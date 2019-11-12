Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui & Co., Ltd.    8031   JP3893600001

MITSUI & CO., LTD.

(8031)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui : to invest in Chinese next-generation ethanol producer and promote SAF production business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 02:00am EST

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga), has resolved to acquire an equity interest in China-based next-generation ethanol producer Beijing Shougang LanzaTech New Energy Technology (SGLT). After obtaining the appropriate licenses and permissions, Mitsui plans to invest 60 million RMB (approximately ¥900 million) in SGLT via a third-party allotment implemented by the company.

SGLT is the world's first commercial-scale producer of next-generation ethanol using waste gas from steelworks as a raw material. The company uses technology that converts waste gas into fuel and chemicals by microbial fermentation, which has been developed by US-based LanzaTech, Inc. (LT), a company that received investment from Mitsui in 2014. Through participation in SGLT's management, Mitsui will support the reinforcement of SGLT's business foundations, and will contribute to further business expansion in China utilizing its own extensive business network.

Mitsui is also working on the development of a business specialized in the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) using LT's proprietary technology. Momentum surrounding SAF is gaining globally due to its positioning as a valuable resource for the reduction of CO2 emissions in the aviation field beyond 2030. On October 30, Mitsui joined its SAF development partner All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. ('ANA'; Head Office: Tokyo, CEO: Yuji Hirako) to successfully carry out a delivery flight of a new ANA Boeing 777-300ER utilizing SAF, from Everett, Washington to Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The SAF used during this delivery flight was produced by LanzaTech and derived from next-generation ethanol produced by SGLT.

Mitsui is aiming to be the first in Japan to produce SAF on a commercial scale, and is leading a three-way partnership with ANA and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation (Head Office: Tokyo, President: Katsuyuki Ota) that has been commissioned by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization to carry out a business feasibility study pertaining to the development of an SAF supply chain, utilizing LanzaTech's ATJ platform.

Mitsui is promoting the foundational development of environment and health related businesses, as well as the expansion and cross-sectional development of peripheral businesses. Utilizing LT's proprietary technologies, Mitsui's aim is to achieve a low carbon society extending from Asia to the world and contribute to solutions for global warming and other global-scale issues currently faced by society.

Outline of SGLT

Official name English name: Beijing Shougang LanzaTech New Energy Technology
Location Beijing, China
Chairperson WANG Guiyang
Business outline Production of ethanol for fuels and chemicals using waste gas from steelworks and refineries

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 06:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI & CO., LTD.
02:00aMITSUI : to invest in Chinese next-generation ethanol producer and promote SAF p..
PU
02:00aMITSUI : MODEC, Mitsui, MOL and Marubeni to Proceed with the Deepwater FPSO Char..
PU
11/11Japan's Nikkei edges up on exporters, TOPIX falls
RE
11/06MITSUBISHI : After 30 years in Singapore, oil trading losses force Mitsubishi to..
RE
11/06MITSUI : receives Securities Analysts Association Award for Excellence in Corpor..
PU
11/01MITSUI : Toshiba Starts Demonstration project related to Improving Operation Eff..
AQ
10/31MITSUI CEO : Higher demand for heavy crude boosts its profit
RE
10/31MITSUI : to manufacture electric vehicle motors in India
PU
10/30MITSUI & CO., LTD. : Half-year results
CO
10/30MITSUI & CO., LTD. : Slide show half-year results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 104 B
EBIT 2020 356 B
Net income 2020 464 B
Debt 2020 3 902 B
Yield 2020 4,32%
P/E ratio 2020 7,04x
P/E ratio 2021 7,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
EV / Sales2021 1,02x
Capitalization 3 286 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 061,25  JPY
Last Close Price 1 890,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida CFO, Representative Director & Head-Accounting
Shinsuke Fujii Representative Director, Executive VP & CAO
Toshiro Mutoh Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO., LTD.16.09%30 136
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-3.10%39 526
ITOCHU CORPORATION30.78%31 493
SUMITOMO CORPORATION10.42%18 971
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%14 675
MARUBENI CORPORATION6.42%12 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group