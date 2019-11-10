Mitsui E&S : 2nd Quarter Financial Reports for FY 2019

2020/03 Half-year Financial Results 11 November, 2019 © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

Highlight 2020/03  New Order 495.0 Billion Yen（ QoQ ） Half-year  Net Sales 356.9 Billion Yen（ QoQ ） Results  Ordinary Income (64.9) Billion Yen（ QoQ ） ◆ New Order 1,000.0 Billion Yen（Comp. Pre Forecast ） 2020/03 ◆ Net Sales 790.0 Billion Yen（Comp. Pre Forecast ） Forecast ◆ Ordinary Income (67.0) Billion Yen（Comp. Pre Forecast ） Significantly decrease of Ordinary Income Loss increases on Coal-fired power plant civil engineering construction

on Coal-fired power plant civil engineering construction Come out risks for unexpected factors on installation of CW pipe Maximum losses approx. 71.3 billion yen.

2020/03 Half-year Summary of Results （JPY: Billion） 2018/09 2019/09 Var. New Order 245.9 495.0 +249.1 Net Sales 311.7 356.9 +45.2 Operating Income (28.0) (67.7) (39.7) （OP ratio） (9.0％) (19.0%) － Ordinary Income (24.3) (64.9) (40.6) （OD ratio） (7.8％) (18.2％) － Profit attributable (47.9) (66.5) (18.6) to owners ＜ Average FX ＞ USD 111.09Yen 107.78Yen New Orders Mainly due to award FPSO and O ＆M by Petrobras Related to Búzios 5. Net Sales Increase due to delivery of Marine Diesel Engines , progress the FPSO Government Ship. Ordinary Income Maximum losses approx. 71.3 billion yen incurred in Coal-fired power plant civil engineering construction work in Indonesia, resulting in significantly decrease of the profit © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 4

2020/03 Half-year Summary of Balance Sheet （JPY: Billion） 2019/03 2019/09 Var. Total Assets 999.1 988.3 (10.8) Mainly due to decrease of short-term loan collection by MODEC （Cash） 100.9 111.9 +11.0 （Receivables） 225.8 245.7 +19.9 （Fixed Assets） 371.5 372.9 +1.4 Total Liabilities 718.9 788.0 +69.1 （Advances by 92.6 96.2 +3.6 Customers） （Provision for losses on 61.0 111.1 +50.1 Increased due to profitability goes down construction contracts） by Indonesian EPC （Debt (with interest)） 204.6 199.8 (4.8) Net Assets 280.2 200.3 (79.9) （Own capital） 159.5 83.0 (76.5) Significantly decrease due to Indonesian EPC Capital-to-asset ratio 16.0％ 8.4％ DE Raito 1.3 2.4 © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 5

2020/03 Half-year Summary of Cash Flow （JPY: Billion） 2018/09 2019/09 Var. Operating CF 3.1 (19.8) (22.9) Spending increase due to loss increases by Indonesian EPC Investing CF 1.6 37.0 +35.4 Mainly due to increase of short-term loan collection by MODEC Free CF 4.7 17.2 +12.5 Financial CF 2.8 (3.2) (6.0) © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 6

2020/03 Half-year Results Summary by Segment （JPY: Billion） New Order Net Sales 18/09 19/09 Var. 18/09 19/09 Var. Ship 47.2 27.0 (20.2) 46.4 52.7 +6.3 Ocean 40.3 334.5 +294.2 113.1 148.6 +35.5 Development Machinery 84.6 81.4 (3.2) 86.2 94.4 +8.2 Engineering 39.9 24.0 (15.9) 29.5 25.1 (4.4) Other 33.9 28.1 (5.8) 36.5 36.1 (0.4) Total 245.9 495.0 +249.1 311.7 356.9 +45.2 © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 7

2020/03 Half-year Results Summary by Segment （JPY: Billion） Operating Income Ordinary Income（*） 18/09 19/09 Var. 18/09 19/09 Var. Ship (3.1) (1.8) +1.3 (3.3) (1.9) +1.4 Ocean 10.8 (2.3) (13.1) 14.0 1.4 (12.6) Development Machinery 4.5 4.8 +0.3 5.0 5.1 +0.1 Engineering (40.8) (71.0) (30.2) (40.4) (71.3) (30.9) Other 0.6 2.7 +2.1 0.4 1.8 +1.4 Total (28.0) (67.7) (39.7) (24.3) (64.9) (40.6) （*）No audit. For your reference, we disclose internal amount © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 8

Ship Main products︓Commercial Ship/Government Ship Ship Repairs 2019/03 2020/03 （JPY ︓ Billion）  New Order ︓ QoQ (20.2) New Order Net Sales 120.0 The market started to move, but 113.2 prices are still low. Mitsui E&S 100.0 96.9 83.2 Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. maintain sorting 69.5 orders, resulting in just waiting 47.2 46.4 52.7 watchfully in the first half. Recover in the second half. 27.0 13.69.2 22.6 23.0  Net Sales ︓ QoQ +6.3 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） The ship construction progressed as Operating Ordinary planned. Especially increased Income Income Government Ships, resulting 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） increased compared to the same period of previous fiscal year. (0.8)(1.6) (1.8) (2.0) (0.5)(1.7) (1.9) (2.0) (3.1) (3.3) (6.6) (8.1) (6.8) (8.3) Ordinary Income ︓ QoQ +1.4 The yen has been strong, however Ordinary Income improved as government vessels progressed smoothly. © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 9

Ocean Development of FPSO etc. Main products︓EPCI/Lease/Charter/Operation/ 2019/03 2020/03 （JPY ︓ Billion）  New Order ︓ QoQ +294.2 New Order 600.0 Net Sales Awarded FPSO and O＆M by Petrobras 334.5 320.0 Related to Búzios 5. 254.2 222.5 167.1 148.6 66.0 113.1  Net Sales︓QoQ +35.5 40.3 46.9 58.2 30.012.1 Revenue increased mainly due to 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） progress of 3 EPCI projects Operating Ordinary Income Income 25.9 14.9 14.0 17.6 11.9 10.8  Ordinary Income︓QoQ (12.6) 1.4 0.2 2.5 1.8 1.4 1.0 Provision for loss on construction contract was recorded for the EPCI (2.3) project for Gulf of Mexico (6.0) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 10

Machinery Main products︓Marine diesel engine, Container Crane, Infrastructure, Industrial Machinery, These after-sales service 2019/03 2020/03 （JPY ︓ Billion） (3.2)  New Order︓QoQ New Order 200.0 Net Sales 186.9 200.0 185.3 122.6 135.8 84.6 94.4 81.4 86.2 54.2 54.8 43.7 46.0 Marine diesel engines and after- sales service remained steady, resulting in the same level as the previous year.  Net Sales︓QoQ +8.2 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） Operating Ordinary Income Income 10.2 11.2 9.0 8.0 9.0  7.5 4.5 4.8 5.0 5.1 1.4 1.3 1.7 1.5 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） Due to an increase in Marine diesel engine and Industrial Machinery, Net Sales exceeded the previous fiscal year. Ordinary Income︓QoQ +0.1 After-sales service was performing well, however, profit of Container Crane deteriorated, in the same level as the previous year. © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 11

Engineering Main products︓Environmental Energy, Infrastructure, Chemical Plant 2019/03 2020/03 （JPY ︓ Billion）  New Order︓QoQ (15.9) New Order Net Sales Decrease due to refrain orders for large projects. 58.9 69.0 70.0 39.9 49.7 50.0 49.8 23.4 24.0 29.525.1  Net Sales︓QoQ (4.4) 12.6 22.2 15.9 4Q（Forecast） 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） Decrease due to reduction in 1Q 2Q 3Q construction volume. Operating Ordinary Income Income 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） 2Q 3Q 4Q（Forecast） 1Q 1.2 1.0 (1.1) (1.0)  Ordinary Income︓QoQ (30.9) (40.8) (40.8)(40.4) (41.0) (71.0) (75.0) (71.3) (79.4) (75.0) (79.7) As a result of reviewing the Coal- fired power plant civil engineering construction risk, the estimated maximum risk cost was approximately 71.3 billion yen, resulting in a significantly losses. © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 12

Coal-fired power plant civil engineering construction  Status of loss construction ＜ Summary of construction ＞ Conclusion of Type of Place Construction scope Contract Contracts contract delivery date March, Batang Central Java, Coal-fired power plant November, Lump sum (1,000MW×2) civil engineering 2012 Indonesia 2020 construction work ＜ The sequence of events ＞ Accumulated losses approx. 151.0 Billion Yen（Inc. 2019/09E Provision approx. 101.2 Billion Yen ） 2018 2Q 2018 4Q Detected Broken Come out the risk the CW* piping of process delay Additional cost Approx. 41.3 Billion Yen Approx. 38.0 Billion Yen ※CW（Cooling Water) 2019 2Q Come out risks due to unexpected factors on installation of CW pipe Approx. 71.3 Billion Yen © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 13

Coal-fired power plant civil engineering construction ＜ The factor of deteriorating profitability ＞ Come out risks due to the following unexpected factors on installation of CW pipe

on installation of CW pipe Conditions for marine conditions are severer than expected. Changing materials and increasing quantity due to soft ground of a sea. Based on the proof data obtained from the test construction, Set aside the maximum loss with external specialist.

＜Breakdown for additional losses＞ Additional losses in 192Q approx.71.3 Billion Yen

Increase risk costs for unsatisfactory weather during installation（Approx.20.0 Billion Yen） Additional costs for changing materials and

increasing quantity on backfill work （Approx.30.0 Billion Yen）  Others (adapting to the delay of the processes) （Approx.21.3 Billion Yen） Continue construction status monitoring with external experts, absolutely complete the project within this range. © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 14

Coal-fired power plant civil engineering construction List of Coal-fired power plant civil engineering construction Projects Area Progress Delivery Year 19/03 19/09 A Vietnam 98% 98% 2019 B Indonesia 67% 73% 2020 C Indonesia 71% 88% 2021 A Construction is already in the commissioning stage, and will be completed in the second half of 2020/03 B Come out additional cost of CW pipe installation C Construction have been progressed as planned © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 15

2020/03 Forecast Summary （JPY: Billion） Previous Forecast Var. Forecast （11 Nov. 2019） （10 May 2019） New Order 800.0〜 1,000.0 － 1,000.0 Net Sales 840.0 790.0 (50.0) Operating Income 12.0 (72.0) (84.0) Ordinary Income 17.0 (67.0) (84.0) Profit attributable 3.0 (88.0) (91.0) to owners Free CF (41.0) (5.0) +36.0 Interest-bearing debt 240.0 180.0 (60.0) * Forecast FX Rate US$/Yen 110 *Effect to foreign exchange rates by currency on operating profit =1 yen per US$ corresponds to 0.5 billion yen. (Strong yen =Improvement of operating profit ) © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 16

2020/03 Forecast Summary by Segment （JPY: Billion） New Order Net Sales Previous Forecast Previous Forecast Forecast Var. Forecast Var. (11 Nov. 2019) (11 Nov. 2019) （10 May, 2019） （10 May, 2019） Ship 110.0 100.0 (10.0) 120.0 120.0 － Ocean 300.0〜 600.0 +100.0 350.0 320.0 (30.0) Development 500.0 Machinery 200.0 200.0 － 200.0 200.0 － Engineering 90.0 50.0 (40.0) 80.0 70.0 (10.0) Other 100.0 50.0 (50.0) 90.0 80.0 (10.0) Total 800.0〜 1,000.0 － 840.0 790.0 (50.0) 1,000.0 © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 17

2020/03 Forecast Summary by Segment （JPY: Billion） Operating Income Ordinary Income Previous Forecast Previous Forecast Forecast Var. Forecast Var. (11 Nov. 2019) (11 Nov. 2019) （10 May, 2019） （10 May, 2019） Ship (2.0) (2.0) － (2.0) (2.0) － Ocean 8.0 (6.0) (14.0) 15.0 1.0 (14.0) Development Machinery 8.0 9.0 +1.0 8.0 9.0 +1.0 Engineering (4.0) (75.0) (71.0) (4.0) (75.0) (71.0) Other 2.0 2.0 － 0 0 － Total 12.0 (72.0) (84.0) 17.0 (67.0) (84.0) © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 18

Appendix) CAPEX・DEP・R&D・Employees （JPY: Billion） 2018/09 2019/03 2019/09 2020/03 Actual Actual Actual Forecast CAPEX 9.1 18.3 6.8 11.5 Depreciation 7.5 14.5 7.9 ー R&D 1.4 4.5 1.8 4.0 Employees 13,611 People 13,607 People 14,050 People ー © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 19

Appendix）New Ship・Marine Diesel Engine New Ship （Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.） New Orders Deliveries Backlogs Commercial Ship 0 5 16 Government Ship・ 0 0 9 Other Ship Total 0 5 25 Marine Diesel Engines（Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd.） 2018/09 2019/09 2020/03 Unit House Power Unit House Power Unit House Power (10Kps) (10Kps) (10Kps) New Orders 52 97 90 169 ー ー Deliveries 77 197 113 221 ー ー Back logs 108 251 111 210 ー ー Production 76 196 104 196 208 398 © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 20

Appendix) Topics Shipbuilding Joint Venture to Commence Business Operations Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. ("MES-S), in partnership with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui) and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings), Ltd. ("YZJ";), has established a shipbuilding joint venture, Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Taicang, Jiangsu, China; President: Song Shuming) and has made preparations for commencing business operations. On August 1, the company officially commenced its business operations as a new manufacturing base of new ships. Presence in water robot technology As a member of "Team KUROSHIO" formed with domestic research institutes and private companies, Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding participated in "Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE", an international competition for seabed exploration technology from 2016 to 2018, won the second place. We were mainly responsible for the development of the offshore repeater (Autonomous Surface Vehicle: ASV) and contributed greatly to the results of KUROSHIO. Based on our advanced technical capabilities backed by achievements, we will continue to develop water robots and strive to provide new value to our customers. © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. Award ceremony at Monaco ASV 21

Appendix) Topics Delivered the first 1000kW class gas turbine SB5N Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd. has developed the 1,000kW class gas turbine SB5N and started sales in FY2019. The first gas turbine cogeneration system was delivered to companies in Hyogo Prefecture. We boast a top-class share in Japan for the mid-sized MSC series (3-15 MW) equipped with Solar Turbines gas turbines. We have added our own gas turbine SB5N as a new lineup and will develop aggressive sales activities in the generation market. Awarded a heating furnace order for a domestic chemical plant Mitsui E&S Plant Engineering Co., Ltd.("MPE" a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd.) awarded a heating furnace (detailed design, procurement, and from a major domestic chemical manufacturer in July 2019. This project scheduled to be completed in 2021, and we are currently working on a detailed design. MPE constructed Japan's first ethylene plant in 1958, former Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. We have many achievements in establishing new heating furnaces used to heat fluids for domestic and overseas oil refining and petrochemical manufacturers. We will continue to make proposals and receive orders in line with the life cycle of customer plants. © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 22

Appendix) Topics MODEC Develops "MODEC NOAH™" and "M350™" MODEC, Inc. ("MODEC") is pleased to announce that it has developed the "MODEC NOAH" and "M350", next generation new built hulls for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels utilizing its extensive knowledge, experience and proven successes in engineering, construction, operations and maintenance of FPSOs as a leading company in this industry. With two next generation new built FPSO hulls in MODEC's portfolio, namely, "MODEC NOAH" and "M350", MODEC is very well prepared to meet the new market demands for larger FPSOs. MODEC NOAH MODEC Awarded Letter of Intent by Petrobras 2 FPSO and O&M MODEC, Inc. ("MODEC") has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the supply, charter, and operations of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for Búzios 5 and Marlim revitalization project from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras"). MODEC is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, mobilization, chartering and operations of the FPSO, including topsides processing equipment as well as hull and marine systems. SOFEC, Inc., a MODEC group company, will design and supply the spread mooring system for the floating unit. In addition to these FPSOs, MODEC will also provide three more FPSOs for the country within the next years: the FPSO Carioca MV30, the FPSO Guanabara MV31 and the FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32. These FPSOs will be deployed in the pre-salt of Santos Basin. © 2019 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. 23

