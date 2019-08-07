Mitsui E&S : M.V. "KOBAYASHI MARU", 60,000 DWT Type Bulk Carrier Delivered

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES-S) completed and delivered a 60,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. 'KOBAYASHI MARU' (Hull No. 1955) at its Chiba Shipyard on 8th August, 2019 to Dilemin Shipment Ltd., Republic of the Marshall Islands.



This is the 33rd ship of our 'neo60BC', the third Eco-Ship line up of our 'neo series'.