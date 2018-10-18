Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui & Co Ltd    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO LTD (8031)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mitsui : signs loan agreement and long-term sales agreement for energy wood pellets with Australia's Altus Renewables

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 04:08am CEST

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) has signed a loan agreement with Australia-based wood pellet manufacturer Altus Renewables Limited ('Altus'), for the purpose of expanding and upgrading wood pellet manufacturing mills and pellet storage and export facilities operated by Altus in Queensland, Australia.

Mitsui and Altus also signed a long-term sales agreement for 100,000 tons per annum of Altus manufactured wood pellets over a ten-year period.

Since Altus started operating its Tuan plant in Queensland Australia, the company has built strong business relationships through its sales of wood pellets to Japan. Going forward, Mitsui and Altus will discuss and consider plans to further increase wood pellet production in Australia, with a view to supplying the Japanese market.

Mitsui is focusing on woody biomass, one of a range of new fuels with a low environmental impact. In recent years Mitsui has increased the volume of imported wood pellets for domestic customers. This is in addition to developing and operating biomass power plants which utilize unused materials from Mitsui-owned forests in Hokkaido. Looking ahead we will continue to respond to the growing need for woody biomass as a renewable energy fuel.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 02:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI & CO LTD
04:08aMITSUI : signs loan agreement and long-term sales agreement for energy wood pell..
PU
10/17MITSUI : Relief Aid for Victims in Earthquake Devastated Areas in the Indonesian..
PU
10/12MITSUI : completes registration for largest project in the J-Credit Scheme, whic..
PU
10/11MITSUI : establishes new shipbuilding joint venture with China's Yangzijiang Shi..
PU
10/04MITSUI : V2G verification project launched in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture
PU
09/29Key Petroleum acquires Mount Horner oil field from AWE
AQ
09/29SHREYAS SHIPPING & LOGISTICS : Concor scraps coastal shipping tender after lowes..
AQ
09/28IN-HOUSE ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAM : Voistart! Inc. signs agreement with Kamakura..
PU
09/28MITSUI : invests in Agrigate to expand retail business with 'Shunpachi' brand
PU
09/27MITSUI : scholarship sends 2 Indonesian students to Japan
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01Rio Tinto, Japanese partners to invest $1.55B in Australian iron ore venture 
09/12Gazprom, Mitsui sign MOU on Baltic LNG project 
08/02Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/06Mitsui may raise its stake in Vale, executive says 
05/08Mitsui & Co. Ltd. reports FY results 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 273 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 450 B
Debt 2019 3 088 B
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 7,86
P/E ratio 2020 8,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 3 398 B
Chart MITSUI & CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui & Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 275  JPY
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Head-Public Relations
Toshiro Mutoh Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO LTD7.65%30 279
MITSUBISHI CORP9.21%47 869
ITOCHU CORP1.85%31 777
SUMITOMO CORP-6.59%19 943
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%19 573
MARUBENI CORP18.34%14 955
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.