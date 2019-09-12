Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd    7003   JP3891600003

MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD

(7003)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui E&S : Donation of emergency stockpile items (drinking water, etc.) to Ichihara City

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

Sep 13，2019Social Contributions

Donation of emergency stockpile items (drinking water, etc.) to Ichihara City

Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. donated emergency stockpile water (500 ml x 4,800 bottles) to Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture, where a large-scale blackout occurred due to Typhoon No.15.

In Ichihara City, where the Group's manufacturing base is located, there are significant impacts on citizens' lives, including water outages due to power failure in some areas. The stockpile donation by the Company will be used as relief supplies for the general citizen in Ichihara.

Emergency stockpile loaded on the vehicle Emergency stockpile delivered to Ichihara City Hall

Information in the article is current at the day of publication.

Disclaimer

MES - Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 03:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD
09/12MITSUI E&S : MESHD, MES-S and Kitami Institute of Technology jointly to develop ..
PU
09/12MITSUI E&S : Donation of emergency stockpile items (drinking water, etc.) to Ich..
PU
08/20MITSUI E&S : Shipbuilding to build advanced version of "neo66BC", eco-friendly/l..
PU
08/07MITSUI E&S : M.V. "KOBAYASHI MARU", 60,000 DWT Type Bulk Carrier Delivered
PU
07/31MITSUI E&S : Shipbuilding Joint Venture to Commence Business Operations
PU
07/31MITSUI E&S : 1st Quarter Financial Reports for FY 2019
PU
07/31MITSUI E&S : 1st Quarter Consolidated Financial Resilts for FY2019
PU
07/11MITSUI E&S : Auto Berthing and Un-Berthing Demonstration Test Conducted
PU
06/30MITSUI E&S : Establishment of Health Management Declaration
PU
06/26MITSUI E&S : Notice Regarding Changes in the Responsibilities of Directors and C..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 810 B
EBIT 2020 9 167 M
Net income 2020 3 700 M
Debt 2020 175 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
P/E ratio 2021 4,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 75 099 M
Chart MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 352,50  JPY
Last Close Price 929,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 83,0%
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Tanaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Yuichi Shiomi CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Akira Nishihata Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takaki Yamamoto Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Shinsuke Minoda Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD-7.10%696
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%7 244
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 90.71%4 735
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 128
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-11.20%3 013
CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGG GROUP CO LTD107.43%2 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group