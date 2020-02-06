Mitsui : receives Japan Investor Relations Association's Best IR Award

Log in
02/06/2020 | 07:53pm EST

The Japan Investor Relations Association (JIRA) has awarded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui) a Best IR Award at the IR Awards 2019. JIRA gives awards to publicly traded member companies that deeply understand and proactively promote IR, earning high endorsement from market participants. This is the second year in a row (and the third time since 2008) that Mitsui has won JIRA's Best IR Award.

The judging committee said the following about Mitsui's selection:

'Mitsui's top management is actively engaged in IR, and has been a pioneer among sogo shosha with its holding of Investor Day. Opportunities for regular dialogue with management along with regular visits by the CFO have been highly evaluated by investors. The IR Division is positioned close to management, with appropriate feedback provided, enabling greater communication, and improvements to IR activities. Materials including integrated reports with the details of Investor Day along with background information on business plans are presented in an easy-to-understand format, and the company has been successful in carrying out a good balance of activities.'

Using this prize as encouragement, Mitsui will continue striving to strengthen two-way communication with its investors and shareholders, and to improve its disclosure of information.

*For more details, please see the JIRA website.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 00:52:00 UTC
