Mitsui E&S : 2nd Quarter Financial Reports for FY 2019

Shipbuilding Joint Venture to Commence Business Operations
Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. ("MES-S), in partnership with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui) and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings), Ltd. ("YZJ";), has established a shipbuilding joint venture, Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Taicang, Jiangsu, China; President: Song Shuming) and has made preparations for commencing business operations. On August 1, the company officially commenced its business operations as a new manufacturing base of new ships.
Presence in water robot technology
As a member of "Team KUROSHIO" formed with domestic research institutes and private companies, Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding participated in "Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE", an international competition for seabed exploration technology from 2016 to 2018, won the second place.
We were mainly responsible for the development of the offshore repeater (Autonomous Surface Vehicle: ASV) and contributed greatly to the results of KUROSHIO.
Based on our advanced technical capabilities backed by achievements, we will continue to develop water robots and strive to provide new value to our customers.
Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd. has developed the 1,000kW class gas turbine SB5N and started sales in FY2019. The first gas turbine cogeneration system was delivered to companies in Hyogo Prefecture.
We boast a top-class share in Japan for the mid-sized MSC series (3-15 MW) equipped with Solar Turbines gas turbines. We have added our own gas turbine SB5N as a new lineup and will develop aggressive sales activities in the generation market.
Awarded a heating furnace order for a domestic chemical plant
Mitsui E&S Plant Engineering Co., Ltd.("MPE" a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd.) awarded a heating furnace (detailed design, procurement, and from a major domestic chemical manufacturer in July 2019. This project scheduled to be completed in 2021, and we are currently working on a detailed design.
MPE constructed Japan's first ethylene plant in 1958, former Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. We have many achievements in establishing new heating furnaces used to heat fluids for domestic and overseas oil refining and petrochemical manufacturers.
We will continue to make proposals and receive orders in line with the life cycle of customer plants.
MODEC, Inc. ("MODEC") is pleased to announce that it has developed the "MODEC NOAH" and "M350", next generation new built hulls for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels utilizing its extensive knowledge, experience and proven successes in engineering, construction, operations and maintenance of FPSOs as a leading company in this industry.
With two next generation new built FPSO hulls in MODEC's portfolio, namely, "MODEC NOAH" and "M350", MODEC is very well prepared to meet the new market demands for larger FPSOs.
MODEC NOAH
MODEC Awarded Letter of Intent by Petrobras 2 FPSO and O&M
MODEC, Inc. ("MODEC") has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the supply, charter, and operations of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for Búzios 5 and Marlim revitalization project from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras").
MODEC is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, mobilization, chartering and operations of the FPSO, including topsides processing equipment as well as hull and marine systems. SOFEC, Inc., a MODEC group company, will design and supply the spread mooring system for the floating unit. In addition to these FPSOs, MODEC will also provide three more FPSOs for the country within the next years: the FPSO Carioca MV30, the FPSO Guanabara MV31 and the FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32. These FPSOs will be deployed in the pre-salt of Santos Basin.
