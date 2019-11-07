Mitsui Fudosan : Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019(571KB)

Results of Operations (¥ millions) Six Months Ended September 30 Change 2019 2018 Revenue from Operations ¥888,776 ¥860,705 ¥28,071 Leasing 313,173 292,882 20,291 Property Sales 222,948 233,259 (10,311) Management 206,442 195,014 11,427 Other 146,211 139,548 6,663 Operating Income 118,604 112,110 6,494 Leasing 78,203 71,670 6,533 Property Sales 34,788 37,989 (3,200) Management 28,893 23,689 5,204 Other (1,172) 434 (1,607) Elimination or Corporate (22,109) (21,674) (434) Non-Operating Income/Expenses (10,775) (5,580) (5,194) Equity in Net Income/Loss of Affiliated Companies 3,421 3,146 274 Interest Income/Expense, in Net (14,047) (12,578) (1,468) Other, in Net (149) 3,851 (4,000) Ordinary Income 107,829 106,529 1,299 Extraordinary Gains/Losses (1,273) - (1,273) Extraordinary Gains - - - Extraordinary Losses 1,273 - 1,273 Income before Income Taxes 106,556 106,529 26 Income Taxes 39,735 37,020 2,715 Profit 66,820 69,509 (2,688) Profit (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 496 958 (462) Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent ¥66,324 ¥68,550 (¥2,226)

◆Overview

● In the six‐month period under review, revenue and earnings increased in the "Leasing" segment. This was mainly due to the full‐term contributions from Nihonbashi Takashimaya Mitsui Building, msb Tamachi Station Tower South and 55 Hudson Yards, which were completed for operation during the previous fiscal year. Additionally, due to progress with the smooth handover of condominiums-for-saleat Park Tower Harumi in the Property Sales segment and an increase in the number of brokerage units handled in the "Mitsui Rehouse" business (brokerage business for individuals), in overall terms revenue from operations increased ¥28.0 billion, or 3.3%, to ¥888.7 billion, operating income climbed ¥6.4 billion, or 5.8%, to ¥118.6 billion, and ordinary income increased ¥1.2 billion, or 1.2%, to ¥107.8 billion year on year. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased ¥2.2 billion, or 3.2%, to ¥66.3 billion. *1

Taking into consideration a variety of factors, including the Company's robust results in the six-month period under review, Mitsui Fudosan has decided to upwardly revise its consolidated forecasts for the full fiscal year. Revenue from operations is now projected to reach ¥2,013 billion compared with the previous forecast of ¥2,000.0 billion, operating income ¥280.0 billion compared with ¥267.0 billion, and ordinary income ¥259.0 billion compared with ¥246.0 billion. Profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to come in at ¥175.0 billion compared with the previous forecast of ¥170.0 billion.

The interim dividend is ¥22 per share (¥20 per share for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year). This is unchanged from the forecast announced at the beginning of the period.

*1 Due to factors that include a backswing from the same period of the previous year, when many profits were recorded in the UK and other countries where the corporate tax rate was lower than Japan, and corporate taxes were lower than in the six months under review.