Mitsui : to invest in PXiSE Energy Solutions

08/16/2018 | 04:46am CEST

In July 2018, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) decided to invest in PXiSE Energy Solutions, LLC ('PXiSE', pronounced 'Pise'), a U.S. company which develops and markets control software for electric power systems. Mitsui would take a stake of up to 20% in PXiSE through a new issuance of shares. Concurrently, the companies also signed a collaboration agreement for a strategic business alliance, which will support the popularization of PXiSE's Advanced Control Technology (ACT) through Mitsui's business bases around the world. ACT was jointly developed by Sempra Energy and OSIsoft, and PXiSE was established in 2016 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sempra Energy to develop and sell ACT.

This investment in PXiSE will enable Mitsui to contribute to the Digital Transformation of our related assets and capture growth in the market for control systems, which are essential in the expanding fields of renewable energy and distributed power.

PXiSE Corporate Profile

Company Name PXiSE Energy Solutions, LLC
Location California, U.S.
Date of Establishment 2016
Investors Sempra Technology Ventures, LLC (100% subsidiary of Sempra Energy*)
AEC Holding Inc. (100% subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.)

*Sempra Energy is a San Diego, U.S. based operator of a power and gas supply business and a LNG receival and export base. It is a partner company in the U.S. Cameron LNG project which Mitsui is participating in.

Business overview Development and sales of control software (ACT) for power systems

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 02:45:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 147 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 435 B
Debt 2019 3 028 B
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 7,49
P/E ratio 2020 7,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capitalization 3 185 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 189  JPY
Spread / Average Target 20%
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuo Yasunaga President, CEO & Representative Director
Masami Iijima Chairman
Takakazu Uchida CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Satoshi Tanaka Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Toshiro Mutoh Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI & CO LTD-2.64%28 617
MITSUBISHI CORP0.22%45 446
ITOCHU CORP-11.13%28 926
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%20 983
SUMITOMO CORP-6.90%20 389
MARUBENI CORP9.53%14 177
