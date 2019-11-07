Mitsui Fudosan : Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019(571KB)

Log in
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.

(8801)
Mitsui Fudosan : Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

November 7, 2019

FACT BOOK

For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

November 7, 2019

1-1, Nihonbashi Muromachi 2-chome,Chuo-Ku, Tokyo, 103-0022, Japan

https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/

Corporate Data

Contents

(As of September 30, 2019)

Head Office:

Corporate Data, Contents

1

1-1, Nihonbashi Muromachi 2-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo,

103-0022, Japan

Consolidated Business Overview

2

Date of Establishment:

Segment Results

3 - 6

July 15, 1941

[Reference] Overseas Business

6

Share Capital:

¥339,766 million

Consolidated Balance Sheets

7-8

Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares:

Consolidated Statements of Income

9

991,424,727

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

10

Stock Exchange Listings:

Tokyo (Code: 8801)

Consolidated Statements of Earning Forecasts

11-12

Contingent Liabilities

13

ReferenceChange of Segment Classification

14

Forward-Looking Statements

In this Fact Book, statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties related to internal and external factors that may cause actual results and achievements to differ from those anticipated in these statements. Therefore, we do not advise potential investors to base investment decisions solely on this Fact Book.

1

CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Results of Operations

(¥ millions)

Six Months Ended September 30

Change

2019

2018

Revenue from Operations

¥888,776

¥860,705

¥28,071

Leasing

313,173

292,882

20,291

Property Sales

222,948

233,259

(10,311)

Management

206,442

195,014

11,427

Other

146,211

139,548

6,663

Operating Income

118,604

112,110

6,494

Leasing

78,203

71,670

6,533

Property Sales

34,788

37,989

(3,200)

Management

28,893

23,689

5,204

Other

(1,172)

434

(1,607)

Elimination or Corporate

(22,109)

(21,674)

(434)

Non-Operating Income/Expenses

(10,775)

(5,580)

(5,194)

Equity in Net Income/Loss of Affiliated Companies

3,421

3,146

274

Interest Income/Expense, in Net

(14,047)

(12,578)

(1,468)

Other, in Net

(149)

3,851

(4,000)

Ordinary Income

107,829

106,529

1,299

Extraordinary Gains/Losses

(1,273)

-

(1,273)

Extraordinary Gains

-

-

-

Extraordinary Losses

1,273

-

1,273

Income before Income Taxes

106,556

106,529

26

Income Taxes

39,735

37,020

2,715

Profit

66,820

69,509

(2,688)

Profit (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

496

958

(462)

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

¥66,324

¥68,550

(¥2,226)

Overview

In the six‐month period under review, revenue and earnings increased in the "Leasing" segment. This was mainly due to the full‐term contributions from Nihonbashi Takashimaya Mitsui Building, msb Tamachi Station Tower South and 55 Hudson Yards, which were completed for operation during the previous fiscal year. Additionally, due to progress with the smooth handover of condominiums-for-saleat Park Tower Harumi in the Property Sales segment and an increase in the number of brokerage units handled in the "Mitsui Rehouse" business (brokerage business for individuals), in overall terms revenue from operations increased ¥28.0 billion, or 3.3%, to ¥888.7 billion, operating income climbed ¥6.4 billion, or 5.8%, to ¥118.6 billion, and ordinary income increased ¥1.2 billion, or 1.2%, to ¥107.8 billion year on year. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased ¥2.2 billion, or 3.2%, to ¥66.3 billion. *1

Taking into consideration a variety of factors, including the Company's robust results in the six-month period under review, Mitsui Fudosan has decided to upwardly revise its consolidated forecasts for the full fiscal year. Revenue from operations is now projected to reach ¥2,013 billion compared with the previous forecast of ¥2,000.0 billion, operating income ¥280.0 billion compared with ¥267.0 billion, and ordinary income ¥259.0 billion compared with ¥246.0 billion. Profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to come in at ¥175.0 billion compared with the previous forecast of ¥170.0 billion.

The interim dividend is ¥22 per share (¥20 per share for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year). This is unchanged from the forecast announced at the beginning of the period.

*1 Due to factors that include a backswing from the same period of the previous year, when many profits were recorded in the UK and other countries where the corporate tax rate was lower than Japan, and corporate taxes were lower than in the six months under review.

Progress Comparison with Full Year Forecasts

(¥ millions)

Six Months Ended

Year to March 2020

6-Month

Forecast as of

Results/Full-Year

September 30, 2019

November 7, 2019)

Forecast (%)

Revenue from Operations

¥888,776

¥2,013,000

44.2

Operating Income

118,604

280,000

42.4

Ordinary Income

107,829

259,000

41.6

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

66,324

175,000

37.9

Extraordinary Gains/Losses

(¥ millions)

Extraordinary Losses

Loss on Disposal of Fixed Assets

1,273

Total

1,273

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(¥ millions)

Six Months Ended September 30

2019

2018

Profit

¥66,820

¥69,509

Other Comprehensive Income

66,023

16,450

Valuation Difference on Available-For-Sale Securities

74,430

26,224

Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges

(134)

277

Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment

(7,357)

(6,582)

Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans, Net of Tax

(403)

313

Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Associates Accounted

(511)

(3,782)

for Using Equity Method

Comprehensive Income

¥132,844

¥85,960

(Comprehensive Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)

132,795

85,354

(Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests)

48

605

Reference Nonconsolidated Operating Income/Expenses (Mitsui Fudosan)

(¥ millions)

Six Months Ended September 30

Change

2019

2018

Revenue from Operations

Leasing

¥284,919

¥271,813

¥13,105

Property Sales

17,333

24,888

(7,554)

Other

17,545

18,098

(552)

Total

319,798

314,799

4,999

Gross Profit Margin (%)

Leasing

17.9

18.3

(0.4)pt

Property Sales

44.6

39.3

5.3 pt

Other

25.5

28.8

(3.4)pt

Operating Income

¥44,073

¥46,131

¥(2,058)

2

SEGMENT RESULTS

[1] LEASING

(¥ millions)

Six Months Ended September 30

Change

2019

2018

Revenue from Operations

¥313,173

¥292,882

¥20,291

Operating Income

78,203

71,670

6,533

Year to March 2020

6-Month Results/

Year Ended

Forecast as of

Full-Year Forecast (%)

March 31, 2019

November 7, 2019)

Revenue from Operations

¥630,000

49.7

¥603,284

Operating Income

144,000

54.3

141,945

For the six‐month period under review, revenue from operations rose ¥20.2 billion and operating

income increased ¥6.5 billion compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year for the segment as a whole. This was mainly due to the full‐term contributions from Nihonbashi Takashimaya Mitsui Building, msb Tamachi Tamachi Station Tower South, and 55 Hudson Yards, which were completed and opened for operation during the previous fiscal year. The vacancy rate for the Company's office buildings located in the Tokyo metropolitan area was 1.8% on a non‐consolidated basis.

Leased Floor Space

(¥ millions)

At September 30

Change

2019

2018

Revenue

Office Buildings

¥178,155

¥164,754

¥13,400

Retail Facilities

118,878

115,099

3,778

Office Buildings and

Total Leased Floor Space

(1,000 m2):

5,349

5,165

184

Owned

1,991

1,825

166

Retail Facilities

Office Buildings

Managed

1,252

1,171

81

Retail Facilities

Owned

1,575

1,580

(6)

Managed

531

588

(57)

Other

Revenue

16,140

13,027

3,112

Total Revenue

¥313,173

¥292,882

¥20,291

Vacancy Rate

(%)

9/2019

6/2019

3/2019

3/2018

3/2017

3/2016

Consolidated

2.0

1.9

1.8

2.4

3.1

2.2

Office Buildings and Retail Facilities (including overseas)

Non-consolidated

1.8

2.0

1.7

2.2

3.4

2.6

Tokyo Metropolitan Area Office Buildings

Regional Area Office Buildings

1.8

1.8

1.8

2.3

2.3

3.1

Reference Non-consolidated Results

(Revenue from operations)

  • Newly on-stream and full-term contribution projects: ¥11.5 billion year-on-year increase in revenue
  • Existing properties: ¥5.1 billion year-on-year increase in revenue
  • Shifting, terminations, etc.: ¥3.5 billion year-on-year decrease in revenue

Breakdown of Leasing Operations (Non-consolidated)

At September 30

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Total

Tokyo

Regional Areas

Metropolitan Area

Number of Buildings

136

133

108

104

28

29

Office

Leased Floor Space (1,000m2)

2,821

2,727

2,496

2,401

325

326

Buildings

Leasing Revenue (¥ millions)

153,493

143,333

142,573

132,500

10,920

10,833

Vacancy Rate (%)

1.8

2.7

1.8

2.7

1.8

2.6

Number of Buildings

91

85

65

58

26

27

Retail

Leased Floor Space (1,000m2)

2,051

2,090

1,383

1,348

668

742

Facilities

Leasing Revenue (¥ millions)

114,687

112,340

80,173

79,167

34,513

33,172

Vacancy Rate (%)

1.2

1.2

1.3

1.4

1.0

0.7

Major Projects during the Period (six-month total)

(FULL-TERM CONTRIBUTION)

2 Television Centre (London, UK)

Office building completed in March 2018

msb Tamachi Tamachi Station Tower South (Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Office building completed in May 2018

Nihonbashi Takashimaya Mitsui Building (Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

Office building completed in June 2018

OVOL Nihonbashi Building (Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

Office building completed in June 2018

LaLaport NAGOYA minato AQULS (Nagoya, Aichi)

Retail facility opened in September 2018

55 Hudson Yards (New York, US)

Office building completed in October 2018

MITSUI OUTLET PARK TAICHUNG PORT (Taichung, Taiwan)

Retail facility opened in December 2018

Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower (Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

Office building completed in March 2019

3

[2] PROPERTY SALES

(¥ millions)

Six Months Ended September 30

Change

2019

2018

Revenue from Operations

¥222,948

¥233,259

¥(10,311)

Operating Income

34,788

37,989

(3,200)

Year to March 2020

6-Month Results/

Year Ended

Forecast as of

Full-Year Forecast (%)

March 31, 2019

November 7, 2019)

Revenue from Operations

¥613,000

36.4

¥530,766

Operating Income

124,000

28.1

98,037

● In the six‐month period under review, smooth progress with handovers in the "Property

Sales to Individuals (Domestic)" category resulted in increased revenue and earnings. In contrast, revenue and earnings in the "Property Sales to Investors and Individual (Overseas)" category decreased, mainly reflecting the property sales to investors in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Accounting for each of these factors, overall revenue from operations declined ¥10.3 billion and operating income fell ¥3.2 billion year on year in this segment as a whole.

In newly constructed domestic condominiums, the Company's contract rate as of September 30, 2019, was 94% of the 3,400 units projected for the fiscal year, compared with 90% as of September 30, 2018.

Major Projects Undertaken during the Period (six-month total) (Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic))

Park Tower Harumi (Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

Condominiums

Park Court Hamarikyu The Tower (Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Condominiums

Park Court NOGIZAKA The Tower (Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Condominiums

Park Court Aoyama The Tower (Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Condominiums

Fine Court Kokubunji Koigakubo Cocoro Cross (Kokubunji, Tokyo)

Detached Housing

(Property Sales to Investors)

Osaki Bright Core (Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo)

Office Building

Osaki Bright Plaza (Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo)

Office Building

Ikebukuro GLOBE(Toshima-ku, Tokyo)

Retail Facilities

Park Axis Oshiage Terrace (Sumida-ku, Tokyo)

Rental Housing

Park Axis Ikegami (Ota-ku, Tokyo)

Rental Housing

(Property Sales to Individuals (Overseas))

Television Centre (The Helios, The Crescent) (London, UK)

Condominiums

Robinson Landing (Alexandria, VA, US)

Detached Housing

Property Sales to Individuals and Investors

(¥ millions)

Six Months Ended September 30

Change

2019

2018

Unit Price

Unit Price

Unit Price

Revenue

Units

(10

Revenue

Units

(10

Revenue

Units

(10

thousand)

thousand)

thousand)

Condominiums

¥145,393

1,775

¥8,190

¥122,943

1,387

¥8,864

¥22,450

388

¥(674)

Property Sales to

Detached Housing

17,659

261

6,766

19,915

268

7,431

(2,255)

(7)

(665)

Individuals (Domestic)

Subtotal

163,053

2,036

8,008

142,858

1,655

8,632

20,194

381

¥(624)

Operating Income

23,731

17,820

5,911

Property Sales to Investors

Revenue

59,895

90,400

(30,505)

and Individuals (Overseas),

Operating Income

11,057

20,169

(9,112)

etc.

Total Revenue

222,948

233,259

(10,311)

Total Operating Income

¥34,788

¥37,989

¥(3,200)

Breakdown for the Revenue from the Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic)

(¥ millions)

Six Months Ended September 30

Change

2019

2018

Revenue

Units

Revenue

Units

Revenue

Units

Condominiums

Tokyo Metropolitan

¥134,986

1,546

¥109,938

1,111

¥25,048

435

Area

Other

10,407

229

13,005

276

(2,597)

(47)

Total

145,393

1,775

122,943

1,387

22,450

388

Detached Housing

Tokyo Metropolitan

17,273

253

19,915

268

(2,642)

(15)

Area

Other

386

8

-

-

386

8

Total

¥17,659

261

¥19,915

268

¥2,255

(7)

Inventories of Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic)

(Units)

9/2019

6/2019

3/2019

3/2018

3/2017

3/2016

Condominiums

162

106

141

108

321

88

Detached Housing

48

24

30

40

69

127

Total

210

130

171

148

390

215

Contracted for Sale from the Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic)

(Units)

Contracts at

Contracts

Total

Reported No. of

Contracts at End

Newly Launched

Beginning of

during Term

Units

of Term

during Term

Term

Condominiums

4,331

1,340

5,671

1,775

3,896

1,301

Detached Housing

119

199

318

261

57

213

Total

4,450

1,539

5,989

2,036

3,953

1,514

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 06:29:07 UTC
