Mitsui Fudosan : Notice Concerning the Determination of Share Repurchase （Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act）(106KB)

MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.

(8801)
Notice Concerning the Determination of Share Repurchase （Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act）

03/18/2020 | 03:12am EDT

March 18, 2020

To whom it may concern:

Company: Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masanobu Komoda

(President & Chief Executive Officer) Securities Code: 8801 (First Section, TSE)

Contact: Chiharu Fujioka General Manager, Corporate Communications Department (Tel: +81-3-3246-3155)

Notice Concerning the Determination of Share Repurchase

Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company resolved to repurchase its own shares under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, at the board of directors' meeting on March 18, 2020. Brief details are provided as follows.

1 Reasons for the repurchase of own shares

To enhance returns to shareholders, based on the business prospects for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

2 Details of Matters Concerning Repurchase

1 Class of shares to be repurchased:

Common shares

2 Total number of shares to be repurchased:

15,000,000 shares (Maximum)

(1.54% of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))

3 Aggregate repurchase price:

15 billion yen (Maximum)

4 Period of repurchase:

From March 19, 2020 to May 11, 2020

5 Method of repurchase:

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

ReferenceThe status of treasury shares as of February 29, 2020:

Total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares):

976,064,562 shares

Number of treasury shares:

3,185,665 shares

Disclaimer

Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 07:11:08 UTC
