Mitsui Fudosan : Notice Concerning the Cancellation of Treasury Shares(92KB)

August 6, 2020

To whom it may concern:

Company: Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masanobu Komoda

(President & Chief Executive Officer) Securities Code: 8801 (First Section, TSE)

Contact: Chiharu Fujioka Managing Officer, General Manager, Corporate Communications Department (Tel: +81-3-3246-3155)

Notice Concerning the Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company resolved to cancel the treasury shares in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act at the board of directors' meeting on August 6, 2020. Brief details are provided as follows.

1． Class of shares to be cancelled Common shares of the Company 2． Total number of shares to be cancelled 14,105,500 shares (1.44% of the total number of issued shares before cancellation) 3. Scheduled date of the cancellation August 31, 2020

（Reference）