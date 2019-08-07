Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd    7003   JP3891600003

MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD

(7003)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui E&S : M.V. "KOBAYASHI MARU", 60,000 DWT Type Bulk Carrier Delivered

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

Aug 8，2019

M.V. 'KOBAYASHI MARU', 60,000 DWT Type Bulk Carrier Delivered33rd Ship of MES's Eco-Ship 'neo60BC'

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES-S) completed and delivered a 60,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. 'KOBAYASHI MARU' (Hull No. 1955) at its Chiba Shipyard on 8th August, 2019 to Dilemin Shipment Ltd., Republic of the Marshall Islands.

This is the 33rd ship of our 'neo60BC', the third Eco-Ship line up of our 'neo series'.

Principal Particulars
Length overall 199.99m
Breadth (molded) 32.25m
Depth (molded) 18.50m
Gross Tonnage 34,552
Deadweight 60,397metric tons
Main Engine MITSUI-MAN B&W 6S50ME-B9.3 Diesel Engine x1set
Service Speed abt. 14.5 knots
Complement 24 persons
Classification Society NK
Flag Marshall Islands
Date of Delivery 8th August, 2019
Special Features
  1. The vessel has four (4) cranes and five (5) cargo holds, and keeps the superior usability of our 56BC.
  2. The vessel achieves over 60,000 deadweight with Panamax beam and keeps our neo56's compatibility for ports and trade routes.
  3. The vessel is designed for loading various cargos like coal, ore, grain, as well as lengthy/heavy cargo such as steel pipe and hot coil.
  4. The new form of the bow and stern makes it possible to keep good performance in rough sea conditions as well as calm sea conditions and shows better maneuverability.
  5. The size of hatch opening is the largest for this type of vessel in terms of both length and width.
  6. Main Engine, MITSUI-MAN B&W 6S50ME-B9.3 Diesel Engine, complying with MARPOL NOx restriction (Tier-II) for exhaust gas emissions, gives superior fuel oil consumption over wide range of output.
  7. Considering strengthened restriction for SOx, the ship has multiple fuel oil tanks for switching of fuel oil.
  8. Compliance with the SOLAS Noise Code contributes to improve crew working and living environment.

The information contained in the articles is current at the time of publication.
Products, service fees, service content and specifications, contact information, and other details are subject to change without notice.
Contact

Disclaimer

MES - Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 02:49:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD
10:50pMITSUI E&S : M.V. "KOBAYASHI MARU", 60,000 DWT Type Bulk Carrier Delivered
PU
07/31MITSUI E&S : Shipbuilding Joint Venture to Commence Business Operations
PU
07/31MITSUI E&S : 1st Quarter Financial Reports for FY 2019
PU
07/31MITSUI E&S : 1st Quarter Consolidated Financial Resilts for FY2019
PU
07/11MITSUI E&S : Auto Berthing and Un-Berthing Demonstration Test Conducted
PU
06/30MITSUI E&S : Establishment of Health Management Declaration
PU
06/26MITSUI E&S : Notice Regarding Changes in the Responsibilities of Directors and C..
PU
06/26MITSUI E&S : Notice of the Resolutions at the 116th Ordinary General Meeting of ..
PU
06/26MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD : Proxy Statments
CO
05/10MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD : Slide show results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 818 B
EBIT 2020 10 633 M
Net income 2020 5 933 M
Debt 2020 159 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 4,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
EV / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 71 704 M
Chart MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 355,00  JPY
Last Close Price 887,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 91,7%
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Tanaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Yuichi Shiomi CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Akira Nishihata Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takaki Yamamoto Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Shinsuke Minoda Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO LTD-11.30%693
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED (GDR)-6.60%27 243
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%5 624
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 68.85%4 349
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD4.00%3 915
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group