Mitsui Fudosan : Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Share Repurchase （Repurchase of Shares underArticles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the CompaniesAct）(93KB)

MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.

(8801)
Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Share Repurchase （Repurchase of Shares underArticles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the CompaniesAct）

07/28/2020 | 02:21am EDT

July 28, 2020

To whom it may concern:

Company: Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masanobu Komoda

(President & Chief Executive Officer) Securities Code: 8801 (First Section, TSE)

Contact: Chiharu Fujioka Managing Officer, General Manager, Corporate Communications Department (Tel: +81-3-3246-3155)

,

Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Share Repurchase

Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the status of repurchase of its own shares under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

We also hereby announce the completion of the Company's repurchase of its own shares pursuant to the resolution approved at the board of directors' meeting held on May 12, 2020. Brief details are provided as follows.

1.

Class of shares repurchased:

Common shares

2.

Total number of shares repurchased:

5,460,300 shares

3.

Aggregate repurchase price:

9,999,984,550 yen

4.

Period for repurchase:

From July 1, 2020 to July 27, 2020

5.

Method of repurchase:

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the board of directors' meeting held on May 12, 2020

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased:

Common shares

  1. Total number of shares to be repurchased: 10,000,000 shares (Maximum)

(1.03% of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))

(3)

Aggregate repurchase price:

10 billion yen (Maximum)

(4)

Period of repurchase:

From May 13, 2020 to March 31, 2021

(5)

Method of repurchase:

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total number and value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the board of directors'meeting held on May 12, 2020 (as of July 27, 2020):

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased:

5,460,300 shares

(2)

Aggregate repurchase price:

9,999,984,550 yen

Disclaimer

Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 06:20:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 1 862 B 17 634 M 17 634 M
Net income 2021 130 B 1 234 M 1 234 M
Net Debt 2021 3 391 B 32 113 M 32 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 1 754 B 16 678 M 16 613 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 20 864
Free-Float 92,8%
Consensus
Managers
NameTitle
Masanobu Komoda President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiromichi Iwasa Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Yoshikazu Kitahara Director & Executive Vice President
Yasuo Onozawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Ishigami Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.-32.13%16 678
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-23.18%34 559
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-22.90%33 353
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.08%30 494
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.29%29 282
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.99%27 531
