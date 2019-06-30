Mitsui E&S : Establishment of Health Management Declaration

The Mitsui E&S Group (the company) has shifted into a holding company structure in April 2018 and took a new step. While each affiliated company is required to have a spirit of independence and reform to develop its business further, many issues remain, and all companies must work together as a group to solve the problem.



Under these circumstances, the health of our employees is the source of vitality of the company, and we would like to make the most of the corporate culture that values people, which is often referred to as 'Hito-no Mitsui'. In line with the management attitude of 'realizing a safe and rewarding workplace', the company hereby establishes the Mitsui E&S Group Health Management Declaration to further promote the maintenance and improvement of the mental and physical health of each and every employee.