Mitsui Fudosan : Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(326KB)

08/06/2020 | 02:19am EDT

FACT BOOK

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

August 6, 2020

1-1, Nihonbashi Muromachi 2-chome,Chuo-Ku, Tokyo, 103-0022, Japan

https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/

Corporate Data

Contents

(As of June 30, 2020)

Head Office:

Corporate Data, Contents

1

1-1, Nihonbashi Muromachi 2-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo,

103-0022, Japan

Consolidated Business Overview

2

Date of Establishment:

Segment Results

3 - 6

July 15, 1941

[Reference] Overseas Business

6

Share Capital:

¥339,766 million

Consolidated Balance Sheets

7-8

Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares:

Consolidated Statements of Income

9

979,250,227

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

10

Stock Exchange Listings:

Tokyo (Code: 8801)

Contingent Liabilities and Additional Information

11

Forward-Looking Statements

In this Fact Book, statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties related to internal and external factors that may cause actual results and achievements to differ from those anticipated in these statements. Therefore, we do not advise potential investors to base investment decisions solely on this Fact Book.

1

CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Results of Operations

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

Change

2020

2019

Revenue from Operations

¥407,025

¥427,171

¥(20,146)

Leasing

134,548

155,024

(20,476)

Property Sales

136,587

107,576

29,010

Management

90,248

100,111

(9,862)

Other

45,641

64,458

(18,817)

Operating Income

36,861

50,885

(14,024)

Leasing

28,649

39,737

(11,087)

Property Sales

25,531

11,880

13,651

Management

4,648

12,389

(7,740)

Other

(10,157)

(2,290)

(7,867)

Elimination or Corporate

(11,810)

(10,830)

(980)

Non-Operating Income/Expenses

(7,158)

(1,548)

(5,609)

Equity in Net Income/Loss of Affiliated Companies

(312)

2,944

(3,257)

Interest Income/Expense, in Net

(6,856)

(6,963)

106

Other, in Net

11

2,470

(2,459)

Ordinary Income

29,703

49,337

(19,634)

Extraordinary Gains/Losses

(5,552)

-

(5,552)

Extraordinary Gains

6,268

-

6,268

Extraordinary Losses

11,820

-

11,820

Income before Income Taxes

24,151

49,337

(25,186)

Income Taxes

10,531

15,921

(5,390)

Profit

13,619

33,415

(19,796)

Profit (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

(150)

234

(385)

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

¥13,770

¥33,180

¥(19,410)

Overview

  • In addition to taking such steps as the closure of retail facilities and hotels as well as stores in the
    brokerage business for individuals, Mitsui Fudosan implemented various measures, including the reduction and waiver of rent for retail facilities owned by the Company that had been closed with a view to harmonious coexistence during the three-month period under review. This was largely in response to the spread of COVID-19 and requests by the government and local administrative authorities, while reflecting our efforts as a company to actively prevent further spread of the pandemic. Operations resumed on a progressive basis from mid-May with priority given to the safety and security of customers and employees at each facility and the implementation of infection prevention measures.

In the office building leasing category, leasing and other revenue from existing office buildings increased. In the Property Sales (Domestic) category, the Company reported progress in the handover of such properties as The Tower Yokohama Kitanaka and PARK CITY MUSASHI-KOYAMA THE TOWER.

(Note: In newly constructed condominiums in Japan, the Company's contract rate as of June 30, 2020 was 83% of the 3,800 units projected for the fiscal year.)

In overall terms, revenue from operations decreased ¥20.1 billion, or 4.7%, compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year operating income declined ¥14.0 billion, or 27.6%, and profit attributable to owners of parent fell ¥19.4 billion, or 58.5% year on year.

Meanwhile, business results are progressing within the scope of underlying assumptions for consolidated forecasts announced at the beginning of the period.

Progress Comparison with Full Year Forecasts

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended

3-Month Results /

Year to March 2021

Full-Year Forecast

June 30, 2020

(%)

Revenue from Operations

¥407,025

¥1,850,000

22.0

Operating Income

36,861

200,000

18.4

Ordinary Income

29,703

169,000

17.6

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

13,770

120,000

11.5

Extraordinary Gains/Losses

(¥ millions)

Extraordinary Gains

Gain on Sales of Investment Securities

¥6,268

Total

¥6,268

Extraordinary Losses

Loss Related to COVID-19

11,820

Total

¥11,820

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

2020

2019

Profit

¥13,619

¥33,415

Other Comprehensive Income

27,454

18,592

Valuation Difference on Available-For-Sale Securities

39,280

16,380

Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges

(107)

(102)

Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment

(5,849)

674

Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans, Net of Tax

(63)

(215)

Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Associates Accounted

(5,805)

1,855

for Using Equity Method

Comprehensive Income

¥41,074

¥52,008

(Comprehensive Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)

41,457

51,801

(Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests)

(383)

207

Reference Nonconsolidated Operating Income/Expenses (Mitsui Fudosan)

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

Change

2020

2019

Revenue from Operations

Leasing

¥114,819

¥141,665

¥(26,845)

Property Sales

791

6,795

(6,004)

Other

9,978

7,636

2,342

Total

125,589

156,097

(30,507)

Gross Profit Margin (%)

Leasing

13.6

20.1

(6.5)pt

Property Sales

-

33.0

-

Other

30.2

15.6

14.6 pt

Operating Income

¥8,296

¥22,870

¥(14,574)

2

SEGMENT RESULTS

[1] LEASING

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

Change

2020

2019

Revenue from Operations

¥134,548

¥155,024

¥(20,476)

Operating Income

28,649

39,737

(11,087)

Year to March 2021

3-Month Results /

Year Ended

Full-Year Forecast (%)

March 31, 2020

Revenue from Operations

¥600,000

22.4

¥636,056

Operating Income

113,000

25.4

145,893

  • In the "Leasing" segment, overall revenue from operations declined ¥20.4 billion and operating income decreased ¥11.0 billion. Despite an increase in leasing and other revenue from existing office buildings as well as contributions from MITSUI OUTLET PARK YOKOHAMA BAYSIDE, which opened during the fiscal year under review, this downturn in revenue and earnings was mainly due to the closure of retail facilities as a result of COVID-19 and the reduction and waiver of rent payments for certain facilities owned by the Company.
    The vacancy rate for the Company's office buildings located in the Tokyo metropolitan area was 2.1% on a non-consolidated basis as of June 30, 2020.

Reference Non-consolidated Results

(Revenue from operations)

  • Newly on-stream and full-term contribution projects: ¥3.2 billion year-on-year increase in revenue
  • Existing properties: ¥29.3 billion year-on-year decrease in revenue
  • Shifting, terminations, etc.: ¥2.6 billion year-on-year decrease in revenue

Breakdown of Leasing Operations (Non-consolidated)

At June 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Total

Tokyo

Regional Areas

Metropolitan Area

Number of Buildings

147

135

119

107

28

28

Office

Leased Floor Space (1,000m2)

2,948

2,805

2,623

2,479

325

326

Buildings

Leasing Revenue (¥ millions)

77,166

76,088

71,699

70,684

5,467

5,403

Vacancy Rate (%)

2.1

2.0

2.1

2.0

1.6

2.0

Number of Buildings

93

87

67

62

26

25

Retail

Leased Floor Space (1,000m2)

2,120

2,049

1,397

1,379

723

671

Facilities

Leasing Revenue (¥ millions)

31,656

57,138

22,176

39,828

9,480

17,309

Vacancy Rate (%)

1.3

0.9

1.5

1.1

1.1

0.4

Leased Floor Space

(¥ millions)

At June 30

Change

2020

2019

Revenue

Office Buildings

¥89,737

¥87,767

¥1,969

Retail Facilities

33,464

59,223

(25,759)

Office Buildings and

Total Leased Floor Space

(1,000 m2):

5,652

5,329

323

Owned

2,137

1,981

156

Retail Facilities

Office Buildings

Managed

1,277

1,245

32

Retail Facilities

Owned

1,698

1,573

125

Managed

540

530

10

Other

Revenue

11,347

8,033

3,313

Total Revenue

¥134,548

¥155,024

¥(20,476)

Vacancy Rate

(%)

6/2020

3/2020

3/2019

3/2018

3/2017

3/2016

Consolidated

2.1

2.3

1.8

2.4

3.1

2.2

Office Buildings and Retail Facilities (including overseas)

Non-consolidated

2.1

1.9

1.7

2.2

3.4

2.6

Tokyo Metropolitan Area Office Buildings

Regional Area Office Buildings

1.6

1.3

1.8

2.3

2.3

3.1

Major Projects during the Period (three-month total)

(NEWLY OPENED)

BUNKYO GARDEN GATETOWER (Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo)

Office building completed in April 2020

MITSUI OUTLET PARK YOKOHAMA BAYSIDE (Yokohama, Kanagawa)

Retail facility opened in June 2020

(FULL-TERM CONTRIBUTION)

LaLaport NUMAZU (Numazu, Shizuoka)

Retail facility opened in October 2019

Otemachi One (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)

Office building completed in February 2020

TOYOSU BAYSIDE CROSS TOWER (Koto-ku, Tokyo)

Office building completed in March 2020

3

[2] PROPERTY SALES

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

Change

2020

2019

Revenue from Operations

¥136,587

¥107,576

¥29,010

Operating Income

25,531

11,880

13,651

Year to March 2021

3-Month Results /

Year Ended

Full-Year Forecast (%)

March 31, 2020

Revenue from Operations

¥540,000

25.3

¥524,094

Operating Income

103,000

24.8

123,745

  • For the three-month period under review, revenue and earnings in the Property Sales (Domestic) category improved. This was mainly due to progress in the handover of such properties as The Tower Yokohama Kitanaka and PARK CITY MUSASHI-KOYAMA THE TOWER. In contrast, revenue and earnings in the Property Sales to Investors (Overseas) category decreased. This largely reflected corrections following the sale of properties during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Overall, revenue from operations in the "Property Sales" segment climbed ¥29.0 billion and operating income increased ¥13.6 billion.
    In newly constructed condominiums in Japan, the Company's contract rate as of June 30, 2020 was 83% of the 3,800 units projected for the fiscal year.

Major Projects Undertaken during the Period (three-month total) (Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic))

THE TOWER YOKOHAMA KITANAKA (Yokohama, Kanagawa)

Condominiums

Park City Musashi-Koyama The Tower (Shinagawa-ku,Tokyo)

Condominiums

THE COURT Jingu-Gaien(Shibuya-ku, Tokyo)

Condominiums

Park Court MINAMIAZABU (Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Condominiums

Fine Court Komazawa Park (Setagaya-ku, Tokyo)

Detached Housing

(Property Sales to Investors and Individuals (Overseas))

MFLP Sakai (Sakai, Osaka)

Logistics

Property Sales to Individuals and Investors

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

Change

2020

2019

Unit Price

Unit Price

Unit Price

Revenue

Units

(10

Revenue

Units

(10

Revenue

Units

(10

thousand)

thousand)

thousand)

Condominiums

¥124,405

1,398

¥8,899

¥52,699

523

¥10,076

¥71,705

875

¥(1,177)

Property Sales to

Detached Housing

3,299

51

6,470

8,950

134

6,680

(5,651)

(83)

(210)

Individuals (Domestic)

Subtotal

127,705

1,449

8,813

61,650

657

9,384

66,054

792

(571)

Operating Income

24,943

5,612

19,330

Property Sales to Investors

Revenue

8,881

45,926

(37,044)

and Individuals (Overseas),

588

6,267

(5,679)

etc.

Operating Income

Total Revenue

136,587

107,576

29,010

Total Operating Income

¥25,531

¥11,880

¥13,651

Breakdown for the Revenue from the Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic)

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

Change

2020

2019

Revenue

Units

Revenue

Units

Revenue

Units

Condominiums

Tokyo Metropolitan

¥121,463

1,322

¥47,879

421

¥73,583

901

Area

Other

2,942

76

4,820

102

(1,877)

(26)

Total

124,405

1,398

52,699

523

71,705

875

Detached Housing

Tokyo Metropolitan

3,299

51

8,805

131

(5,506)

(80)

Area

Other

-

-

144

3

(144)

(3)

Total

¥3,299

51

¥8,950

134

¥(5,651)

(83)

Inventories of Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic)

(Units)

6/2020

3/2020

3/2019

3/2018

3/2017

3/2016

Condominiums

260

128

141

108

321

88

Detached Housing

66

58

30

40

69

127

Total

326

186

171

148

390

215

Contracted for Sale from the Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic)

(Units)

Contracts at

Contracts

Total

Reported No. of

Contracts at End

Newly Launched

Beginning of Term

during Term

Units

of Term

during Term

Condominiums

3,673

221

3,894

1,398

2,496

298

Detached Housing

64

19

83

51

32

21

Total

3,737

240

3,977

1,449

2,528

319

4

[3] MANAGEMENT

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

Change

2020

2019

Revenue from Operations

¥90,248

¥100,111

¥(9,862)

Operating Income

4,648

12,389

(7,740)

Year to March 2021

3-Month Results /

Year Ended

Full-Year Forecast (%)

March 31, 2020

Revenue from Operations

¥410,000

22.0

¥421,490

Operating Income

50,000

9.3

55,670

  • In the "Property Management" category, revenue and earnings declined owing mainly to the drop in occupancy rates in the "Repark" business (car park leasing business) following requests for self-restraint by the government and local administrative authorities as a result of the spread of COVID-19.
    In the "Brokerage and Asset Management, etc." category, revenue and earnings also decreased. This was due to a variety of factors including a drop in the number of brokerage units handled in light of the closure of stores in the "Mitsui Rehouse" business (brokerage business for individuals).
    Accordingly, overall revenue from operations in the "Management" segment fell ¥9.8 billion and operating income declined ¥7.7 billion.

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

Change

2020

2019

Property Management

Revenue

¥70,311

¥76,249

¥(5,938)

Operating Income

1,379

7,787

(6,408)

Brokerage, Asset

Revenue

19,937

23,861

(3,924)

Management, etc.

Operating Income

3,268

4,601

(1,332)

Total

Revenue

¥90,248

¥100,111

¥(9,862)

Operating Income

4,648

12,389

(7,740)

Property Management Business: Car Park Leasing (including "Property Management" category)

(Units)

At June 30, 2020

At June 30, 2019

Change

Total Managed Units

273,515

251,562

21,953

Brokerage Business: Mitsui Fudosan Realty

(including "Brokerage and Asset Management, etc." category)

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

Change

2020

2019

Brokerage

Transaction

Units

Transaction

Units

Transaction

Units

Volume

Volume

Volume

¥318,187

8,134

¥405,780

10,326

¥(87,593)

(2,192)

Consignment Sales Business: Mitsui Fudosan Residential (including "Brokerage and Asset Management, etc." category)

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

Change

2020

2019

Consignment Sales

Transaction

Units

Transaction

Units

Transaction

Units

Volume

Volume

Volume

¥29,399

261

¥13,665

173

¥15,734

88

5

[4] OTHER

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

Change

2020

2019

Revenue from Operations

¥45,641

¥64,458

¥(18,817)

Operating Income

(10,157)

(2,290)

(7,867)

Year to March 2021

3-Month Results /

Year Ended

Full-Year Forecast (%)

March 31, 2020

Revenue from Operations

¥300,000

15.2

¥324,001

Operating Income

(13,000)

78.1

2,291

  • The "Facilities Operations" category was impacted by the spread of COVID-19. This included the closure of hotel and resort facilities in light of requests by the government and local administrative authorities. For the segment overall, revenue decreased ¥18.8 billion and operating income declined ¥7.8 billion.

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

Change

2020

2019

New Construction under Consignment

¥22,769

¥28,177

¥(5,408)

Facility Operations

4,907

16,081

(11,173)

Other

17,964

20,198

(2,234)

Total Revenue

¥45,641

¥64,458

¥(18,817)

Three Months Ended June 30

Change

2020

2019

Revenue from New Construction under

¥22,257

¥29,918

¥(7,660)

Consignment Orders Received

Major Projects Undertaken during the Period (three-month total)

(FULL-TERM CONTRIBUTION)

Mitsui Garden Hotel Fukuoka Gion (Fukuoka, Fukuoka)

Hotel opened in June 2019

Halekulani Okinawa (Kunigami-gun, Okinawa)

Hotel opened in July 2019

Mitsui Garden Hotel Kyoto Station Front (Kyoto, Kyoto)

Hotel opened in August 2019

Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza-gochome(Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

Hotel opened in September 2019

Mitsui Garden Hotel Jingugaien Tokyo Premier (Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo)

Hotel opened in November 2019

Mitsui Garden Hotel Roppongi Premier (Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Hotel opened in January 2019

Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo West (Sapporo, Hokkaido)

Hotel opened in February 2020

[REFERENCE] OVERSEAS BUSINESS

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

Change

2020

2019

Leasing

Revenue

¥17,016

¥16,054

¥961

Operating Income

4,922

5,359

(437)

Property Sales

Revenue

3,724

12,782

(9,058)

Operating Income

(33)

(356)

323

Management, Other, etc.

Revenue

3,283

3,240

43

Operating Income

11

93

(82)

Pro forma Operating Income of Overseas Affiliates *1

1,586

2,870

(1,283)

Total Overseas Income

6,486

7,967

(1,481)

Overseas Income Ratio *2

16.9%

14.8%

2.1 pt

* 1: The sum of the following amounts:

Calculated by multiplying the operating income or the amount equivalent to operating income of each overseas equity-method affiliated company by the Company's equity interest

Note: The amount equivalent to operating income is the amount of profit calculated on a simplified basis after taking into consideration the tax burden.

Gain on sale of shares of overseas equity-method affiliated companies

(Limited to overseas equity-method affiliated companies whose principal business is the sale of real estate)

* 2: Total overseas income / (Operating income + Proforma operating income of overseas affiliates) × 100

6

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(¥ millions)

ASSETS:

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Change

Cash and Time Deposits

¥253,224

¥183,412

¥69,812

Accounts Receivable-Trade

29,683

38,908

(9,225)

Marketable Securities

105

219

(113)

Real Property for Sale

1,072,720

1,043,889

28,831

Real Property for Sale in Process

548,174

516,997

31,177

Real Property for Development

309,958

318,411

(8,452)

Expenditure on Contracts in Progress

26,789

17,149

9,639

Other Inventories

5,286

5,308

(22)

Advance Payments-Trade

16,236

28,541

(12,305)

Short-Term Loans

17,217

18,543

(1,325)

Equity Investments in Properties for Sale

7,324

6,682

641

Other

225,578

215,803

9,775

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

(285)

(300)

14

Current Assets

2,512,014

2,393,566

118,447

Buildings and Structures

2,000,680

1,965,266

35,413

Accumulated Depreciation-Buildings and Structures

(771,014)

(757,561)

(13,453)

Buildings and Structures, Net

1,229,665

1,207,705

21,959

Machinery, Equipment and Vehicles

100,158

99,723

435

Accumulated Depreciation-Machinery, Equipment and Vehicles

(42,364)

(40,943)

(1,421)

Machinery, Equipment and Vehhicles

57,793

58,780

(986)

Land

2,180,035

2,175,707

4,327

Construction in Progress

197,514

177,433

20,081

Other

158,974

155,755

3,218

Accumulated Depreciation

(100,269)

(97,772)

(2,497)

Other, Net

58,704

57,983

721

Tangible Fixed Assets

3,723,713

3,677,609

46,103

Leasehold Interests in Land

39,544

40,993

(1,448)

Other

34,626

34,539

87

Intangible Fixed Assets

74,170

75,532

(1,361)

Investment Securities

956,637

888,056

68,581

Long-Term Loans

9,493

7,586

1,907

Lease Deposits

145,483

145,413

69

Net Defined Benefit Asset

28,618

28,994

(375)

Deferred Income Taxes

28,480

25,943

2,536

Deferred Tax Assets on Land Revaluation

2

2

-

Other

176,258

153,717

22,540

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

(1,063)

(1,065)

1

Investments and Other Assets

1,343,910

1,248,650

95,260

Total Non-Current Assets

5,141,794

5,001,792

140,002

Total Assets

¥7,653,809

¥7,395,359

¥258,449

[Real Property for Sale]

(a) Breakdown by Company

(¥ millions)

At June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Change

Mitsui Fudosan Residential

¥693,053

¥717,860

¥(24,807)

Mitsui Fudosan

635,303

582,181

53,121

Mitsui Fudosan America Group

373,230

355,724

17,506

SPCs Total

190,148

192,689

(2,541)

Mitsui Fudosan UK Group

41,550

46,072

(4,521)

Other and Elimination

13,803

13,310

493

Consolidated Total

¥1,947,090

¥1,907,839

¥39,250

(b) Accounts of Real Property for Sale

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended

At Beginning of

New Investments*

Cost Recovery

Others

At End of Period

June 30

Period

2020

¥1,907,839

¥150,032

¥(98,587)

¥(12,193)

¥1,947,090

2019

¥1,630,558

¥107,860

¥(74,476)

¥(290)

¥1,663,652

Note: Land acquisition-related expenditures by Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd., totaled ¥24.4 billion for the three-month period under review. * New investments include the increase in real property for sale at subsidiaries in which the Company invested during the period.

[Tangible and Intangible Fixed Assets ]

The consolidated balance of tangible and intangible fixed assets stood at ¥3,797.8 billion as of June 30, 2020, up ¥44.7 billion compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This largely reflects new investments in such projects as RAYARD MIYASHITA PARK by Mitsui Fudosan and 50 Hudson Yards by Mitsui Fudosan America Group.

Foreign currency exchange rates:

¥108.83:US$1 as of June 30, 2020, ¥109.56:US$1 as of March 31, 2020; ¥133.32:£1 as of June 30, 2020, ¥143.48:£1 as of March 31, 2020

(a) Breakdown by Company

(¥ millions)

At June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Change

Mitsui Fudosan

¥2,842,308

¥2,815,017

¥27,290

Mitsui Fudosan America Group

433,379

421,554

11,824

SPCs Total

228,188

228,744

(556)

Mitsui Fudosan Residential

64,687

64,600

87

Mitsui Fudosan UK Group

53,942

58,365

(4,422)

Other and Elimination

175,377

164,859

10,517

Consolidated Total

¥3,797,883

¥3,753,141

¥44,741

Above figures include revaluation reserve for land.

(b) Accounts of Tangible and Intangible Fixed Assets

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended

At Beginning of

New Investments*

Depreciation

Others

At End of Period

June 30

Period

2020

¥3,753,141

¥80,891

¥(21,337)

¥(14,811)

¥3,797,883

2019

¥3,500,482

¥80,319

¥(21,218)

¥(93)

¥3,559,489

* New investments include the increase in tangible and intangible fixed assets at subsidiaries in which the Company invested during the period.

7

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(¥ millions)

LIABILITIES:

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Change

Accounts Payable-Trade

¥85,024

¥147,075

¥(62,050)

Short-Term Debt

371,845

143,025

228,819

Non-RecourseShort-Term Debt

88,846

21,416

67,430

Commercial Papers

173,000

173,000

-

Bond Redeemable Within One Year

20,000

55,000

(35,000)

Non-Recourse Bond Redeemable Within One Year

7,600

47,500

(39,900)

Income Taxes Payable

12,040

36,905

(24,864)

Advances from Contracts in Progress

25,487

21,635

3,851

Allowance for Completed Project Indemnities

759

797

(38)

Allowance for Possible Guarantee Losses

1

3

(2)

Other

379,613

393,401

(13,788)

Current Liabilities

1,164,219

1,039,761

124,457

Corporate Bonds

696,410

612,603

83,807

Non-Recourse Corporate Bonds

89,485

81,935

7,550

Long-Term Debt

1,939,431

1,893,813

45,618

Non-Recourse Deposits from Tenants

420,365

452,823

(32,457)

Deposits from Tenants

436,976

436,595

381

Deferred Income Taxes

164,781

147,786

16,995

Deferred Tax Liabilities on Land Revaluation

151,544

151,544

-

Net Defined Benefit Liability

46,497

46,196

301

Allowance for Directors' and Corporate Auditors' Retirement Benefits

805

800

4

Other

45,050

44,973

76

Long-Term Liabilities

3,991,349

3,869,071

122,278

Total Liabilities

5,155,569

4,908,833

246,735

NET ASSETS:

Common Stock

339,766

339,766

-

Capital Surplus

372,162

372,162

-

Retained Earnings

1,062,646

1,070,239

(7,593)

Treasury Stock

(21,183)

(14,364)

(6,819)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,753,391

1,767,804

(14,413)

Net Unrealized Holding Gains on Securities

359,281

319,993

39,288

Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges

(215)

(222)

7

Reserve on Land Revaluation

330,305

330,305

-

Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment

(26,364)

(14,793)

(11,571)

Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans

5,554

5,592

(37)

Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

668,561

640,875

27,686

New Share Subscription Rights

1,507

1,454

53

Non-Controlling Interests

74,778

76,391

(1,613)

Total Net Assets

2,498,239

2,486,525

11,714

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

¥7,653,809

¥7,395,359

¥258,449

Note: Debt-Equity Ratio 1.57 times (1.45 times at March 31, 2020)

Interest-Bearing Debt:

3,806,985

3,481,117

325,868

Non-Recourse Debt

606,296

603,674

2,622

Surplus lease deposits/guarantee deposits

291,493

291,181

312

[Interest-Bearing Debt]

The Mitsui Fudosan Group witnessed a cash outflow from purchase of real estate for sale of ¥123.7 billion and a cash outflow from investing activities of ¥112.1 billion on the back of such factors as new investments in tangible and intangible assets. The cash outflow attributable to cash dividends paid came to ¥21.1 billion. Owing to the net increase in cash and cash equivalents of ¥72.4 billion, interest-bearing debt stood at ¥3,806.9 billion as of June 30, 2020, up ¥325.8 billion compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.

Breakdown by Company

(¥ millions)

At June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Change

Mitsui Fudosan

¥2,939,504

¥2,630,106

¥309,397

Mitsui Fudosan America Group

677,132

681,207

(4,074)

Mitsui Fudosan Residential

613,000

594,900

18,100

SPCs Total

348,505

345,355

3,150

Mitsui Fudosan Asia Group

90,533

81,735

8,797

Mitsui Fudosan UK Group

47,394

51,909

(4,514)

Loans to Subsidiaries

(1,029,417)

(990,427)

(38,990)

Other and Elimination

120,332

86,330

34,002

Consolidated Total

¥3,806,985

¥3,481,117

¥325,868

(Non-recourse Debt of Total)

606,296

603,674

2,622

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

2020

2019

Revenue from Operations

¥407,025

¥427,171

Cost of Revenue from Operations

326,081

330,002

Gross Operating Profit

80,943

97,168

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

44,082

46,282

Operating Income

36,861

50,885

Interest Income

486

317

Dividend Income

3,245

3,406

Equity In Net Income of Affiliated Companies

-

2,944

Other Non-Operating Income

1,022

515

Non-Operating Income

4,755

7,184

Interest Expenses

7,343

7,281

Share of Loss of Entities Accounted For Using Equity Method

312

-

Other Non-Operating Expenses

4,257

1,451

Non-Operating Expenses

11,913

8,733

Ordinary Income

29,703

49,337

Gain on Sales of Investment Securities

6,268

-

Extraordinary Income

6,268

-

Loss Related to COVID-19 *

11,820

-

Extraordinary Losses

11,820

-

Income Before Income Taxes

24,151

49,337

Income Taxes

10,531

15,921

Profit

13,619

33,415

Profit (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

(150)

234

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

¥13,770

¥33,180

  • Losses attributable to COVID-19 mainly comprise fixed costs, including land and rental fees applicable to retail facilities, hotels, and other properties for the duration of closure as well as depreciation and amortization.

9

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

2020

2019

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

Income before Income Taxes

¥24,151

¥49,337

Depreciation and Amortization

21,337

21,218

Interest and Dividend Income Receivable

(3,732)

(3,724)

Interest Expense

7,343

7,281

(Gain) Loss on Equity-Method Investments

312

(2,944)

(Gain) Loss on Sales of Investment Securities

(6,268)

-

Loss Related to COVID-19

11,820

-

(Increase) Decrease in Accounts Receivable

9,504

9,645

Increase (Decrease) in Accounts Payable

(20,387)

(19,729)

(Increase) Decrease in Real Property for Sale

(93,554)

(54,069)

Other

(24,264)

(23,713)

Subtotal

(73,738)

(16,698)

Cash Receipts of Interest and Dividend Income

6,023

6,386

Cash Payments of Interest Expense

(5,538)

(5,099)

Payments Related to COVID-19

(9,898)

-

Income Taxes Paid

(40,586)

(33,186)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

(123,737)

(48,597)

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

Purchase of Tangible and Intangible Fixed Assets

(88,763)

(182,676)

Proceeds from Sale of Tangible and Intangible Fixed Assets

89

1,140

Purchase of Investment Securities

(26,295)

(6,448)

Proceeds from Sale of Investment Securities

4,293

35

Payment of Lease Deposits

(2,648)

(1,818)

Proceeds from Collection of Lease Deposits

2,196

1,619

Repayment of Deposits from Tenants

(6,692)

(10,120)

Proceeds from Deposits from Tenants

7,591

12,295

Payment of Loan Receivable

(5,290)

(6,189)

Collection of Loan Receivable

2,743

3,917

Proceeds from Withdrawal of Time Deposits

2,602

1,341

Other

(2,008)

(5,528)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

¥(112,181)

¥(192,432)

(¥ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

2020

2019

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

Proceeds from Short-Term Debt

¥379,592

¥620,635

Repayment of Short-Term Debt

(162,624)

(432,105)

Proceeds from Long-Term Debt

134,145

193,089

Repayment of Long-Term Debt

(31,012)

(96,744)

Proceeds from Issuance of Bonds

130,050

30,500

Redemption of Bonds

(112,400)

(39,200)

Cash Dividends Paid

(21,108)

(23,286)

Proceeds from Share Issuance to Non-Controlling Shareholders

1,885

3,786

Dividends Paid to Non-Controlling Shareholders

(1,279)

(1,154)

Repayment to Non-Controlling Shareholders

(379)

-

Repayment of Finance Lease Obligations

(1,125)

(1,075)

(Increase) Decrease in Treasury Stocks

(6,819)

(16,002)

Payments from Changes in Ownership Interests in Subsidiaries

-

(2,650)

Not Resulting in Change in Scope of Consolidation

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

308,925

235,793

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents

(514)

(1,098)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

72,491

(6,334)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of the Period

179,472

157,682

Cashand Cash Equivalents at End of the Period

¥251,963

¥151,348

10

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

In response to concerns regarding the faulty installation of foundation piles at a condominium complex located in Yokohama and sold by Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsui Fudosan, the company received a

report confirming that a portion of the piling used in construction failed to reach the necessary depth and required bearing layer from Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd., the building contractor, on April 11, 2016. Furthermore, Mitsui Fudosan Residential received a notice from the City of Yokohama that the subject condominium complex violated the Building Standards Law and a request that the company take all responsible measures to address and correct the situation in line with discussions with condominium owners on August 26, 2016.

In outlining its stance toward corrective measures including the reconstruction of the condominium complex impacted by faulty installation as well as compensation, Mitsui Fudosan Residential executed an agreement with the condominium association on May 8, 2016, confirming that the company would shoulder all expenses. Later, on September 19, 2016, the condominium association resolved that it would seek the complete reconstruction of the entire condominium complex in accordance with the Act on Building Unit Ownership, etc.

According to the report issued by Sumitomo Mitsui Construction, which noted that construction records had been diverted and modified in connection with the installation of foundation piles and that certain foundation piles failed to reach the necessary depth and required bearing layer, the condominium complex was deemed to be in violation of the Building Standards Law. As a result, and in accordance with the aforementioned agreement, Mitsui Fudosan Residential has decided to seek damages including reconstruction costs as well as expenses relating to the temporary housing of residents during the period of construction under such remedies as tort liability and warranties against defects from Sumitomo Mitsui Construction, as well as Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and Asahi Kasei Construction Materials Corporation, who installed the foundation piles. Based on this decision to seek damages, Mitsui Fudosan Residential filed a lawsuit for total compensation amounting to around ¥50.9 billion against the three companies identified above on November 28, 2017. Mitsui Fudosan has posted all related temporary payments undertaken by Mitsui Fudosan Residential up to the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review as current assets on its consolidated

quarterly balance sheet.

Depending on the flow of future events, any incidence of expenditure may impact the consolidated results of the Mitsui Fudosan Group. At this stage, however, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of any such impact.

The Mitsui Fudosan Group assumes that the spread of COVID-19 will have a certain impact on its future earnings with respect to the necessity or otherwise to post an impairment loss on fixed assets and accounting estimates in connection with such items as the valuation of real estate for sale based on information available at the time quarterly consolidated financial statements were prepared.

While economic activities remained constrained due to variety of factors including requests by the government and administrative authorities in the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, conditions are expected to gradually normalize from the second quarter and through to the end of fiscal year. There are no significant changes to the Company's assumptions from the end of the previous fiscal year.

11

Disclaimer

Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 06:18:09 UTC
