Mitsui : to launch new "Wellness Savings" rewards points project

02/08/2019 | 12:45am EST

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ('Mitsui', Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) will launch rewards points project 'WellCho' through its 100% subsidiary GROOVEARTH Co., Ltd. under the concept of supporting daily healthy lifestyles. The project will be market tested between February 15 and May 14, 2019 in Hiroshima City.

The launch of WellCho, meaning 'Wellness Savings', comes at a time when reducing medical expenses is becoming a pressing issue in Japan, where the population is rapidly aging and society as a whole is becoming increasingly health consciousness. The rewards points system aims to connect consumers who wish to enjoy life to the full, with 'Wellness Supporters,' companies that champion the wellness of their customers.

Wellness Supporters send a notification of their product or services via the Wellness Savings app. Customers who view the notifications can collect points which can be redeemed at Wellness Stations-clinics, pharmacies, massage therapists, etc.

The project facilitates two-way communication between Wellness Supporter companies and their customers, enabling them to improve wellbeing and develop more appealing products and services.

Through this and other initiatives, Mitusi is leveraging our large network of partners, to actively promote projects that create new societies, new businesses, and a new future.

Disclaimer

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 05:44:00 UTC
