Mitsui E&S : 2nd Quarter Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2019

2. Dividends (Yen) FY2018 FY2019 FY2019 (forecast) Annual dividends per share First quarter － － Second quarter 0.00 0.00 Third quarter － － Year-end 0.00 0.00 Total 0.00 0.00 Note: Revision of the most recent dividends forecast: None 3. Forecast of Financial Results for FY2019 (Millions of yen) Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit attributable to Earnings per Share owners of parent (Yen) Year ending 790,000 (72,000) (67,000) (88,000) (1,088.64) March 31, 2020 Note: Revision of the most recent financial forecast: None Reference: Estimate is based on exchange rate of USD1.00 = JPY110.0 4. Notes (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None (2) Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (3) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates or restatements i ) Changes due to amendment of accounting standards: None ii ) Changes due to other reasons: None iii ) Changes in accounting estimates: None iv ) Restatements: None (4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock) FY2018 / FY2019 2Q FY2018 2Q shares shares Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock) 83,098,717 83,098,717 Number of treasury stock at the end of period 2,271,423 2,258,076 Average number of shares during the period (cumulative quarterly consolidated period) 80,828,358 80,835,111

NOTICE REGARDING QUARTERLY REVIEW PROCEDURES FOR THE QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

This quarterly financial results statement is exempt from the quarterly review procedures based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. At the time of disclosure of this quarterly financial results statement, the quarterly review procedure based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act has not been completed.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER SPECIAL ITEMS

The forecasts for financial results are based on information available at the time this report was released. These forecasts and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual operating results may differ from the above forecasts due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

HOW TO GET THE SUPPLEMENTARY EXPLANATORY MATERIALS

Explanatory meeting for analysts is scheduled for November 11, 2019. Supplementary explanatory materials, which will be distributed at the said meeting, is planned to be posted on our web site.