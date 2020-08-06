Mitsui Fudosan : Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(326KB) 0 08/06/2020 | 02:19am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FACT BOOK For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 August 6, 2020 1-1, Nihonbashi Muromachi 2-chome,Chuo-Ku, Tokyo, 103-0022, Japan https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/ Corporate Data Contents (As of June 30, 2020) Head Office: Corporate Data, Contents 1 1-1, Nihonbashi Muromachi 2-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 103-0022, Japan Consolidated Business Overview 2 Date of Establishment: Segment Results 3 - 6 July 15, 1941 [Reference] Overseas Business 6 Share Capital: ¥339,766 million Consolidated Balance Sheets 7-8 Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares: Consolidated Statements of Income 9 979,250,227 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 10 Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo (Code: 8801) Contingent Liabilities and Additional Information 11 Forward-Looking Statements In this Fact Book, statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties related to internal and external factors that may cause actual results and achievements to differ from those anticipated in these statements. Therefore, we do not advise potential investors to base investment decisions solely on this Fact Book. 1 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS OVERVIEW Results of Operations (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Change 2020 2019 Revenue from Operations ¥407,025 ¥427,171 ¥(20,146) Leasing 134,548 155,024 (20,476) Property Sales 136,587 107,576 29,010 Management 90,248 100,111 (9,862) Other 45,641 64,458 (18,817) Operating Income 36,861 50,885 (14,024) Leasing 28,649 39,737 (11,087) Property Sales 25,531 11,880 13,651 Management 4,648 12,389 (7,740) Other (10,157) (2,290) (7,867) Elimination or Corporate (11,810) (10,830) (980) Non-Operating Income/Expenses (7,158) (1,548) (5,609) Equity in Net Income/Loss of Affiliated Companies (312) 2,944 (3,257) Interest Income/Expense, in Net (6,856) (6,963) 106 Other, in Net 11 2,470 (2,459) Ordinary Income 29,703 49,337 (19,634) Extraordinary Gains/Losses (5,552) - (5,552) Extraordinary Gains 6,268 - 6,268 Extraordinary Losses 11,820 - 11,820 Income before Income Taxes 24,151 49,337 (25,186) Income Taxes 10,531 15,921 (5,390) Profit 13,619 33,415 (19,796) Profit (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests (150) 234 (385) Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent ¥13,770 ¥33,180 ¥(19,410) ◆Overview In addition to taking such steps as the closure of retail facilities and hotels as well as stores in the

brokerage business for individuals, Mitsui Fudosan implemented various measures, including the reduction and waiver of rent for retail facilities owned by the Company that had been closed with a view to harmonious coexistence during the three-month period under review. This was largely in response to the spread of COVID-19 and requests by the government and local administrative authorities, while reflecting our efforts as a company to actively prevent further spread of the pandemic. Operations resumed on a progressive basis from mid-May with priority given to the safety and security of customers and employees at each facility and the implementation of infection prevention measures. In the office building leasing category, leasing and other revenue from existing office buildings increased. In the Property Sales (Domestic) category, the Company reported progress in the handover of such properties as The Tower Yokohama Kitanaka and PARK CITY MUSASHI-KOYAMA THE TOWER. (Note: In newly constructed condominiums in Japan, the Company's contract rate as of June 30, 2020 was 83% of the 3,800 units projected for the fiscal year.) In overall terms, revenue from operations decreased ¥20.1 billion, or 4.7%, compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year operating income declined ¥14.0 billion, or 27.6%, and profit attributable to owners of parent fell ¥19.4 billion, or 58.5% year on year. Meanwhile, business results are progressing within the scope of underlying assumptions for consolidated forecasts announced at the beginning of the period. Progress Comparison with Full Year Forecasts (¥ millions) Three Months Ended 3-Month Results / Year to March 2021 Full-Year Forecast June 30, 2020 (%) Revenue from Operations ¥407,025 ¥1,850,000 22.0 Operating Income 36,861 200,000 18.4 Ordinary Income 29,703 169,000 17.6 Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent 13,770 120,000 11.5 Extraordinary Gains/Losses (¥ millions) 【Extraordinary Gains】 Gain on Sales of Investment Securities ¥6,268 Total ¥6,268 【Extraordinary Losses】 Loss Related to COVID-19 11,820 Total ¥11,820 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 2020 2019 Profit ¥13,619 ¥33,415 Other Comprehensive Income 27,454 18,592 Valuation Difference on Available-For-Sale Securities 39,280 16,380 Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges (107) (102) Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (5,849) 674 Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans, Net of Tax (63) (215) Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Associates Accounted (5,805) 1,855 for Using Equity Method Comprehensive Income ¥41,074 ¥52,008 (Comprehensive Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent) 41,457 51,801 (Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests) (383) 207 【Reference】 Nonconsolidated Operating Income/Expenses (Mitsui Fudosan) (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Change 2020 2019 Revenue from Operations Leasing ¥114,819 ¥141,665 ¥(26,845) Property Sales 791 6,795 (6,004) Other 9,978 7,636 2,342 Total 125,589 156,097 (30,507) Gross Profit Margin (%) Leasing 13.6 20.1 (6.5)pt Property Sales - 33.0 - Other 30.2 15.6 14.6 pt Operating Income ¥8,296 ¥22,870 ¥(14,574) 2 SEGMENT RESULTS [1] LEASING (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Change 2020 2019 Revenue from Operations ¥134,548 ¥155,024 ¥(20,476) Operating Income 28,649 39,737 (11,087) Year to March 2021 3-Month Results / Year Ended Full-Year Forecast (%) March 31, 2020 Revenue from Operations ¥600,000 22.4 ¥636,056 Operating Income 113,000 25.4 145,893 In the "Leasing" segment, overall revenue from operations declined ¥20.4 billion and operating income decreased ¥11.0 billion. Despite an increase in leasing and other revenue from existing office buildings as well as contributions from MITSUI OUTLET PARK YOKOHAMA BAYSIDE, which opened during the fiscal year under review, this downturn in revenue and earnings was mainly due to the closure of retail facilities as a result of COVID-19 and the reduction and waiver of rent payments for certain facilities owned by the Company.

The vacancy rate for the Company's office buildings located in the Tokyo metropolitan area was 2.1% on a non-consolidated basis as of June 30, 2020. 【Reference】 Non-consolidated Results (Revenue from operations) Newly on-stream and full-term contribution projects: ¥3.2 billion year-on-year increase in revenue

Existing properties: ¥29.3 billion year-on-year decrease in revenue Shifting, terminations, etc.: ¥2.6 billion year-on-year decrease in revenue

year-on-year decrease in revenue Shifting, terminations, etc.: ¥2.6 billion year-on-year decrease in revenue Breakdown of Leasing Operations (Non-consolidated) At June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Tokyo Regional Areas Metropolitan Area Number of Buildings 147 135 119 107 28 28 Office Leased Floor Space (1,000m2) 2,948 2,805 2,623 2,479 325 326 Buildings Leasing Revenue (¥ millions) 77,166 76,088 71,699 70,684 5,467 5,403 Vacancy Rate (%) 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 1.6 2.0 Number of Buildings 93 87 67 62 26 25 Retail Leased Floor Space (1,000m2) 2,120 2,049 1,397 1,379 723 671 Facilities Leasing Revenue (¥ millions) 31,656 57,138 22,176 39,828 9,480 17,309 Vacancy Rate (%) 1.3 0.9 1.5 1.1 1.1 0.4 Leased Floor Space (¥ millions) At June 30 Change 2020 2019 Revenue Office Buildings ¥89,737 ¥87,767 ¥1,969 Retail Facilities 33,464 59,223 (25,759) Office Buildings and Total Leased Floor Space (1,000 m2): 5,652 5,329 323 Owned 2,137 1,981 156 Retail Facilities Office Buildings Managed 1,277 1,245 32 Retail Facilities Owned 1,698 1,573 125 Managed 540 530 10 Other Revenue 11,347 8,033 3,313 Total Revenue ¥134,548 ¥155,024 ¥(20,476) Vacancy Rate (%) 6/2020 3/2020 3/2019 3/2018 3/2017 3/2016 Consolidated 2.1 2.3 1.8 2.4 3.1 2.2 Office Buildings and Retail Facilities (including overseas) Non-consolidated 2.1 1.9 1.7 2.2 3.4 2.6 Tokyo Metropolitan Area Office Buildings Regional Area Office Buildings 1.6 1.3 1.8 2.3 2.3 3.1 Major Projects during the Period (three-month total) (NEWLY OPENED) BUNKYO GARDEN GATETOWER (Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo) Office building completed in April 2020 MITSUI OUTLET PARK YOKOHAMA BAYSIDE (Yokohama, Kanagawa) Retail facility opened in June 2020 (FULL-TERM CONTRIBUTION) LaLaport NUMAZU (Numazu, Shizuoka) Retail facility opened in October 2019 Otemachi One (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) Office building completed in February 2020 TOYOSU BAYSIDE CROSS TOWER (Koto-ku, Tokyo) Office building completed in March 2020 3 [2] PROPERTY SALES (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Change 2020 2019 Revenue from Operations ¥136,587 ¥107,576 ¥29,010 Operating Income 25,531 11,880 13,651 Year to March 2021 3-Month Results / Year Ended Full-Year Forecast (%) March 31, 2020 Revenue from Operations ¥540,000 25.3 ¥524,094 Operating Income 103,000 24.8 123,745 For the three-month period under review, revenue and earnings in the Property Sales (Domestic) category improved. This was mainly due to progress in the handover of such properties as The Tower Yokohama Kitanaka and PARK CITY MUSASHI-KOYAMA THE TOWER. In contrast, revenue and earnings in the Property Sales to Investors (Overseas) category decreased. This largely reflected corrections following the sale of properties during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Overall, revenue from operations in the "Property Sales" segment climbed ¥29.0 billion and operating income increased ¥13.6 billion.

In newly constructed condominiums in Japan, the Company's contract rate as of June 30, 2020 was 83% of the 3,800 units projected for the fiscal year. Major Projects Undertaken during the Period (three-month total) (Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic)) THE TOWER YOKOHAMA KITANAKA (Yokohama, Kanagawa) Condominiums Park City Musashi-Koyama The Tower (Shinagawa-ku,Tokyo) Condominiums THE COURT Jingu-Gaien(Shibuya-ku, Tokyo) Condominiums Park Court MINAMIAZABU (Minato-ku, Tokyo) Condominiums Fine Court Komazawa Park (Setagaya-ku, Tokyo) Detached Housing (Property Sales to Investors and Individuals (Overseas)) MFLP Sakai (Sakai, Osaka) Logistics Property Sales to Individuals and Investors (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Change 2020 2019 Unit Price Unit Price Unit Price Revenue Units (￥10 Revenue Units (￥10 Revenue Units (￥10 thousand) thousand) thousand) Condominiums ¥124,405 1,398 ¥8,899 ¥52,699 523 ¥10,076 ¥71,705 875 ¥(1,177) Property Sales to Detached Housing 3,299 51 6,470 8,950 134 6,680 (5,651) (83) (210) Individuals (Domestic) Subtotal 127,705 1,449 8,813 61,650 657 9,384 66,054 792 (571) Operating Income 24,943 5,612 19,330 Property Sales to Investors Revenue 8,881 45,926 (37,044) and Individuals (Overseas), 588 6,267 (5,679) etc. Operating Income Total Revenue 136,587 107,576 29,010 Total Operating Income ¥25,531 ¥11,880 ¥13,651 Breakdown for the Revenue from the Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic) (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Change 2020 2019 Revenue Units Revenue Units Revenue Units Condominiums Tokyo Metropolitan ¥121,463 1,322 ¥47,879 421 ¥73,583 901 Area Other 2,942 76 4,820 102 (1,877) (26) Total 124,405 1,398 52,699 523 71,705 875 Detached Housing Tokyo Metropolitan 3,299 51 8,805 131 (5,506) (80) Area Other - - 144 3 (144) (3) Total ¥3,299 51 ¥8,950 134 ¥(5,651) (83) Inventories of Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic) (Units) 6/2020 3/2020 3/2019 3/2018 3/2017 3/2016 Condominiums 260 128 141 108 321 88 Detached Housing 66 58 30 40 69 127 Total 326 186 171 148 390 215 Contracted for Sale from the Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic) (Units) Contracts at Contracts Total Reported No. of Contracts at End Newly Launched Beginning of Term during Term Units of Term during Term Condominiums 3,673 221 3,894 1,398 2,496 298 Detached Housing 64 19 83 51 32 21 Total 3,737 240 3,977 1,449 2,528 319 4 [3] MANAGEMENT (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Change 2020 2019 Revenue from Operations ¥90,248 ¥100,111 ¥(9,862) Operating Income 4,648 12,389 (7,740) Year to March 2021 3-Month Results / Year Ended Full-Year Forecast (%) March 31, 2020 Revenue from Operations ¥410,000 22.0 ¥421,490 Operating Income 50,000 9.3 55,670 In the "Property Management" category, revenue and earnings declined owing mainly to the drop in occupancy rates in the "Repark" business (car park leasing business) following requests for self-restraint by the government and local administrative authorities as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

In the "Brokerage and Asset Management, etc." category, revenue and earnings also decreased. This was due to a variety of factors including a drop in the number of brokerage units handled in light of the closure of stores in the "Mitsui Rehouse" business (brokerage business for individuals).

Accordingly, overall revenue from operations in the "Management" segment fell ¥9.8 billion and operating income declined ¥7.7 billion. (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Change 2020 2019 Property Management Revenue ¥70,311 ¥76,249 ¥(5,938) Operating Income 1,379 7,787 (6,408) Brokerage, Asset Revenue 19,937 23,861 (3,924) Management, etc. Operating Income 3,268 4,601 (1,332) Total Revenue ¥90,248 ¥100,111 ¥(9,862) Operating Income 4,648 12,389 (7,740) Property Management Business: Car Park Leasing (including "Property Management" category) (Units) At June 30, 2020 At June 30, 2019 Change Total Managed Units 273,515 251,562 21,953 Brokerage Business: Mitsui Fudosan Realty (including "Brokerage and Asset Management, etc." category) (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Change 2020 2019 Brokerage Transaction Units Transaction Units Transaction Units Volume Volume Volume ¥318,187 8,134 ¥405,780 10,326 ¥(87,593) (2,192) Consignment Sales Business: Mitsui Fudosan Residential (including "Brokerage and Asset Management, etc." category) (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Change 2020 2019 Consignment Sales Transaction Units Transaction Units Transaction Units Volume Volume Volume ¥29,399 261 ¥13,665 173 ¥15,734 88 5 [4] OTHER (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Change 2020 2019 Revenue from Operations ¥45,641 ¥64,458 ¥(18,817) Operating Income (10,157) (2,290) (7,867) Year to March 2021 3-Month Results / Year Ended Full-Year Forecast (%) March 31, 2020 Revenue from Operations ¥300,000 15.2 ¥324,001 Operating Income (13,000) 78.1 2,291 The "Facilities Operations" category was impacted by the spread of COVID-19. This included the closure of hotel and resort facilities in light of requests by the government and local administrative authorities. For the segment overall, revenue decreased ¥18.8 billion and operating income declined ¥7.8 billion. (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Change 2020 2019 New Construction under Consignment ¥22,769 ¥28,177 ¥(5,408) Facility Operations 4,907 16,081 (11,173) Other 17,964 20,198 (2,234) Total Revenue ¥45,641 ¥64,458 ¥(18,817) Three Months Ended June 30 Change 2020 2019 Revenue from New Construction under ¥22,257 ¥29,918 ¥(7,660) Consignment Orders Received Major Projects Undertaken during the Period (three-month total) (FULL-TERM CONTRIBUTION) Mitsui Garden Hotel Fukuoka Gion (Fukuoka, Fukuoka) Hotel opened in June 2019 Halekulani Okinawa (Kunigami-gun, Okinawa) Hotel opened in July 2019 Mitsui Garden Hotel Kyoto Station Front (Kyoto, Kyoto) Hotel opened in August 2019 Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza-gochome(Chuo-ku, Tokyo) Hotel opened in September 2019 Mitsui Garden Hotel Jingugaien Tokyo Premier (Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo) Hotel opened in November 2019 Mitsui Garden Hotel Roppongi Premier (Minato-ku, Tokyo) Hotel opened in January 2019 Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo West (Sapporo, Hokkaido) Hotel opened in February 2020 [REFERENCE] OVERSEAS BUSINESS (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Change 2020 2019 Leasing Revenue ¥17,016 ¥16,054 ¥961 Operating Income 4,922 5,359 (437) Property Sales Revenue 3,724 12,782 (9,058) Operating Income (33) (356) 323 Management, Other, etc. Revenue 3,283 3,240 43 Operating Income 11 93 (82) Pro forma Operating Income of Overseas Affiliates *1 1,586 2,870 (1,283) Total Overseas Income 6,486 7,967 (1,481) Overseas Income Ratio *2 16.9% 14.8% 2.1 pt * 1: The sum of the following amounts: ・Calculated by multiplying the operating income or the amount equivalent to operating income of each overseas equity-method affiliated company by the Company's equity interest Note: The amount equivalent to operating income is the amount of profit calculated on a simplified basis after taking into consideration the tax burden. ・Gain on sale of shares of overseas equity-method affiliated companies (Limited to overseas equity-method affiliated companies whose principal business is the sale of real estate) * 2: Total overseas income / (Operating income + Proforma operating income of overseas affiliates) × 100 6 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (¥ millions) ASSETS: June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Change Cash and Time Deposits ¥253,224 ¥183,412 ¥69,812 Accounts Receivable-Trade 29,683 38,908 (9,225) Marketable Securities 105 219 (113) Real Property for Sale 1,072,720 1,043,889 28,831 Real Property for Sale in Process 548,174 516,997 31,177 Real Property for Development 309,958 318,411 (8,452) Expenditure on Contracts in Progress 26,789 17,149 9,639 Other Inventories 5,286 5,308 (22) Advance Payments-Trade 16,236 28,541 (12,305) Short-Term Loans 17,217 18,543 (1,325) Equity Investments in Properties for Sale 7,324 6,682 641 Other 225,578 215,803 9,775 Allowance for Doubtful Accounts (285) (300) 14 Current Assets 2,512,014 2,393,566 118,447 Buildings and Structures 2,000,680 1,965,266 35,413 Accumulated Depreciation-Buildings and Structures (771,014) (757,561) (13,453) Buildings and Structures, Net 1,229,665 1,207,705 21,959 Machinery, Equipment and Vehicles 100,158 99,723 435 Accumulated Depreciation-Machinery, Equipment and Vehicles (42,364) (40,943) (1,421) Machinery, Equipment and Vehhicles 57,793 58,780 (986) Land 2,180,035 2,175,707 4,327 Construction in Progress 197,514 177,433 20,081 Other 158,974 155,755 3,218 Accumulated Depreciation (100,269) (97,772) (2,497) Other, Net 58,704 57,983 721 Tangible Fixed Assets 3,723,713 3,677,609 46,103 Leasehold Interests in Land 39,544 40,993 (1,448) Other 34,626 34,539 87 Intangible Fixed Assets 74,170 75,532 (1,361) Investment Securities 956,637 888,056 68,581 Long-Term Loans 9,493 7,586 1,907 Lease Deposits 145,483 145,413 69 Net Defined Benefit Asset 28,618 28,994 (375) Deferred Income Taxes 28,480 25,943 2,536 Deferred Tax Assets on Land Revaluation 2 2 - Other 176,258 153,717 22,540 Allowance for Doubtful Accounts (1,063) (1,065) 1 Investments and Other Assets 1,343,910 1,248,650 95,260 Total Non-Current Assets 5,141,794 5,001,792 140,002 Total Assets ¥7,653,809 ¥7,395,359 ¥258,449 [Real Property for Sale] (a) Breakdown by Company (¥ millions) At June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Change Mitsui Fudosan Residential ¥693,053 ¥717,860 ¥(24,807) Mitsui Fudosan 635,303 582,181 53,121 Mitsui Fudosan America Group 373,230 355,724 17,506 SPCs Total 190,148 192,689 (2,541) Mitsui Fudosan UK Group 41,550 46,072 (4,521) Other and Elimination 13,803 13,310 493 Consolidated Total ¥1,947,090 ¥1,907,839 ¥39,250 (b) Accounts of Real Property for Sale (¥ millions) Three Months Ended At Beginning of New Investments* Cost Recovery Others At End of Period June 30 Period 2020 ¥1,907,839 ¥150,032 ¥(98,587) ¥(12,193) ¥1,947,090 2019 ¥1,630,558 ¥107,860 ¥(74,476) ¥(290) ¥1,663,652 Note: Land acquisition-related expenditures by Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd., totaled ¥24.4 billion for the three-month period under review. * New investments include the increase in real property for sale at subsidiaries in which the Company invested during the period. [Tangible and Intangible Fixed Assets ] The consolidated balance of tangible and intangible fixed assets stood at ¥3,797.8 billion as of June 30, 2020, up ¥44.7 billion compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This largely reflects new investments in such projects as RAYARD MIYASHITA PARK by Mitsui Fudosan and 50 Hudson Yards by Mitsui Fudosan America Group. Foreign currency exchange rates: ¥108.83:US$1 as of June 30, 2020, ¥109.56:US$1 as of March 31, 2020; ¥133.32:£1 as of June 30, 2020, ¥143.48:£1 as of March 31, 2020 (a) Breakdown by Company (¥ millions) At June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Change Mitsui Fudosan ¥2,842,308 ¥2,815,017 ¥27,290 Mitsui Fudosan America Group 433,379 421,554 11,824 SPCs Total 228,188 228,744 (556) Mitsui Fudosan Residential 64,687 64,600 87 Mitsui Fudosan UK Group 53,942 58,365 (4,422) Other and Elimination 175,377 164,859 10,517 Consolidated Total ¥3,797,883 ¥3,753,141 ¥44,741 Above figures include revaluation reserve for land. (b) Accounts of Tangible and Intangible Fixed Assets (¥ millions) Three Months Ended At Beginning of New Investments* Depreciation Others At End of Period June 30 Period 2020 ¥3,753,141 ¥80,891 ¥(21,337) ¥(14,811) ¥3,797,883 2019 ¥3,500,482 ¥80,319 ¥(21,218) ¥(93) ¥3,559,489 * New investments include the increase in tangible and intangible fixed assets at subsidiaries in which the Company invested during the period. 7 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (¥ millions) LIABILITIES: June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Change Accounts Payable-Trade ¥85,024 ¥147,075 ¥(62,050) Short-Term Debt 371,845 143,025 228,819 Non-RecourseShort-Term Debt 88,846 21,416 67,430 Commercial Papers 173,000 173,000 - Bond Redeemable Within One Year 20,000 55,000 (35,000) Non-Recourse Bond Redeemable Within One Year 7,600 47,500 (39,900) Income Taxes Payable 12,040 36,905 (24,864) Advances from Contracts in Progress 25,487 21,635 3,851 Allowance for Completed Project Indemnities 759 797 (38) Allowance for Possible Guarantee Losses 1 3 (2) Other 379,613 393,401 (13,788) Current Liabilities 1,164,219 1,039,761 124,457 Corporate Bonds 696,410 612,603 83,807 Non-Recourse Corporate Bonds 89,485 81,935 7,550 Long-Term Debt 1,939,431 1,893,813 45,618 Non-Recourse Deposits from Tenants 420,365 452,823 (32,457) Deposits from Tenants 436,976 436,595 381 Deferred Income Taxes 164,781 147,786 16,995 Deferred Tax Liabilities on Land Revaluation 151,544 151,544 - Net Defined Benefit Liability 46,497 46,196 301 Allowance for Directors' and Corporate Auditors' Retirement Benefits 805 800 4 Other 45,050 44,973 76 Long-Term Liabilities 3,991,349 3,869,071 122,278 Total Liabilities 5,155,569 4,908,833 246,735 NET ASSETS: Common Stock 339,766 339,766 - Capital Surplus 372,162 372,162 - Retained Earnings 1,062,646 1,070,239 (7,593) Treasury Stock (21,183) (14,364) (6,819) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,753,391 1,767,804 (14,413) Net Unrealized Holding Gains on Securities 359,281 319,993 39,288 Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges (215) (222) 7 Reserve on Land Revaluation 330,305 330,305 - Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (26,364) (14,793) (11,571) Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans 5,554 5,592 (37) Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 668,561 640,875 27,686 New Share Subscription Rights 1,507 1,454 53 Non-Controlling Interests 74,778 76,391 (1,613) Total Net Assets 2,498,239 2,486,525 11,714 Total Liabilities and Net Assets ¥7,653,809 ¥7,395,359 ¥258,449 Note: Debt-Equity Ratio 1.57 times (1.45 times at March 31, 2020) Interest-Bearing Debt: 3,806,985 3,481,117 325,868 Non-Recourse Debt 606,296 603,674 2,622 Surplus lease deposits/guarantee deposits 291,493 291,181 312 [Interest-Bearing Debt] The Mitsui Fudosan Group witnessed a cash outflow from purchase of real estate for sale of ¥123.7 billion and a cash outflow from investing activities of ¥112.1 billion on the back of such factors as new investments in tangible and intangible assets. The cash outflow attributable to cash dividends paid came to ¥21.1 billion. Owing to the net increase in cash and cash equivalents of ¥72.4 billion, interest-bearing debt stood at ¥3,806.9 billion as of June 30, 2020, up ¥325.8 billion compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Breakdown by Company (¥ millions) At June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Change Mitsui Fudosan ¥2,939,504 ¥2,630,106 ¥309,397 Mitsui Fudosan America Group 677,132 681,207 (4,074) Mitsui Fudosan Residential 613,000 594,900 18,100 SPCs Total 348,505 345,355 3,150 Mitsui Fudosan Asia Group 90,533 81,735 8,797 Mitsui Fudosan UK Group 47,394 51,909 (4,514) Loans to Subsidiaries (1,029,417) (990,427) (38,990) Other and Elimination 120,332 86,330 34,002 Consolidated Total ¥3,806,985 ¥3,481,117 ¥325,868 (Non-recourse Debt of Total) 606,296 603,674 2,622 8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 2020 2019 Revenue from Operations ¥407,025 ¥427,171 Cost of Revenue from Operations 326,081 330,002 Gross Operating Profit 80,943 97,168 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 44,082 46,282 Operating Income 36,861 50,885 Interest Income 486 317 Dividend Income 3,245 3,406 Equity In Net Income of Affiliated Companies - 2,944 Other Non-Operating Income 1,022 515 Non-Operating Income 4,755 7,184 Interest Expenses 7,343 7,281 Share of Loss of Entities Accounted For Using Equity Method 312 - Other Non-Operating Expenses 4,257 1,451 Non-Operating Expenses 11,913 8,733 Ordinary Income 29,703 49,337 Gain on Sales of Investment Securities 6,268 - Extraordinary Income 6,268 - Loss Related to COVID-19 * 11,820 - Extraordinary Losses 11,820 - Income Before Income Taxes 24,151 49,337 Income Taxes 10,531 15,921 Profit 13,619 33,415 Profit (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests (150) 234 Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent ¥13,770 ¥33,180 Losses attributable to COVID-19 mainly comprise fixed costs, including land and rental fees applicable to retail facilities, hotels, and other properties for the duration of closure as well as depreciation and amortization. 9 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Income before Income Taxes ¥24,151 ¥49,337 Depreciation and Amortization 21,337 21,218 Interest and Dividend Income Receivable (3,732) (3,724) Interest Expense 7,343 7,281 (Gain) Loss on Equity-Method Investments 312 (2,944) (Gain) Loss on Sales of Investment Securities (6,268) - Loss Related to COVID-19 11,820 - (Increase) Decrease in Accounts Receivable 9,504 9,645 Increase (Decrease) in Accounts Payable (20,387) (19,729) (Increase) Decrease in Real Property for Sale (93,554) (54,069) Other (24,264) (23,713) Subtotal (73,738) (16,698) Cash Receipts of Interest and Dividend Income 6,023 6,386 Cash Payments of Interest Expense (5,538) (5,099) Payments Related to COVID-19 (9,898) - Income Taxes Paid (40,586) (33,186) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities (123,737) (48,597) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchase of Tangible and Intangible Fixed Assets (88,763) (182,676) Proceeds from Sale of Tangible and Intangible Fixed Assets 89 1,140 Purchase of Investment Securities (26,295) (6,448) Proceeds from Sale of Investment Securities 4,293 35 Payment of Lease Deposits (2,648) (1,818) Proceeds from Collection of Lease Deposits 2,196 1,619 Repayment of Deposits from Tenants (6,692) (10,120) Proceeds from Deposits from Tenants 7,591 12,295 Payment of Loan Receivable (5,290) (6,189) Collection of Loan Receivable 2,743 3,917 Proceeds from Withdrawal of Time Deposits 2,602 1,341 Other (2,008) (5,528) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities ¥(112,181) ¥(192,432) (¥ millions) Three Months Ended June 30 2020 2019 Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from Short-Term Debt ¥379,592 ¥620,635 Repayment of Short-Term Debt (162,624) (432,105) Proceeds from Long-Term Debt 134,145 193,089 Repayment of Long-Term Debt (31,012) (96,744) Proceeds from Issuance of Bonds 130,050 30,500 Redemption of Bonds (112,400) (39,200) Cash Dividends Paid (21,108) (23,286) Proceeds from Share Issuance to Non-Controlling Shareholders 1,885 3,786 Dividends Paid to Non-Controlling Shareholders (1,279) (1,154) Repayment to Non-Controlling Shareholders (379) - Repayment of Finance Lease Obligations (1,125) (1,075) (Increase) Decrease in Treasury Stocks (6,819) (16,002) Payments from Changes in Ownership Interests in Subsidiaries - (2,650) Not Resulting in Change in Scope of Consolidation Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 308,925 235,793 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (514) (1,098) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 72,491 (6,334) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of the Period 179,472 157,682 Cashand Cash Equivalents at End of the Period ¥251,963 ¥151,348 10 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION In response to concerns regarding the faulty installation of foundation piles at a condominium complex located in Yokohama and sold by Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsui Fudosan, the company received a report confirming that a portion of the piling used in construction failed to reach the necessary depth and required bearing layer from Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd., the building contractor, on April 11, 2016. Furthermore, Mitsui Fudosan Residential received a notice from the City of Yokohama that the subject condominium complex violated the Building Standards Law and a request that the company take all responsible measures to address and correct the situation in line with discussions with condominium owners on August 26, 2016. In outlining its stance toward corrective measures including the reconstruction of the condominium complex impacted by faulty installation as well as compensation, Mitsui Fudosan Residential executed an agreement with the condominium association on May 8, 2016, confirming that the company would shoulder all expenses. Later, on September 19, 2016, the condominium association resolved that it would seek the complete reconstruction of the entire condominium complex in accordance with the Act on Building Unit Ownership, etc. According to the report issued by Sumitomo Mitsui Construction, which noted that construction records had been diverted and modified in connection with the installation of foundation piles and that certain foundation piles failed to reach the necessary depth and required bearing layer, the condominium complex was deemed to be in violation of the Building Standards Law. As a result, and in accordance with the aforementioned agreement, Mitsui Fudosan Residential has decided to seek damages including reconstruction costs as well as expenses relating to the temporary housing of residents during the period of construction under such remedies as tort liability and warranties against defects from Sumitomo Mitsui Construction, as well as Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and Asahi Kasei Construction Materials Corporation, who installed the foundation piles. Based on this decision to seek damages, Mitsui Fudosan Residential filed a lawsuit for total compensation amounting to around ¥50.9 billion against the three companies identified above on November 28, 2017. Mitsui Fudosan has posted all related temporary payments undertaken by Mitsui Fudosan Residential up to the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review as current assets on its consolidated quarterly balance sheet. Depending on the flow of future events, any incidence of expenditure may impact the consolidated results of the Mitsui Fudosan Group. At this stage, however, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of any such impact. The Mitsui Fudosan Group assumes that the spread of COVID-19 will have a certain impact on its future earnings with respect to the necessity or otherwise to post an impairment loss on fixed assets and accounting estimates in connection with such items as the valuation of real estate for sale based on information available at the time quarterly consolidated financial statements were prepared. While economic activities remained constrained due to variety of factors including requests by the government and administrative authorities in the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, conditions are expected to gradually normalize from the second quarter and through to the end of fiscal year. There are no significant changes to the Company's assumptions from the end of the previous fiscal year. 11 Attachments Original document

