MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO., LTD.    7003   JP3891600003

MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(7003)
Mitsui E&S : 2nd Quarter Financial Reports for FY 2019

0
11/10/2019 | 11:55pm EST

2020/03 Half-year Financial Results

11 November, 2019

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

Table of Contents

2020/03 Half-year Financial Results

Page

Highlight

3

2020/03 Half-year Summary of Results

4

2020/03 Half-year Summary of Balance Sheet

5

2020/03 Half-year Summary of Cash Flow

6

2020/03 Half-year Results Summary by Segment

7-12

Coal-fired power plant civil engineering construction

13-15

2020/03 Forecast

2020/03

Forecast Summary

16

2020/03

Forecast Summary by Segment

17-18

  • Appendix

CAPEX・DEP・R&D・Employees

19

Market Share of Mitsui E&S Group

20

Topics

21-23

  • Progress & Re-planning of

"Mitsui E&S Group Business Revival Plan"

  • Explained separately

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

Highlight

2020/03

New Order

495.0 Billion Yen QoQ

Half-year

Net Sales

356.9 Billion Yen QoQ

Results

Ordinary Income

(64.9) Billion Yen QoQ

New Order

1,000.0 Billion Yen（Comp. Pre Forecast

2020/03

Net Sales

790.0 Billion Yen（Comp. Pre Forecast

Forecast

Ordinary Income

(67.0) Billion Yen（Comp. Pre Forecast

Significantly

decrease of

Ordinary Income

  • Loss increases on Coal-fired power plant civil engineering construction
    • Come out risks for unexpected factors on installation of CW pipe
    • Maximum losses approx. 71.3 billion yen.

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

3

2020/03 Half-year Summary of Results

（JPY: Billion）

2018/09

2019/09

Var.

New Order

245.9

495.0

+249.1

Net Sales

311.7

356.9

+45.2

Operating Income

(28.0)

(67.7)

(39.7)

（OP ratio）

(9.0％)

(19.0%)

Ordinary Income

(24.3)

(64.9)

(40.6)

（OD ratio）

(7.8％)

(18.2％)

Profit attributable

(47.9)

(66.5)

(18.6)

to owners

＜ Average FX ＞

USD

111.09Yen

107.78Yen

  • New Orders

Mainly due to award FPSO and O ＆M by Petrobras Related to Búzios 5.

  • Net Sales

Increase due to delivery of Marine Diesel Engines , progress the FPSO Government Ship.

  • Ordinary Income

Maximum losses approx. 71.3 billion yen incurred in Coal-fired power plant civil engineering construction work in Indonesia, resulting in significantly decrease of the profit

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

4

2020/03 Half-year Summary of Balance Sheet

（JPY: Billion）

2019/03

2019/09

Var.

Total Assets

999.1

988.3

(10.8)

Mainly due to decrease of short-term loan collection by

MODEC

（Cash）

100.9

111.9

+11.0

（Receivables）

225.8

245.7

+19.9

（Fixed Assets）

371.5

372.9

+1.4

Total Liabilities

718.9

788.0

+69.1

（Advances by

92.6

96.2

+3.6

Customers）

（Provision for losses on

61.0

111.1

+50.1

Increased due to profitability goes down

construction contracts）

by Indonesian EPC

（Debt (with interest)）

204.6

199.8

(4.8)

Net Assets

280.2

200.3

(79.9)

（Own capital）

159.5

83.0

(76.5)

Significantly decrease due to Indonesian EPC

Capital-to-asset ratio

16.0％

8.4％

DE Raito

1.3

2.4

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

5

2020/03 Half-year Summary of Cash Flow

（JPY: Billion）

2018/09

2019/09

Var.

Operating CF

3.1

(19.8)

(22.9)

Spending increase due to loss

increases by Indonesian EPC

Investing CF

1.6

37.0

+35.4

Mainly due to increase of short-term

loan collection by MODEC

Free CF

4.7

17.2

+12.5

Financial CF

2.8

(3.2)

(6.0)

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

6

2020/03 Half-year Results Summary by Segment

（JPY: Billion）

New Order

Net Sales

18/09

19/09

Var.

18/09

19/09

Var.

Ship

47.2

27.0

(20.2)

46.4

52.7

+6.3

Ocean

40.3

334.5

+294.2

113.1

148.6

+35.5

Development

Machinery

84.6

81.4

(3.2)

86.2

94.4

+8.2

Engineering

39.9

24.0

(15.9)

29.5

25.1

(4.4)

Other

33.9

28.1

(5.8)

36.5

36.1

(0.4)

Total

245.9

495.0

+249.1

311.7

356.9

+45.2

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

7

2020/03 Half-year Results Summary by Segment

（JPY: Billion）

Operating Income

Ordinary Income（*）

18/09

19/09

Var.

18/09

19/09

Var.

Ship

(3.1)

(1.8)

+1.3

(3.3)

(1.9)

+1.4

Ocean

10.8

(2.3)

(13.1)

14.0

1.4

(12.6)

Development

Machinery

4.5

4.8

+0.3

5.0

5.1

+0.1

Engineering

(40.8)

(71.0)

(30.2)

(40.4)

(71.3)

(30.9)

Other

0.6

2.7

+2.1

0.4

1.8

+1.4

Total

(28.0)

(67.7)

(39.7)

(24.3)

(64.9)

(40.6)

（*）No audit. For your reference, we disclose internal amount

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

8

Ship

Main products︓Commercial Ship/Government Ship Ship Repairs

2019/03

2020/03

（JPY ︓ Billion）

New Order QoQ (20.2)

New Order

Net Sales

120.0

The market started to move, but

113.2

prices are still low. Mitsui E&S

100.0

96.9

83.2

Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. maintain sorting

69.5

orders, resulting in just waiting

47.2

46.4

52.7

watchfully in the first half. Recover in

the second half.

27.0

13.69.2

22.6 23.0

Net Sales QoQ +6.3

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast）

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast）

The ship construction progressed as

Operating

Ordinary

planned. Especially increased

Income

Income

Government Ships, resulting

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast） 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast）

increased compared to the same

period of previous fiscal year.

(0.8)(1.6)

(1.8)

(2.0)

(0.5)(1.7)

(1.9)

(2.0)

(3.1)

(3.3)

(6.6)

(8.1)

(6.8)

(8.3)

  • Ordinary Income QoQ +1.4

The yen has been strong, however Ordinary Income improved as government vessels progressed smoothly.

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

9

Ocean Development

of FPSO etc.

Main products︓EPCI/Lease/Charter/Operation/

2019/03

2020/03

（JPY ︓ Billion）

New Order QoQ +294.2

New Order

600.0

Net Sales

Awarded FPSO and O＆M by Petrobras

334.5

320.0

Related to Búzios 5.

254.2

222.5

167.1

148.6

66.0

113.1

Net SalesQoQ +35.5

40.3

46.9 58.2

30.012.1

Revenue increased mainly due to

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast）

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast）

progress of 3 EPCI projects

Operating

Ordinary

Income

Income

25.9

14.9

14.0

17.6

11.9

10.8

Ordinary IncomeQoQ (12.6)

1.4

0.2

2.5 1.8

1.4

1.0

Provision for loss on construction

contract was recorded for the EPCI

(2.3)

project for Gulf of Mexico

(6.0)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast）

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast）

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

10

Machinery

Main products︓Marine diesel engine, Container Crane, Infrastructure, Industrial Machinery, These after-sales service

2019/03

2020/03

（JPY ︓ Billion）

(3.2)

New OrderQoQ

New Order

200.0

Net Sales

186.9

200.0

185.3

122.6

135.8

84.6

94.4

81.4

86.2

54.2 54.8

43.7 46.0

Marine diesel engines and after- sales service remained steady, resulting in the same level as the previous year.

Net SalesQoQ +8.2

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast） 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast）

Operating

Ordinary

Income

Income

10.2

11.2

9.0

8.0

9.0

7.5

4.5 4.8

5.0

5.1

1.4 1.3

1.7 1.5

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast）

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast）

Due to an increase in Marine diesel engine and Industrial Machinery, Net Sales exceeded the previous fiscal year.

Ordinary IncomeQoQ +0.1

After-sales service was performing well, however, profit of Container Crane deteriorated, in the same level as the previous year.

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

11

Engineering

Main products︓Environmental Energy, Infrastructure, Chemical Plant

2019/03

2020/03

（JPY ︓ Billion）

New OrderQoQ (15.9)

New Order

Net Sales

Decrease due to refrain orders for large projects.

58.9

69.0 70.0

39.9

49.7

50.0

49.8

23.4

24.0

29.525.1

Net SalesQoQ (4.4)

12.6

22.2 15.9

4Q（Forecast） 1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast）

Decrease due to reduction in

1Q

2Q

3Q

construction volume.

Operating

Ordinary

Income

Income

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast）

2Q

3Q

4Q（Forecast）

1Q

1.2

1.0

(1.1)

(1.0)

Ordinary IncomeQoQ (30.9)

(40.8) (40.8)(40.4) (41.0)

(71.0)

(75.0)

(71.3)

(79.4)

(75.0)

(79.7)

As a result of reviewing the Coal- fired power plant civil engineering construction risk, the estimated maximum risk cost was approximately 71.3 billion yen, resulting in a significantly losses.

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

12

Coal-fired power plant civil engineering construction

Status of loss construction

＜ Summary of construction ＞

Conclusion of

Type of

Place

Construction scope

Contract

Contracts

contract

delivery date

March,

Batang Central Java,

Coal-fired power plant

November,

Lump sum

(1,000MW×2) civil engineering

2012

Indonesia

2020

construction work

＜ The sequence of events ＞

Accumulated losses approx. 151.0 Billion Yen（Inc. 2019/09E Provision approx. 101.2 Billion Yen ）

2018 2Q

2018 4Q

Detected Broken

Come out the risk

the CW* piping

of process delay

Additional cost

Approx. 41.3 Billion Yen

Approx. 38.0 Billion Yen

※CW（Cooling Water)

2019 2Q

Come out risks due to unexpected factors on installation of CW pipe

Approx. 71.3 Billion Yen

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

13

Coal-fired power plant civil engineering construction

＜ The factor of deteriorating profitability ＞

  • Come out risks due to the following unexpected factorson installation of CW pipe
    • Conditions for marine conditions are severer than expected.
    • Changing materials and increasing quantity due to soft ground of a sea.
    • Based on the proof data obtained from the test construction, Set aside the maximum loss with external specialist.

＜Breakdown for additional losses＞

  • Additional losses in 192Q approx.71.3 Billion Yen
    • Increase risk costs for unsatisfactory weather during installation（Approx.20.0 Billion Yen）
    • Additional costs for changing materials and

increasing quantity on backfill work （Approx.30.0 Billion Yen）

Others (adapting to the delay of the processes)

（Approx.21.3 Billion Yen）

Continue construction status monitoring with external experts,

absolutely complete the project within this range.

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

14

Coal-fired power plant civil engineering construction

  • List of Coal-fired power plant civil engineering construction

Projects

Area

Progress

Delivery Year

19/03

19/09

A

Vietnam

98%

98%

2019

B

Indonesia

67%

73%

2020

C

Indonesia

71%

88%

2021

A Construction is already in the commissioning stage,

and will be completed in the second half of 2020/03 B Come out additional cost of CW pipe installation

C Construction have been progressed as planned

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

15

2020/03 Forecast Summary

（JPY: Billion）

Previous

Forecast

Var.

Forecast

（11 Nov. 2019）

（10 May 2019）

New Order

800.0〜

1,000.0

1,000.0

Net Sales

840.0

790.0

(50.0)

Operating Income

12.0

(72.0)

(84.0)

Ordinary Income

17.0

(67.0)

(84.0)

Profit attributable

3.0

(88.0)

(91.0)

to owners

Free CF

(41.0)

(5.0)

+36.0

Interest-bearing debt

240.0

180.0

(60.0)

* Forecast FX Rate US$/Yen 110

*Effect to foreign exchange rates by currency on operating profit

=1 yen per US$ corresponds to 0.5 billion yen. (Strong yen =Improvement of operating profit )

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

16

2020/03 Forecast Summary by Segment

（JPY: Billion）

New Order

Net Sales

Previous

Forecast

Previous

Forecast

Forecast

Var.

Forecast

Var.

(11 Nov. 2019)

(11 Nov. 2019)

（10 May, 2019）

（10 May, 2019）

Ship

110.0

100.0

(10.0)

120.0

120.0

Ocean

300.0〜

600.0

+100.0

350.0

320.0

(30.0)

Development

500.0

Machinery

200.0

200.0

200.0

200.0

Engineering

90.0

50.0

(40.0)

80.0

70.0

(10.0)

Other

100.0

50.0

(50.0)

90.0

80.0

(10.0)

Total

800.0〜

1,000.0

840.0

790.0

(50.0)

1,000.0

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

17

2020/03 Forecast Summary by Segment

（JPY: Billion）

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Previous

Forecast

Previous

Forecast

Forecast

Var.

Forecast

Var.

(11 Nov. 2019)

(11 Nov. 2019)

（10 May, 2019）

（10 May, 2019）

Ship

(2.0)

(2.0)

(2.0)

(2.0)

Ocean

8.0

(6.0)

(14.0)

15.0

1.0

(14.0)

Development

Machinery

8.0

9.0

+1.0

8.0

9.0

+1.0

Engineering

(4.0)

(75.0)

(71.0)

(4.0)

(75.0)

(71.0)

Other

2.0

2.0

0

0

Total

12.0

(72.0)

(84.0)

17.0

(67.0)

(84.0)

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

18

Appendix) CAPEX・DEP・R&D・Employees

（JPY: Billion）

2018/09

2019/03

2019/09

2020/03

Actual

Actual

Actual

Forecast

CAPEX

9.1

18.3

6.8

11.5

Depreciation

7.5

14.5

7.9

R&D

1.4

4.5

1.8

4.0

Employees

13,611 People

13,607 People

14,050 People

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

19

Appendix）New Ship・Marine Diesel Engine

New Ship （Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.）

New Orders

Deliveries

Backlogs

Commercial Ship

0

5

16

Government Ship・

0

0

9

Other Ship

Total

0

5

25

Marine Diesel Engines（Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd.）

2018/09

2019/09

2020/03

Unit

House Power

Unit

House Power

Unit

House Power

(10Kps)

(10Kps)

(10Kps)

New Orders

52

97

90

169

Deliveries

77

197

113

221

Back logs

108

251

111

210

Production

76

196

104

196

208

398

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

20

Appendix) Topics

Shipbuilding Joint Venture to Commence Business Operations

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. ("MES-S), in partnership with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui) and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings), Ltd. ("YZJ";), has established a shipbuilding joint venture, Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Taicang, Jiangsu, China; President: Song Shuming) and has made preparations for commencing business operations. On August 1, the company officially commenced its business operations as a new manufacturing base of new ships.

Presence in water robot technology

As a member of "Team KUROSHIO" formed with domestic research institutes and private companies, Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding participated in "Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE", an international competition for seabed exploration technology from 2016 to 2018, won the second place.

We were mainly responsible for the development of the offshore repeater (Autonomous Surface Vehicle: ASV) and contributed greatly to the results of KUROSHIO.

Based on our advanced technical capabilities backed by achievements, we will continue to develop water robots and strive to provide new value to our customers.

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

Award ceremony at Monaco

ASV

21

Appendix) Topics

Delivered the first 1000kW class gas turbine SB5N

Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd. has developed the 1,000kW class gas turbine SB5N and started sales in FY2019. The first gas turbine cogeneration system was delivered to companies in Hyogo Prefecture.

We boast a top-class share in Japan for the mid-sized MSC series (3-15 MW) equipped with Solar Turbines gas turbines. We have added our own gas turbine SB5N as a new lineup and will develop aggressive sales activities in the generation market.

Awarded a heating furnace order for a domestic chemical plant

Mitsui E&S Plant Engineering Co., Ltd.("MPE" a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd.) awarded a heating furnace (detailed design, procurement, and from a major domestic chemical manufacturer in July 2019. This project scheduled to be completed in 2021, and we are currently working on a detailed design.

MPE constructed Japan's first ethylene plant in 1958, former Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. We have many achievements in establishing new heating furnaces used to heat fluids for domestic and overseas oil refining and petrochemical manufacturers.

We will continue to make proposals and receive orders in line with the life cycle of customer plants.

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

22

Appendix) Topics

MODEC Develops "MODEC NOAH™" and "M350™"

MODEC, Inc. ("MODEC") is pleased to announce that it has developed the "MODEC NOAH" and "M350", next generation new built hulls for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels utilizing its extensive knowledge, experience and proven successes in engineering, construction, operations and maintenance of FPSOs as a leading company in this industry.

With two next generation new built FPSO hulls in MODEC's portfolio, namely, "MODEC NOAH" and "M350", MODEC is very well prepared to meet the new market demands for larger FPSOs.

MODEC NOAH

MODEC Awarded Letter of Intent by Petrobras 2 FPSO and O&M

MODEC, Inc. ("MODEC") has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the supply, charter, and operations of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for Búzios 5 and Marlim revitalization project from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras").

MODEC is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, mobilization, chartering and operations of the FPSO, including topsides processing equipment as well as hull and marine systems. SOFEC, Inc., a MODEC group company, will design and supply the spread mooring system for the floating unit. In addition to these FPSOs, MODEC will also provide three more FPSOs for the country within the next years: the FPSO Carioca MV30, the FPSO Guanabara MV31 and the FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32. These FPSOs will be deployed in the pre-salt of Santos Basin.

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

23

社会に⼈に信頼されるものづくり企業であり続けます

To continue working as a company trusted by society and individual through products and services we offer

In this document, forward-looking statements, targets, plans, strategies, etc. of the Company contain forward- looking statements. These are forecasts that the Company rationally determined based on information that can be grasped at the present time and include known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there is a possibility that actual results or developments of our company in the future may be significantly different.

The translation of English is merely created for reference and this does not detain any parties.

© 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

MES - Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 04:54:08 UTC
