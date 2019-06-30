Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd    7003   JP3891600003

MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD

(7003)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui E&S : Establishment of Health Management Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 10:58pm EDT

Jul 1，2019

Establishment of Health Management Declaration

The Mitsui E&S Group (the company) has shifted into a holding company structure in April 2018 and took a new step. While each affiliated company is required to have a spirit of independence and reform to develop its business further, many issues remain, and all companies must work together as a group to solve the problem.

Under these circumstances, the health of our employees is the source of vitality of the company, and we would like to make the most of the corporate culture that values people, which is often referred to as 'Hito-no Mitsui'. In line with the management attitude of 'realizing a safe and rewarding workplace', the company hereby establishes the Mitsui E&S Group Health Management Declaration to further promote the maintenance and improvement of the mental and physical health of each and every employee.

1. Contents of health management declaration
2. Important measures

1) Body health

  • Performing health checkup and lifestyle disease prevention based on the result & prevention of disease aggravation
  • Implementation of health promotion measures and health seminars in collaboration with the health insurance society
  • Business meeting, softball event, family festival etc

2) Mental health

  • Self-care: Stress check, mental health training
  • Line Care: Line Care Training, Solution-oriented Communication Training
  • Care by occupational health staff: Industrial physician interview, support for return to work place of working off

3) Health at work

  • Doctor interview for a long time remaining contractor
  • Acquisition of certain holidays by the setting of annual holidays promotion month, annual holidays recommended day, memorial holiday setting
  • Work environment improvement activity of high stress workplace based on stress check result

The information contained in the articles is current at the time of publication.
Products, service fees, service content and specifications, contact information, and other details are subject to change without notice.
Contact

Disclaimer

MES - Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 02:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD
06/30MITSUI E&S : Establishment of Health Management Declaration
PU
06/26MITSUI E&S : Notice Regarding Changes in the Responsibilities of Directors and C..
PU
06/26MITSUI E&S : Notice of the Resolutions at the 116th Ordinary General Meeting of ..
PU
04/08COLOMBO DOCKYARD : Hideaki Tanaka appointed as Chairman of Colombo Dockyard
AQ
02/07MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD : 3rd quarter results
CO
2018MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD : Half-year results
CO
2018MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD : 1st quarter results
CO
2018MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD : Annual results
CO
2018MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD : Financial report
CO
2018MITSUI ENGINEERING & SHIPBUILDING CO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 818 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 4 950 M
Debt 2020 155 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,21
P/E ratio 2021 5,01
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Capitalization 82 517 M
Chart MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 355  JPY
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Tanaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Yuichi Shiomi CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Akira Nishihata Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takaki Yamamoto Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Shinsuke Minoda Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD-0.70%765
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%7 263
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 79.74%4 738
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD22.40%4 502
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 458
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About