Mitsui E&S : 2nd Quarter Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2019

Ryoichi Oka, President, Representative Director, and COO
Inquiries:
Kazunori Miyake, General Manager of Finance & Accounting Dept.
Tel: +81 3 3544 3121
Scheduled date to file Quarterly securities report:
November 13, 2019
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
－
Supplementary explanatory materials prepared:
Yes
Explanatory meeting:
Yes (for analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are truncated)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for 2nd Quarter FY2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
(Millions of yen)
From Apr. 1, 2018
From Apr. 1, 2019
Change (%)
to Sep. 30, 2018
to Sep. 30, 2019
New Orders Received
245,914
495,007
101.3
Net Sales
311,701
356,857
14.5
Operating Loss
(27,980)
(67,737)
－
Ordinary Loss
(24,313)
(64,898)
－
Loss attributable to owners of parent
(47,861)
(66,491)
－
Earnings per Share (Yen)
(592.14)
(822.56)
－
Operating Cash Flow
3,134
(19,767)
－
Investing Cash Flow
1,555
36,956
2276.6
Financing Cash Flow
2,815
(3,165)
－
Figures in parentheses represent negative.
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31, 2019
As of Sep. 30, 2019
999,100
988,328
280,239
200,333
16.0%
8.4%
Note: This consolidated financial results has been prepared in accordance with Japanese accounting standards and Japanese law.
2. Dividends
(Yen)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2019
(forecast)
Annual dividends per share
First quarter
－
－
Second quarter
0.00
0.00
Third quarter
－
－
Year-end
0.00
0.00
Total
0.00
0.00
Note: Revision of the most recent dividends forecast: None
3. Forecast of Financial Results for FY2019
(Millions of yen)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
Earnings per Share
owners of parent
(Yen)
Year ending
790,000
(72,000)
(67,000)
(88,000)
(1,088.64)
March 31, 2020
Note: Revision of the most recent financial forecast: None
Reference: Estimate is based on exchange rate of USD1.00 = JPY110.0
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
None
(2) Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
(3) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates or restatements
i )
Changes due to amendment of accounting standards:
None
ii )
Changes due to other reasons:
None
iii )
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
iv )
Restatements:
None
(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
FY2018 /
FY2019 2Q
FY2018 2Q
shares
shares
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)
83,098,717
83,098,717
Number of treasury stock at the end of period
2,271,423
2,258,076
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative quarterly consolidated period)
80,828,358
80,835,111
NOTICE REGARDING QUARTERLY REVIEW PROCEDURES FOR THE QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS
This quarterly financial results statement is exempt from the quarterly review procedures based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. At the time of disclosure of this quarterly financial results statement, the quarterly review procedure based upon the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act has not been completed.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER SPECIAL ITEMS
The forecasts for financial results are based on information available at the time this report was released. These forecasts and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual operating results may differ from the above forecasts due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.
HOW TO GET THE SUPPLEMENTARY EXPLANATORY MATERIALS
Explanatory meeting for analysts is scheduled for November 11, 2019. Supplementary explanatory materials, which will be distributed at the said meeting, is planned to be posted on our web site.
Overview of Reportable Segment
Reportable Segment is classified into 4 segments: Ship, Ocean Development, Machinery and Engineering. Main products and servicesof each Reportable Segment are as follows.
Reportable Segment
Main Products and Services
Ship
Commercial ships, naval ships, high speed passenger/vehicle ferries, offshore structures, underwater TV
vehicles, steel structures
Ocean Development
FPSOs (floating production storage offloading vessels)
Marine and stationary diesel engines, marine equipment, gas engines, steam turbines, blowers, process
