Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsui & Co., Ltd.    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitsui : may book up to $642 million impairment loss amid oil slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 09:42pm EDT
Man walks past the logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. in Tokyo

Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd said on Friday it may book an impairment loss of 50 billion to 70 billion yen ($458 million to $642 million) in the year ending March 31 due to falling commodity prices and coronavirus impact.

Mitsui in a statement said it is likely to book an impairment loss on its stakes in the Eagle Ford shale oil and gas project in the United States and the Tempa Rossa oil field in Italy among other oil and gas projects due to plunging oil prices.

International benchmark oil prices have more than halved since the start of the year as the rapid spread of the coronavirus interrupts business activity, choking supply chains, while a crude glut swelled after the collapse earlier this month of an output deal between the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia (OPEC+). [O/R]

Mitsui also said it may book an impairment loss on fixed assets as well as an appraisal loss on shareholdings to reflect slumping stock markets.

"The environment for our trading operations is deteriorating due to slower manufacturing activity amid weakening demand, disorder of distribution and impact on procurement of raw materials, but we have not recognised any events that could have a significant impact on our earnings this year," it said.

In early February, Mitsui forecast 450 billion yen in net profit for the current financial year.

The company said it will maintain its dividend forecast of 40 yen per share for the second half of the year.

The announcement comes two days after peer Marubeni Corp forecast a record net loss of 190 billion yen for the current year as the coronavirus outbreak drives an unprecedented oil price slide and falls in other commodity prices.

Analyst Thanh Ha Pham at Jefferies said after Marubeni's new guidance that "there is a real risk other trading companies will follow Marubeni's example and might decide to impair assets."

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARUBENI CORPORATION 6.67% 574.3 End-of-day quote.4.44%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 3.20% 1515.5 End-of-day quote.1.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUI & CO., LTD.
09:42pMITSUI : may book up to $642 million impairment loss amid oil slump
RE
07:58pMITSUI : Notice Regarding Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the fis..
PU
03/20TALGA RESOURCES : and Mitsui Agree Vittangi Project Development MoU
AQ
03/09Markets in chaos as oil prices plunge, coronavirus spreads
RE
03/09Markets in chaos as oil prices plunge, coronavirus spreads
RE
03/05Elliott Management Reaches Truce In Battle Over Bank of East Asia -- WSJ
DJ
03/03MITSUI : McDermott International, Inc. - Cameron LNG Train 2 Begins Commercial O..
AQ
02/28'Big Dog' and the 'omnipotent sheikh' - how Qatar saved Barclays
RE
02/20Some Japan investors worry as coronavirus puts question-mark over Tokyo Olymp..
RE
02/13BOJ shouldn't necessarily stick to 2% inflation target, bank lobby group says
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 004 B
EBIT 2020 271 B
Net income 2020 452 B
Debt 2020 3 751 B
Yield 2020 5,27%
P/E ratio 2020 5,92x
P/E ratio 2021 6,10x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
EV / Sales2021 0,92x
Capitalization 2 660 B
Chart MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 147,78  JPY
Last Close Price 1 553,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida CFO, Representative Director & Head-Accounting
Shinsuke Fujii Representative Director, Executive VP & CAO
Toshiro Mutoh Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.37%25 345
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION0.88%32 928
ITOCHU CORPORATION5.78%30 729
SUMITOMO CORPORATION1.80%15 082
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION9.84%11 980
MARUBENI CORPORATION4.44%9 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group