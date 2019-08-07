Mitsui E&S : M.V. "KOBAYASHI MARU", 60,000 DWT Type Bulk Carrier Delivered

M.V. 'KOBAYASHI MARU', 60,000 DWT Type Bulk Carrier Delivered33rd Ship of MES's Eco-Ship 'neo60BC'
Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES-S) completed and delivered a 60,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. 'KOBAYASHI MARU' (Hull No. 1955) at its Chiba Shipyard on 8th August, 2019 to Dilemin Shipment Ltd., Republic of the Marshall Islands.
This is the 33rd ship of our 'neo60BC', the third Eco-Ship line up of our 'neo series'.
Principal Particulars
Length overall
199.99m
Breadth (molded)
32.25m
Depth (molded)
18.50m
Gross Tonnage
34,552
Deadweight
60,397metric tons
Main Engine
MITSUI-MAN B&W 6S50ME-B9.3 Diesel Engine x1set
Service Speed
abt. 14.5 knots
Complement
24 persons
Classification Society
NK
Flag
Marshall Islands
Date of Delivery
8th August, 2019
Special Features
The vessel has four (4) cranes and five (5) cargo holds, and keeps the superior usability of our 56BC.
The vessel achieves over 60,000 deadweight with Panamax beam and keeps our neo56's compatibility for ports and trade routes.
The vessel is designed for loading various cargos like coal, ore, grain, as well as lengthy/heavy cargo such as steel pipe and hot coil.
The new form of the bow and stern makes it possible to keep good performance in rough sea conditions as well as calm sea conditions and shows better maneuverability.
The size of hatch opening is the largest for this type of vessel in terms of both length and width.
Main Engine, MITSUI-MAN B&W 6S50ME-B9.3 Diesel Engine, complying with MARPOL NOx restriction (Tier-II) for exhaust gas emissions, gives superior fuel oil consumption over wide range of output.
Considering strengthened restriction for SOx, the ship has multiple fuel oil tanks for switching of fuel oil.
Compliance with the SOLAS Noise Code contributes to improve crew working and living environment.
The information contained in the articles is current at the time of publication.
Products, service fees, service content and specifications, contact information, and other details are subject to change without notice. Contact
MES - Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 02:49:10 UTC