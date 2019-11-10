Log in
Mitsui E&S : 2nd Quarter Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2019

11/10/2019 | 11:55pm EST

November 11, 2019

Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

2nd Quarter CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY2019

From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019

Code number:

7003

URL:

https://www.mes.co.jp/

Shares Listed:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Representative:

Ryoichi Oka, President, Representative Director, and COO

Inquiries:

Kazunori Miyake, General Manager of Finance & Accounting Dept.

Tel: +81 3 3544 3121

Scheduled date to file Quarterly securities report:

November 13, 2019

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Supplementary explanatory materials prepared:

Yes

Explanatory meeting:

Yes (for analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are truncated)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for 2nd Quarter FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

From Apr. 1, 2018

From Apr. 1, 2019

Change (%)

to Sep. 30, 2018

to Sep. 30, 2019

New Orders Received

245,914

495,007

101.3

Net Sales

311,701

356,857

14.5

Operating Loss

(27,980)

(67,737)

Ordinary Loss

(24,313)

(64,898)

Loss attributable to owners of parent

(47,861)

(66,491)

Earnings per Share (Yen)

(592.14)

(822.56)

Operating Cash Flow

3,134

(19,767)

Investing Cash Flow

1,555

36,956

2276.6

Financing Cash Flow

2,815

(3,165)

Figures in parentheses represent negative.

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar. 31, 2019

As of Sep. 30, 2019

999,100

988,328

280,239

200,333

16.0%

8.4%

Note: This consolidated financial results has been prepared in accordance with Japanese accounting standards and Japanese law.

- 1 -

2. Dividends

(Yen)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2019

(forecast)

Annual dividends per share

First quarter

Second quarter

0.00

0.00

Third quarter

Year-end

0.00

0.00

Total

0.00

0.00

Note: Revision of the most recent dividends forecast: None

3. Forecast of Financial Results for FY2019

(Millions of yen)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

Earnings per Share

owners of parent

(Yen)

Year ending

790,000

(72,000)

(67,000)

(88,000)

(1,088.64)

March 31, 2020

Note: Revision of the most recent financial forecast: None

Reference: Estimate is based on exchange rate of USD1.00 = JPY110.0

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

None

(2) Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates or restatements

i )

Changes due to amendment of accounting standards:

None

ii )

Changes due to other reasons:

None

iii )

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

iv )

Restatements:

None

(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

FY2018 /

FY2019 2Q

FY2018 2Q

shares

shares

Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)

83,098,717

83,098,717

Number of treasury stock at the end of period

2,271,423

2,258,076

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative quarterly consolidated period)

80,828,358

80,835,111

NOTICE REGARDING QUARTERLY REVIEW PROCEDURES FOR THE QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

This quarterly financial results statement is exempt from the quarterly review procedures based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. At the time of disclosure of this quarterly financial results statement, the quarterly review procedure based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act has not been completed.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER SPECIAL ITEMS

The forecasts for financial results are based on information available at the time this report was released. These forecasts and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual operating results may differ from the above forecasts due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

HOW TO GET THE SUPPLEMENTARY EXPLANATORY MATERIALS

Explanatory meeting for analysts is scheduled for November 11, 2019. Supplementary explanatory materials, which will be distributed at the said meeting, is planned to be posted on our web site.

- 2 -

Overview of Reportable Segment

Reportable Segment is classified into 4 segments: Ship, Ocean Development, Machinery and Engineering. Main products and servicesof each Reportable Segment are as follows.

Reportable Segment

Main Products and Services

Ship

Commercial ships, naval ships, high speed passenger/vehicle ferries, offshore structures, underwater TV

vehicles, steel structures

Ocean Development

FPSOs (floating production storage offloading vessels)

Marine and stationary diesel engines, marine equipment, gas engines, steam turbines, blowers, process

Machinery

compressors, gas turbines, cogeneration system, regulating system, container cranes, industrial cranes,

container terminal management systems, HWM manipulators, equipment of radar sensing for underground

and construction, bridges, port structures, induction heaters

Engineering

Renewable energy power generation plants, power generation business, overseas civil works, chemical plants,

waste treatment plants, water treatment plants, resources recycling plants, PCB disposal plants

- 3 -

New Orders by Segment

(Millions of yen)

From Apr. 1, 2018

From Apr. 1, 2019

Difference

to Sep. 30, 2018

to Sep. 30, 2019

Ship

47,209

27,004

(20,204)

(42.8%)

Ocean Development

40,303

334,517

294,214

730.0%

Machinery

84,606

81,370

(3,235)

(3.8%)

Engineering

39,930

23,966

(15,964)

(40.0%)

Others

33,864

28,147

(5,717)

(16.9%)

Total

245,914

495,007

249,092

101.3%

Net Sales by Segment

(Millions of yen)

From Apr. 1, 2018

From Apr. 1, 2019

Difference

to Sep. 30, 2018

to Sep. 30, 2019

Ship

46,434

52,661

6,227

13.4%

Ocean Development

113,108

148,619

35,510

31.4%

Machinery

86,158

94,411

8,252

9.6%

Engineering

29,460

25,076

(4,384)

(14.9%)

Others

36,539

36,089

(450)

(1.2%)

Total

311,701

356,857

45,156

14.5%

Operating Income (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of yen)

From Apr. 1, 2018

From Apr. 1, 2019

Difference

to Sep. 30, 2018

to Sep. 30, 2019

Ship

(3,118)

(1,841)

1,276

Ocean Development

10,824

(2,337)

(13,162)

Machinery

4,527

4,772

245

Engineering

(40,771)

(71,047)

(30,276)

Others

557

2,717

2,160

Total

(27,980)

(67,737)

(39,756)

Figures in parentheses represent negative.

- 4 -

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and time deposits

100,857

111,851

Trade receivables

225,765

245,721

Merchandise and finished goods

4,967

5,262

Work in progress

42,294

55,400

Raw materials and supplies

8,439

10,123

Short-term loans

41,038

1,646

Others

46,050

38,416

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,452)

(1,526)

Total current assets

467,959

466,896

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Land

245,736

245,693

Others, net

96,303

99,334

Total property, plant and equipment

342,040

345,027

Intangible assets

Goodwill

11,616

10,556

Others

17,874

17,276

Total intangible assets

29,490

27,832

Investments and other assets

Others

160,268

149,234

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(658)

(663)

Total investments and other assets

159,609

148,571

Total non-current assets

531,140

521,431

Total assets

999,100

988,328

- 5 -

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables

190,955

209,166

Short-term borrowings

3,535

15,232

Current portion of long-term borrowings

39,062

44,275

Current portion of bonds

10,000

15,000

Commercial papers

-

4,000

Accrued income taxes

11,846

8,593

Advances from customers

92,603

96,208

Provision for construction warranties

10,781

9,874

Provision for losses on construction contracts

60,972

111,069

Other provisions

7,104

5,896

Asset retirement obligations

2

3

Others

37,875

34,089

Total current liabilities

464,740

553,409

Long-term liabilities

Bonds

40,000

35,000

Long-term borrowings

112,020

90,271

Liability for severance and retirement benefits

463

514

for directors and corporate auditors

Other provisions

2,167

2,099

Net defined benefit liabilities

13,104

13,411

Asset retirement obligations

1,878

1,801

Others

84,487

91,487

Total long-term liabilities

254,121

234,585

Total liabilities

718,861

787,995

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

44,384

44,384

Capital surplus

18,747

18,745

Retained earnings

67,812

1,513

Treasury stock

(4,759)

(4,729)

Total shareholders' equity

126,185

59,914

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on

3,365

2,421

securities

Unrealized gains (losses) on hedging derivatives

(6,065)

(10,953)

Revaluation reserve for land

37,807

37,803

Foreign currency translation adjustments

740

(3,840)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(2,488)

(2,339)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

33,359

23,092

Subscription rights to shares

205

181

Non-controlling interests

120,488

117,145

Total net assets

280,239

200,333

Total liabilities and net assets

999,100

988,328

- 6 -

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Millions of yen)

April 1, 2018 to

April 1, 2019 to

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Net sales

311,701

356,857

Cost of sales

313,814

399,648

Gross loss

2,113)

42,790)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

25,867

24,946

Operating loss

27,980)

67,737)

Non-operating income

Interest income

3,301

3,135

Dividend income

784

495

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,451

1,784

and affiliates accounted for using equity method

Gain on valuation of derivatives

105

-

Others

862

636

Total non-operating income

6,506

6,052

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,402

1,272

Commitment fee

-

868

Foreign currency exchange losses

783

63

Loss on valuation of derivatives

-

354

Others

653

655

Total non-operating expenses

2,839

3,213

Ordinary loss

24,313)

64,898)

Extraordinary income

Gain on disposal of non-current assets

19

369

Gain on sales of investment securities

28

-

Total extraordinary income

47

369

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

358

151

Loss on impairment of non-current assets

540

177

Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates

-

310

Loss on valuation of investment securities

312

223

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and

-

43

affiliates

Loss on litigation

167

-

Total extraordinary losses

1,379

906

Loss before income taxes

25,645)

65,435)

Income taxes

17,684

1,638

Loss

43,330)

67,073)

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

4,531

581)

Loss attributable to owners of parent

47,861)

66,491)

- 7 -

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

April 1, 2018 to

April 1, 2019 to

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Loss

(43,330)

(67,073)

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding losses on securities

(180)

(1,547)

Unrealized gains (losses) on hedging derivatives

(1,198)

575

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(4,854)

(4,088)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

921

102

Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates

1,801

(7,006)

accounted for using equity method

Total

(3,509)

(11,965)

Comprehensive income

(46,839)

(79,038)

Comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of parent

(49,727)

(76,755)

Non-controlling interests

2,887

(2,283)

- 8 -

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

April 1, 2018 to

April 1, 2019 to

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss before income taxes

25,645)

65,435)

Depreciation and amortization

7,527

7,908

Loss on impairment of non-current assets

540

177

Amortization of goodwill

618

522

Increase (decrease) of allowance for doubtful

146)

95

accounts

Increase in net defined benefit liabilities

174

266

Decrease in net defined benefit assets

340

601

Interest and dividend income

4,086)

3,631)

Interest expenses

1,402

1,272

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,451)

1,784)

and affiliates accounted for using equity method

Foreign currency exchange gain, net

423)

2,357)

Gain on sales of investment securities, net

28)

-

Loss on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates' stocks

-

310

Loss on valuation of investment securities

312

223

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and

-

43

affiliates

Loss (gain) on disposal of non-current assets, net

339

218)

Loss on litigation

167

-

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

32,931

17,058)

(Increase) in inventories

10,008)

15,330)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

1,887)

18,144

Decrease (increase) in other assets

9,146)

8,231

Increase in other liabilities

18,255

45,645

Others, net

5,639)

2,228

Sub-total

4,145

20,145)

Interest and dividend received

6,625

4,904

Interest paid

1,471)

1,289)

Payments for loss on litigation

167)

-

Income taxes paid

5,997)

3,236)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,134

19,767)

- 9 -

(Millions of yen)

April 1, 2018 to

April 1, 2019 to

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Cash flows from investing activities

Net decrease in time deposits

34

36

Capital expenditure

9,059)

6,834)

Proceeds from sales of non-current assets

3,342

1,434

Purchases of investment securities

58)

3)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

28

-

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates

561)

3)

Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries and

-

200

affiliates

Payments for investments in capital of subsidiaries

-

260)

and affiliates

Disbursements of loans receivable

50,609)

5,647)

Collection of loans receivable

58,436

47,993

Others, net

1

40

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

1,555

36,956

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase in short-term borrowings

17,799

11,819

Net increase in commercial papers

8,000

4,000

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

20,205

2,330

Repayments of long-term borrowings

40,973)

18,426)

Repayments of lease obligations

1,043)

1,713)

Cash dividends

2)

1)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

1,068)

1,027)

Others, net

100)

146)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,815

3,165)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

1,987)

1,864)

equivalents

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

5,518

12,159

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

86,311

97,408

Increase (decrease) due to changes in scope of

580

32)

consolidation

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

92,411

109,535

- 10 -

Disclaimer

MES - Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 04:54:08 UTC
