Mitsui Fudosan : Relocation of Offices to Nihonbashi-Muromachi Mitsui Tower

October 15, 2018

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Tokyo, Japan, October 15, 2018 - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., a leading global real estate company headquartered in Tokyo, announced today that some of its offices will be relocated by to the A Zone of the Nihonbashi Muromachi 3rd District Project in Muromachi 3-Chome in Chuo-ku, Tokyo (henceforth 'the project'), in which Mitsui Fudosan is participating as a member of the Nihonbashi Muromachi 3rd District Project Association. The Company has also decided the name of the building will be 'Nihonbashi-Muromachi Mitsui Tower.'

Previously, Mitsui Fudosan had offices in the Mitsui Building Annex located in the site of the project, however the offices relocated to the Ginza 6-chome-SQUARE building in 6-chome, Ginza in Chuo-ku, Tokyo in January 2015, in line with the start of its business.

In accordance with the completion of the project at the end of March 2019, each division is currently located in offices at Ginza 6-chome-SQUARE as well as Mitsui Main Building and Mitsui Building No. 2 (in 2-chome Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo) will be relocated to the project as the Company strives to realize a new work style for its employees.

The current address for the Mitsui Fudosan Head Office (1-1, Nihonbashi-Muromachi 2-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo) will remain unchanged. Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd. will also move from its current location at Ginza 6-chome-SQUARE to Nihonbashi-Muromachi Mitsui Tower.

Building Name / Location Nihonbashi-Muromachi Mitsui Tower, Nihonbashi-Muromachi 3-chome-10, Chuo-ku, Tokyo The relocation will commence in August 2019. (planned)

Nihonbashi-Muromachi Mitsui Tower external perspective drawing

