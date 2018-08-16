Mitsui : to invest in PXiSE Energy Solutions

In July 2018, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) decided to invest in PXiSE Energy Solutions, LLC ('PXiSE', pronounced 'Pise'), a U.S. company which develops and markets control software for electric power systems. Mitsui would take a stake of up to 20% in PXiSE through a new issuance of shares. Concurrently, the companies also signed a collaboration agreement for a strategic business alliance, which will support the popularization of PXiSE's Advanced Control Technology (ACT) through Mitsui's business bases around the world. ACT was jointly developed by Sempra Energy and OSIsoft, and PXiSE was established in 2016 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sempra Energy to develop and sell ACT.

This investment in PXiSE will enable Mitsui to contribute to the Digital Transformation of our related assets and capture growth in the market for control systems, which are essential in the expanding fields of renewable energy and distributed power.

PXiSE Corporate Profile