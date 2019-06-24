Mitsui Fudosan : Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Share Repurchase(92KB)

June 24, 2019

To whom it may concern:

Company: Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masanobu Komoda

(President & Chief Executive Officer) Securities Code: 8801 (First Section, TSE)

Contact: Chiharu Fujioka General Manager, Corporate Communications Department (Tel: +81-3-3246-3155)

Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Share Repurchase

（Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act）

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the status of repurchase of its own shares under Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

We also hereby announce the completion of the Company's repurchase of its own shares pursuant to the resolution approved at the board of directors' meeting held on May 10, 2019. Brief details are provided as follows.

1. Class of shares repurchased: Common shares 2. Total number of shares repurchased: 1,311,200 shares 3. Aggregate repurchase price: 3,515,310,800 yen 4. Period for repurchase: From June 1, 2019 to June 21, 2019 5. Method of repurchase: Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the board of directors' meeting held on May 10, 2019

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common shares

Total number of shares to be repurchased: 8,000,000 shares ( Maximum )

(0.81% of issued shares (excluding treasury shares)) (3) Aggregate repurchase price: 16 billion yen (Maximum) (4) Period of repurchase: From May 13, 2019 to November 30, 2019 (5) Method of repurchase: Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Total number and value of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the board of directors'meeting held on May 10, 2019 (as of June 21, 2019):