Mitsui E&S : Donation of emergency stockpile items (drinking water, etc.) to Ichihara City

Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. donated emergency stockpile water (500 ml x 4,800 bottles) to Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture, where a large-scale blackout occurred due to Typhoon No.15.



In Ichihara City, where the Group's manufacturing base is located, there are significant impacts on citizens' lives, including water outages due to power failure in some areas. The stockpile donation by the Company will be used as relief supplies for the general citizen in Ichihara.

Emergency stockpile loaded on the vehicle Emergency stockpile delivered to Ichihara City Hall