Mitsui Fudosan : Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Share Repurchase （Repurchase of Shares underArticles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the CompaniesAct）(93KB)

July 28, 2020

To whom it may concern:

Company: Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masanobu Komoda

(President & Chief Executive Officer) Securities Code: 8801 (First Section, TSE)

Contact: Chiharu Fujioka Managing Officer, General Manager, Corporate Communications Department (Tel: +81-3-3246-3155)

,

Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Share Repurchase

（Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act）

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the status of repurchase of its own shares under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

We also hereby announce the completion of the Company's repurchase of its own shares pursuant to the resolution approved at the board of directors' meeting held on May 12, 2020. Brief details are provided as follows.

1. Class of shares repurchased: Common shares 2. Total number of shares repurchased: 5,460,300 shares 3. Aggregate repurchase price: 9,999,984,550 yen 4. Period for repurchase: From July 1, 2020 to July 27, 2020 5. Method of repurchase: Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the board of directors' meeting held on May 12, 2020

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common shares

Total number of shares to be repurchased: 10,000,000 shares (Maximum)

(1.03% of issued shares (excluding treasury shares)) (3) Aggregate repurchase price: 10 billion yen (Maximum) (4) Period of repurchase: From May 13, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (5) Method of repurchase: Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total number and value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the board of directors'meeting held on May 12, 2020 (as of July 27, 2020):