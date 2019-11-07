Mitsui Fudosan : Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019(571KB)

In this Fact Book, statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties related to internal and external factors that may cause actual results and achievements to differ from those anticipated in these statements. Therefore, we do not advise potential investors to base investment decisions solely on this Fact Book.
CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Results of Operations
(¥ millions)
Six Months Ended September 30
Change
2019
2018
Revenue from Operations
¥888,776
¥860,705
¥28,071
Leasing
313,173
292,882
20,291
Property Sales
222,948
233,259
(10,311)
Management
206,442
195,014
11,427
Other
146,211
139,548
6,663
Operating Income
118,604
112,110
6,494
Leasing
78,203
71,670
6,533
Property Sales
34,788
37,989
(3,200)
Management
28,893
23,689
5,204
Other
(1,172)
434
(1,607)
Elimination or Corporate
(22,109)
(21,674)
(434)
Non-Operating Income/Expenses
(10,775)
(5,580)
(5,194)
Equity in Net Income/Loss of Affiliated Companies
3,421
3,146
274
Interest Income/Expense, in Net
(14,047)
(12,578)
(1,468)
Other, in Net
(149)
3,851
(4,000)
Ordinary Income
107,829
106,529
1,299
Extraordinary Gains/Losses
(1,273)
-
(1,273)
Extraordinary Gains
-
-
-
Extraordinary Losses
1,273
-
1,273
Income before Income Taxes
106,556
106,529
26
Income Taxes
39,735
37,020
2,715
Profit
66,820
69,509
(2,688)
Profit (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
496
958
(462)
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
¥66,324
¥68,550
(¥2,226)
◆Overview
● In the six‐month period under review, revenue and earnings increased in the "Leasing" segment. This was mainly due to the full‐term contributions from Nihonbashi Takashimaya Mitsui Building, msb Tamachi Station Tower South and 55 Hudson Yards, which were completed for operation during the previous fiscal year. Additionally, due to progress with the smooth handover ofcondominiums-for-saleat Park Tower Harumi in the Property Sales segment and an increase in the number of brokerage units handled in the "Mitsui Rehouse" business (brokerage business for individuals), in overall terms revenue from operations increased ¥28.0 billion, or 3.3%, to ¥888.7 billion, operating income climbed ¥6.4 billion, or 5.8%, to ¥118.6 billion, and ordinary income increased ¥1.2 billion, or 1.2%, to ¥107.8 billion year on year. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased ¥2.2 billion, or 3.2%, to ¥66.3 billion. *1
Taking into consideration a variety of factors, including the Company's robust results in the six-month period under review, Mitsui Fudosan has decided to upwardly revise its consolidated forecasts for the full fiscal year. Revenue from operations is now projected to reach ¥2,013 billion compared with the previous forecast of ¥2,000.0 billion, operating income ¥280.0 billion compared with ¥267.0 billion, and ordinary income ¥259.0 billion compared with ¥246.0 billion. Profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to come in at ¥175.0 billion compared with the previous forecast of ¥170.0 billion.
The interim dividend is ¥22 per share (¥20 per share for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year). This is unchanged from the forecast announced at the beginning of the period.
*1 Due to factors that include a backswing from the same period of the previous year, when many profits were recorded in the UK and other countries where the corporate tax rate was lower than Japan, and corporate taxes were lower than in the six months under review.
Progress Comparison with Full Year Forecasts
(¥ millions)
Six Months Ended
Year to March 2020
6-Month
（Forecast as of
Results/Full-Year
September 30, 2019
November 7, 2019)
Forecast (%)
Revenue from Operations
¥888,776
¥2,013,000
44.2
Operating Income
118,604
280,000
42.4
Ordinary Income
107,829
259,000
41.6
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
66,324
175,000
37.9
Extraordinary Gains/Losses
(¥ millions)
【Extraordinary Losses】
Loss on Disposal of Fixed Assets
1,273
Total
1,273
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(¥ millions)
Six Months Ended September 30
2019
2018
Profit
¥66,820
¥69,509
Other Comprehensive Income
66,023
16,450
Valuation Difference on Available-For-Sale Securities
74,430
26,224
Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges
(134)
277
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment
(7,357)
(6,582)
Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans, Net of Tax
(403)
313
Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Associates Accounted
(511)
(3,782)
for Using Equity Method
Comprehensive Income
¥132,844
¥85,960
(Comprehensive Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)
132,795
85,354
(Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests)
● For the six‐month period under review, revenue from operations rose ¥20.2 billion and operating
income increased ¥6.5 billion compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year for the segment as a whole. This was mainly due to the full‐term contributions from Nihonbashi Takashimaya Mitsui Building, msb Tamachi Tamachi Station Tower South, and 55 Hudson Yards, which were completed and opened for operation during the previous fiscal year. The vacancy rate for the Company's office buildings located in the Tokyo metropolitan area was 1.8% on a non‐consolidated basis.
Leased Floor Space
(¥ millions)
At September 30
Change
2019
2018
Revenue
Office Buildings
¥178,155
¥164,754
¥13,400
Retail Facilities
118,878
115,099
3,778
Office Buildings and
Total Leased Floor Space
(1,000 m2):
5,349
5,165
184
Owned
1,991
1,825
166
Retail Facilities
Office Buildings
Managed
1,252
1,171
81
Retail Facilities
Owned
1,575
1,580
(6)
Managed
531
588
(57)
Other
Revenue
16,140
13,027
3,112
Total Revenue
¥313,173
¥292,882
¥20,291
Vacancy Rate
(%)
9/2019
6/2019
3/2019
3/2018
3/2017
3/2016
Consolidated
2.0
1.9
1.8
2.4
3.1
2.2
Office Buildings and Retail Facilities (including overseas)
Non-consolidated
1.8
2.0
1.7
2.2
3.4
2.6
Tokyo Metropolitan Area Office Buildings
Regional Area Office Buildings
1.8
1.8
1.8
2.3
2.3
3.1
【Reference】 Non-consolidated Results
(Revenue from operations)
Newly on-stream and full-term contribution projects: ¥11.5 billion year-on-year increase in revenue
Existing properties: ¥5.1 billion year-on-year increase in revenue
Shifting, terminations, etc.: ¥3.5 billion year-on-year decrease in revenue
Breakdown of Leasing Operations (Non-consolidated)
At September 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Total
Tokyo
Regional Areas
Metropolitan Area
Number of Buildings
136
133
108
104
28
29
Office
Leased Floor Space (1,000m2)
2,821
2,727
2,496
2,401
325
326
Buildings
Leasing Revenue (¥ millions)
153,493
143,333
142,573
132,500
10,920
10,833
Vacancy Rate (%)
1.8
2.7
1.8
2.7
1.8
2.6
Number of Buildings
91
85
65
58
26
27
Retail
Leased Floor Space (1,000m2)
2,051
2,090
1,383
1,348
668
742
Facilities
Leasing Revenue (¥ millions)
114,687
112,340
80,173
79,167
34,513
33,172
Vacancy Rate (%)
1.2
1.2
1.3
1.4
1.0
0.7
Major Projects during the Period (six-month total)
(FULL-TERM CONTRIBUTION)
2 Television Centre (London, UK)
Office building completed in March 2018
msb Tamachi Tamachi Station Tower South (Minato-ku, Tokyo)
Office building completed in May 2018
Nihonbashi Takashimaya Mitsui Building (Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Office building completed in June 2018
OVOL Nihonbashi Building (Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Office building completed in June 2018
LaLaport NAGOYA minato AQULS (Nagoya, Aichi)
Retail facility opened in September 2018
55 Hudson Yards (New York, US)
Office building completed in October 2018
MITSUI OUTLET PARK TAICHUNG PORT (Taichung, Taiwan)
● In the six‐month period under review, smooth progress with handovers in the "Property
Sales to Individuals (Domestic)" category resulted in increased revenue and earnings. In contrast, revenue and earnings in the "Property Sales to Investors and Individual (Overseas)" category decreased, mainly reflecting the property sales to investors in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Accounting for each of these factors, overall revenue from operations declined ¥10.3 billion and operating income fell ¥3.2 billion year on year in this segment as a whole.
In newly constructed domestic condominiums, the Company's contract rate as of September 30, 2019, was 94% of the 3,400 units projected for the fiscal year, compared with 90% as of September 30, 2018.
Major Projects Undertaken during the Period (six-month total) (Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic))
Park Tower Harumi (Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Condominiums
Park Court Hamarikyu The Tower (Minato-ku, Tokyo)
Condominiums
Park Court NOGIZAKA The Tower (Minato-ku, Tokyo)
Condominiums
Park Court Aoyama The Tower (Minato-ku, Tokyo)
Condominiums
Fine Court Kokubunji Koigakubo Cocoro Cross (Kokubunji, Tokyo)
Detached Housing
(Property Sales to Investors)
Osaki Bright Core (Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo)
Office Building
Osaki Bright Plaza (Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo)
Office Building
Ikebukuro GLOBE(Toshima-ku, Tokyo)
Retail Facilities
Park Axis Oshiage Terrace (Sumida-ku, Tokyo)
Rental Housing
Park Axis Ikegami (Ota-ku, Tokyo)
Rental Housing
(Property Sales to Individuals (Overseas))
Television Centre (The Helios, The Crescent) (London, UK)
Condominiums
Robinson Landing (Alexandria, VA, US)
Detached Housing
Property Sales to Individuals and Investors
(¥ millions)
Six Months Ended September 30
Change
2019
2018
Unit Price
Unit Price
Unit Price
Revenue
Units
(￥10
Revenue
Units
(￥10
Revenue
Units
(￥10
thousand)
thousand)
thousand)
Condominiums
¥145,393
1,775
¥8,190
¥122,943
1,387
¥8,864
¥22,450
388
¥(674)
Property Sales to
Detached Housing
17,659
261
6,766
19,915
268
7,431
(2,255)
(7)
(665)
Individuals (Domestic)
Subtotal
163,053
2,036
8,008
142,858
1,655
8,632
20,194
381
¥(624)
Operating Income
23,731
17,820
5,911
Property Sales to Investors
Revenue
59,895
90,400
(30,505)
and Individuals (Overseas),
Operating Income
11,057
20,169
(9,112)
etc.
Total Revenue
222,948
233,259
(10,311)
Total Operating Income
¥34,788
¥37,989
¥(3,200)
Breakdown for the Revenue from the Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic)
(¥ millions)
Six Months Ended September 30
Change
2019
2018
Revenue
Units
Revenue
Units
Revenue
Units
Condominiums
Tokyo Metropolitan
¥134,986
1,546
¥109,938
1,111
¥25,048
435
Area
Other
10,407
229
13,005
276
(2,597)
(47)
Total
145,393
1,775
122,943
1,387
22,450
388
Detached Housing
Tokyo Metropolitan
17,273
253
19,915
268
(2,642)
(15)
Area
Other
386
8
-
-
386
8
Total
¥17,659
261
¥19,915
268
¥2,255
(7)
Inventories of Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic)
(Units)
9/2019
6/2019
3/2019
3/2018
3/2017
3/2016
Condominiums
162
106
141
108
321
88
Detached Housing
48
24
30
40
69
127
Total
210
130
171
148
390
215
Contracted for Sale from the Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic)
(Units)
Contracts at
Contracts
Total
Reported No. of
Contracts at End
Newly Launched
Beginning of
during Term
Units
of Term
during Term
Term
Condominiums
4,331
1,340
5,671
1,775
3,896
1,301
Detached Housing
119
199
318
261
57
213
Total
4,450
1,539
5,989
2,036
3,953
1,514
4
