a combined capacity of 6,470 MW.

Mitsui also partners with Gulf on a natural gas distribution network to industrial estates in Thailand.

Location of project site

Photograph of site

About Mitsui

Mitsui & Co. (8031: JP) is one of the largest and most prominent global trading and investment companies. Founded in Japan in 1947, the Group maintains a unique, unobstructed view of international markets through its worldwide network spanning across 66 countries, with a diversified business portfolio stretching across six key sectors.

Working in partnership with many of the world's most prominent private companies, Mitsui & Co.'s outstanding long-term performance is founded on its core business areas of Energy and Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, and Chemicals. These strong and expanding legacy businesses provide a stable platform across bold and increasingly innovative areas of Mobility, Healthcare, Nutrition & Agriculture, and Retail & Services.

Mitsui & Co.'s success is also founded on its adaptable approach to partnerships, which offers it unparalleled insights into the world's broad economic drivers. These insights enable Mitsui leaders to identify trends and opportunities for growth while driving effective collaboration across its businesses to harness synergies and realize additional value.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 07:18:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI & CO., LTD.
02:20aMITSUI : invests in major gas-fired power plant in Thailand
PU
11/14Facebook Completes Lease for More Than 1.5 Million Square Feet at NY's Hudson..
DJ
11/12MITSUI : to invest in Chinese next-generation ethanol producer and promote SAF p..
PU
11/12MITSUI : MODEC, Mitsui, MOL and Marubeni to Proceed with the Deepwater FPSO Char..
PU
11/11Japan's Nikkei edges up on exporters, TOPIX falls
RE
11/06MITSUBISHI : After 30 years in Singapore, oil trading losses force Mitsubishi to..
RE
11/06MITSUI : receives Securities Analysts Association Award for Excellence in Corpor..
PU
11/01MITSUI : Toshiba Starts Demonstration project related to Improving Operation Eff..
AQ
10/31MITSUI CEO : Higher demand for heavy crude boosts its profit
RE
10/31MITSUI : to manufacture electric vehicle motors in India
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 104 B
EBIT 2020 356 B
Net income 2020 462 B
Debt 2020 3 902 B
Yield 2020 4,24%
P/E ratio 2020 7,19x
P/E ratio 2021 7,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
EV / Sales2021 1,03x
Capitalization 3 353 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 061,25  JPY
Last Close Price 1 929,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida CFO, Representative Director & Head-Accounting
Shinsuke Fujii Representative Director, Executive VP & CAO
Toshiro Mutoh Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.16.87%30 810
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-3.58%39 855
ITOCHU CORPORATION32.38%32 863
SUMITOMO CORPORATION10.48%19 295
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%14 609
MARUBENI CORPORATION7.08%12 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group