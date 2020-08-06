Mitsui Fudosan : Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(326KB)

In this Fact Book, statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties related to internal and external factors that may cause actual results and achievements to differ from those anticipated in these statements. Therefore, we do not advise potential investors to base investment decisions solely on this Fact Book.
CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Results of Operations
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended June 30
Change
2020
2019
Revenue from Operations
¥407,025
¥427,171
¥(20,146)
Leasing
134,548
155,024
(20,476)
Property Sales
136,587
107,576
29,010
Management
90,248
100,111
(9,862)
Other
45,641
64,458
(18,817)
Operating Income
36,861
50,885
(14,024)
Leasing
28,649
39,737
(11,087)
Property Sales
25,531
11,880
13,651
Management
4,648
12,389
(7,740)
Other
(10,157)
(2,290)
(7,867)
Elimination or Corporate
(11,810)
(10,830)
(980)
Non-Operating Income/Expenses
(7,158)
(1,548)
(5,609)
Equity in Net Income/Loss of Affiliated Companies
(312)
2,944
(3,257)
Interest Income/Expense, in Net
(6,856)
(6,963)
106
Other, in Net
11
2,470
(2,459)
Ordinary Income
29,703
49,337
(19,634)
Extraordinary Gains/Losses
(5,552)
-
(5,552)
Extraordinary Gains
6,268
-
6,268
Extraordinary Losses
11,820
-
11,820
Income before Income Taxes
24,151
49,337
(25,186)
Income Taxes
10,531
15,921
(5,390)
Profit
13,619
33,415
(19,796)
Profit (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
(150)
234
(385)
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
¥13,770
¥33,180
¥(19,410)
◆Overview
In addition to taking such steps as the closure of retail facilities and hotels as well as stores in the
brokerage business for individuals, Mitsui Fudosan implemented various measures, including the reduction and waiver of rent for retail facilities owned by the Company that had been closed with a view to harmonious coexistence during the three-month period under review. This was largely in response to the spread of COVID-19 and requests by the government and local administrative authorities, while reflecting our efforts as a company to actively prevent further spread of the pandemic. Operations resumed on a progressive basis from mid-May with priority given to the safety and security of customers and employees at each facility and the implementation of infection prevention measures.
In the office building leasing category, leasing and other revenue from existing office buildings increased. In the Property Sales (Domestic) category, the Company reported progress in the handover of such properties as The Tower Yokohama Kitanaka and PARK CITY MUSASHI-KOYAMA THE TOWER.
(Note: In newly constructed condominiums in Japan, the Company's contract rate as of June 30, 2020 was 83% of the 3,800 units projected for the fiscal year.)
In overall terms, revenue from operations decreased ¥20.1 billion, or 4.7%, compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year operating income declined ¥14.0 billion, or 27.6%, and profit attributable to owners of parent fell ¥19.4 billion, or 58.5% year on year.
Meanwhile, business results are progressing within the scope of underlying assumptions for consolidated forecasts announced at the beginning of the period.
Progress Comparison with Full Year Forecasts
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended
3-Month Results /
Year to March 2021
Full-Year Forecast
June 30, 2020
(%)
Revenue from Operations
¥407,025
¥1,850,000
22.0
Operating Income
36,861
200,000
18.4
Ordinary Income
29,703
169,000
17.6
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
13,770
120,000
11.5
Extraordinary Gains/Losses
(¥ millions)
【Extraordinary Gains】
Gain on Sales of Investment Securities
¥6,268
Total
¥6,268
【Extraordinary Losses】
Loss Related to COVID-19
11,820
Total
¥11,820
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended June 30
2020
2019
Profit
¥13,619
¥33,415
Other Comprehensive Income
27,454
18,592
Valuation Difference on Available-For-Sale Securities
39,280
16,380
Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges
(107)
(102)
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment
(5,849)
674
Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans, Net of Tax
(63)
(215)
Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Associates Accounted
(5,805)
1,855
for Using Equity Method
Comprehensive Income
¥41,074
¥52,008
(Comprehensive Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent)
41,457
51,801
(Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests)
In the "Leasing" segment, overall revenue from operations declined ¥20.4 billion and operating income decreased ¥11.0 billion. Despite an increase in leasing and other revenue from existing office buildings as well as contributions from MITSUI OUTLET PARK YOKOHAMA BAYSIDE, which opened during the fiscal year under review, this downturn in revenue and earnings was mainly due to the closure of retail facilities as a result of COVID-19 and the reduction and waiver of rent payments for certain facilities owned by the Company.
The vacancy rate for the Company's office buildings located in the Tokyo metropolitan area was 2.1% on a non-consolidated basis as of June 30, 2020.
【Reference】 Non-consolidated Results
(Revenue from operations)
Newly on-stream and full-term contribution projects: ¥3.2 billion year-on-year increase in revenue
Existing properties: ¥29.3 billion year-on-year decrease in revenue
Shifting, terminations, etc.: ¥2.6 billion year-on-year decrease in revenue
Breakdown of Leasing Operations (Non-consolidated)
At June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total
Tokyo
Regional Areas
Metropolitan Area
Number of Buildings
147
135
119
107
28
28
Office
Leased Floor Space (1,000m2)
2,948
2,805
2,623
2,479
325
326
Buildings
Leasing Revenue (¥ millions)
77,166
76,088
71,699
70,684
5,467
5,403
Vacancy Rate (%)
2.1
2.0
2.1
2.0
1.6
2.0
Number of Buildings
93
87
67
62
26
25
Retail
Leased Floor Space (1,000m2)
2,120
2,049
1,397
1,379
723
671
Facilities
Leasing Revenue (¥ millions)
31,656
57,138
22,176
39,828
9,480
17,309
Vacancy Rate (%)
1.3
0.9
1.5
1.1
1.1
0.4
Leased Floor Space
(¥ millions)
At June 30
Change
2020
2019
Revenue
Office Buildings
¥89,737
¥87,767
¥1,969
Retail Facilities
33,464
59,223
(25,759)
Office Buildings and
Total Leased Floor Space
(1,000 m2):
5,652
5,329
323
Owned
2,137
1,981
156
Retail Facilities
Office Buildings
Managed
1,277
1,245
32
Retail Facilities
Owned
1,698
1,573
125
Managed
540
530
10
Other
Revenue
11,347
8,033
3,313
Total Revenue
¥134,548
¥155,024
¥(20,476)
Vacancy Rate
(%)
6/2020
3/2020
3/2019
3/2018
3/2017
3/2016
Consolidated
2.1
2.3
1.8
2.4
3.1
2.2
Office Buildings and Retail Facilities (including overseas)
Non-consolidated
2.1
1.9
1.7
2.2
3.4
2.6
Tokyo Metropolitan Area Office Buildings
Regional Area Office Buildings
1.6
1.3
1.8
2.3
2.3
3.1
Major Projects during the Period (three-month total)
(NEWLY OPENED)
BUNKYO GARDEN GATETOWER (Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo)
Office building completed in April 2020
MITSUI OUTLET PARK YOKOHAMA BAYSIDE (Yokohama, Kanagawa)
Retail facility opened in June 2020
(FULL-TERM CONTRIBUTION)
LaLaport NUMAZU (Numazu, Shizuoka)
Retail facility opened in October 2019
Otemachi One (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)
Office building completed in February 2020
TOYOSU BAYSIDE CROSS TOWER (Koto-ku, Tokyo)
Office building completed in March 2020
[2] PROPERTY SALES
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended June 30
Change
2020
2019
Revenue from Operations
¥136,587
¥107,576
¥29,010
Operating Income
25,531
11,880
13,651
Year to March 2021
3-Month Results /
Year Ended
Full-Year Forecast (%)
March 31, 2020
Revenue from Operations
¥540,000
25.3
¥524,094
Operating Income
103,000
24.8
123,745
For the three-month period under review, revenue and earnings in the Property Sales (Domestic) category improved. This was mainly due to progress in the handover of such properties as The Tower Yokohama Kitanaka and PARK CITY MUSASHI-KOYAMA THE TOWER. In contrast, revenue and earnings in the Property Sales to Investors (Overseas) category decreased. This largely reflected corrections following the sale of properties during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Overall, revenue from operations in the "Property Sales" segment climbed ¥29.0 billion and operating income increased ¥13.6 billion.
In newly constructed condominiums in Japan, the Company's contract rate as of June 30, 2020 was 83% of the 3,800 units projected for the fiscal year.
Major Projects Undertaken during the Period (three-month total) (Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic))
THE TOWER YOKOHAMA KITANAKA (Yokohama, Kanagawa)
Condominiums
Park City Musashi-Koyama The Tower (Shinagawa-ku,Tokyo)
Condominiums
THE COURT Jingu-Gaien(Shibuya-ku, Tokyo)
Condominiums
Park Court MINAMIAZABU (Minato-ku, Tokyo)
Condominiums
Fine Court Komazawa Park (Setagaya-ku, Tokyo)
Detached Housing
(Property Sales to Investors and Individuals (Overseas))
MFLP Sakai (Sakai, Osaka)
Logistics
Property Sales to Individuals and Investors
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended June 30
Change
2020
2019
Unit Price
Unit Price
Unit Price
Revenue
Units
(￥10
Revenue
Units
(￥10
Revenue
Units
(￥10
thousand)
thousand)
thousand)
Condominiums
¥124,405
1,398
¥8,899
¥52,699
523
¥10,076
¥71,705
875
¥(1,177)
Property Sales to
Detached Housing
3,299
51
6,470
8,950
134
6,680
(5,651)
(83)
(210)
Individuals (Domestic)
Subtotal
127,705
1,449
8,813
61,650
657
9,384
66,054
792
(571)
Operating Income
24,943
5,612
19,330
Property Sales to Investors
Revenue
8,881
45,926
(37,044)
and Individuals (Overseas),
588
6,267
(5,679)
etc.
Operating Income
Total Revenue
136,587
107,576
29,010
Total Operating Income
¥25,531
¥11,880
¥13,651
Breakdown for the Revenue from the Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic)
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended June 30
Change
2020
2019
Revenue
Units
Revenue
Units
Revenue
Units
Condominiums
Tokyo Metropolitan
¥121,463
1,322
¥47,879
421
¥73,583
901
Area
Other
2,942
76
4,820
102
(1,877)
(26)
Total
124,405
1,398
52,699
523
71,705
875
Detached Housing
Tokyo Metropolitan
3,299
51
8,805
131
(5,506)
(80)
Area
Other
-
-
144
3
(144)
(3)
Total
¥3,299
51
¥8,950
134
¥(5,651)
(83)
Inventories of Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic)
(Units)
6/2020
3/2020
3/2019
3/2018
3/2017
3/2016
Condominiums
260
128
141
108
321
88
Detached Housing
66
58
30
40
69
127
Total
326
186
171
148
390
215
Contracted for Sale from the Property Sales to Individuals (Domestic)
(Units)
Contracts at
Contracts
Total
Reported No. of
Contracts at End
Newly Launched
Beginning of Term
during Term
Units
of Term
during Term
Condominiums
3,673
221
3,894
1,398
2,496
298
Detached Housing
64
19
83
51
32
21
Total
3,737
240
3,977
1,449
2,528
319
[3] MANAGEMENT
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended June 30
Change
2020
2019
Revenue from Operations
¥90,248
¥100,111
¥(9,862)
Operating Income
4,648
12,389
(7,740)
Year to March 2021
3-Month Results /
Year Ended
Full-Year Forecast (%)
March 31, 2020
Revenue from Operations
¥410,000
22.0
¥421,490
Operating Income
50,000
9.3
55,670
In the "Property Management" category, revenue and earnings declined owing mainly to the drop in occupancy rates in the "Repark" business (car park leasing business) following requests for self-restraint by the government and local administrative authorities as a result of the spread of COVID-19.
In the "Brokerage and Asset Management, etc." category, revenue and earnings also decreased. This was due to a variety of factors including a drop in the number of brokerage units handled in light of the closure of stores in the "Mitsui Rehouse" business (brokerage business for individuals).
Accordingly, overall revenue from operations in the "Management" segment fell ¥9.8 billion and operating income declined ¥7.7 billion.
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended June 30
Change
2020
2019
Property Management
Revenue
¥70,311
¥76,249
¥(5,938)
Operating Income
1,379
7,787
(6,408)
Brokerage, Asset
Revenue
19,937
23,861
(3,924)
Management, etc.
Operating Income
3,268
4,601
(1,332)
Total
Revenue
¥90,248
¥100,111
¥(9,862)
Operating Income
4,648
12,389
(7,740)
Property Management Business: Car Park Leasing (including "Property Management" category)
(Units)
At June 30, 2020
At June 30, 2019
Change
Total Managed Units
273,515
251,562
21,953
Brokerage Business: Mitsui Fudosan Realty
(including "Brokerage and Asset Management, etc." category)
The "Facilities Operations" category was impacted by the spread of COVID-19. This included the closure of hotel and resort facilities in light of requests by the government and local administrative authorities. For the segment overall, revenue decreased ¥18.8 billion and operating income declined ¥7.8 billion.
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended June 30
Change
2020
2019
New Construction under Consignment
¥22,769
¥28,177
¥(5,408)
Facility Operations
4,907
16,081
(11,173)
Other
17,964
20,198
(2,234)
Total Revenue
¥45,641
¥64,458
¥(18,817)
Three Months Ended June 30
Change
2020
2019
Revenue from New Construction under
¥22,257
¥29,918
¥(7,660)
Consignment Orders Received
Major Projects Undertaken during the Period (three-month total)
(FULL-TERM CONTRIBUTION)
Mitsui Garden Hotel Fukuoka Gion (Fukuoka, Fukuoka)
Hotel opened in June 2019
Halekulani Okinawa (Kunigami-gun, Okinawa)
Hotel opened in July 2019
Mitsui Garden Hotel Kyoto Station Front (Kyoto, Kyoto)
Hotel opened in August 2019
Mitsui Garden Hotel Ginza-gochome(Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Hotel opened in September 2019
Mitsui Garden Hotel Jingugaien Tokyo Premier (Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo)
Hotel opened in November 2019
Mitsui Garden Hotel Roppongi Premier (Minato-ku, Tokyo)
Hotel opened in January 2019
Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo West (Sapporo, Hokkaido)
Hotel opened in February 2020
[REFERENCE] OVERSEAS BUSINESS
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended June 30
Change
2020
2019
Leasing
Revenue
¥17,016
¥16,054
¥961
Operating Income
4,922
5,359
(437)
Property Sales
Revenue
3,724
12,782
(9,058)
Operating Income
(33)
(356)
323
Management, Other, etc.
Revenue
3,283
3,240
43
Operating Income
11
93
(82)
Pro forma Operating Income of Overseas Affiliates *1
1,586
2,870
(1,283)
Total Overseas Income
6,486
7,967
(1,481)
Overseas Income Ratio *2
16.9%
14.8%
2.1 pt
* 1: The sum of the following amounts:
・Calculated by multiplying the operating income or the amount equivalent to operating income of each overseas equity-method affiliated company by the Company's equity interest
Note: The amount equivalent to operating income is the amount of profit calculated on a simplified basis after taking into consideration the tax burden.
・Gain on sale of shares of overseas equity-method affiliated companies
(Limited to overseas equity-method affiliated companies whose principal business is the sale of real estate)
* 2: Total overseas income / (Operating income + Proforma operating income of overseas affiliates) × 100
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(¥ millions)
ASSETS:
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Change
Cash and Time Deposits
¥253,224
¥183,412
¥69,812
Accounts Receivable-Trade
29,683
38,908
(9,225)
Marketable Securities
105
219
(113)
Real Property for Sale
1,072,720
1,043,889
28,831
Real Property for Sale in Process
548,174
516,997
31,177
Real Property for Development
309,958
318,411
(8,452)
Expenditure on Contracts in Progress
26,789
17,149
9,639
Other Inventories
5,286
5,308
(22)
Advance Payments-Trade
16,236
28,541
(12,305)
Short-Term Loans
17,217
18,543
(1,325)
Equity Investments in Properties for Sale
7,324
6,682
641
Other
225,578
215,803
9,775
Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
(285)
(300)
14
Current Assets
2,512,014
2,393,566
118,447
Buildings and Structures
2,000,680
1,965,266
35,413
Accumulated Depreciation-Buildings and Structures
(771,014)
(757,561)
(13,453)
Buildings and Structures, Net
1,229,665
1,207,705
21,959
Machinery, Equipment and Vehicles
100,158
99,723
435
Accumulated Depreciation-Machinery, Equipment and Vehicles
(42,364)
(40,943)
(1,421)
Machinery, Equipment and Vehhicles
57,793
58,780
(986)
Land
2,180,035
2,175,707
4,327
Construction in Progress
197,514
177,433
20,081
Other
158,974
155,755
3,218
Accumulated Depreciation
(100,269)
(97,772)
(2,497)
Other, Net
58,704
57,983
721
Tangible Fixed Assets
3,723,713
3,677,609
46,103
Leasehold Interests in Land
39,544
40,993
(1,448)
Other
34,626
34,539
87
Intangible Fixed Assets
74,170
75,532
(1,361)
Investment Securities
956,637
888,056
68,581
Long-Term Loans
9,493
7,586
1,907
Lease Deposits
145,483
145,413
69
Net Defined Benefit Asset
28,618
28,994
(375)
Deferred Income Taxes
28,480
25,943
2,536
Deferred Tax Assets on Land Revaluation
2
2
-
Other
176,258
153,717
22,540
Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
(1,063)
(1,065)
1
Investments and Other Assets
1,343,910
1,248,650
95,260
Total Non-Current Assets
5,141,794
5,001,792
140,002
Total Assets
¥7,653,809
¥7,395,359
¥258,449
[Real Property for Sale]
(a) Breakdown by Company
(¥ millions)
At June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Change
Mitsui Fudosan Residential
¥693,053
¥717,860
¥(24,807)
Mitsui Fudosan
635,303
582,181
53,121
Mitsui Fudosan America Group
373,230
355,724
17,506
SPCs Total
190,148
192,689
(2,541)
Mitsui Fudosan UK Group
41,550
46,072
(4,521)
Other and Elimination
13,803
13,310
493
Consolidated Total
¥1,947,090
¥1,907,839
¥39,250
(b) Accounts of Real Property for Sale
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended
At Beginning of
New Investments*
Cost Recovery
Others
At End of Period
June 30
Period
2020
¥1,907,839
¥150,032
¥(98,587)
¥(12,193)
¥1,947,090
2019
¥1,630,558
¥107,860
¥(74,476)
¥(290)
¥1,663,652
Note: Land acquisition-related expenditures by Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd., totaled ¥24.4 billion for the three-month period under review. * New investments include the increase in real property for sale at subsidiaries in which the Company invested during the period.
[Tangible and Intangible Fixed Assets ]
The consolidated balance of tangible and intangible fixed assets stood at ¥3,797.8 billion as of June 30, 2020, up ¥44.7 billion compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This largely reflects new investments in such projects as RAYARD MIYASHITA PARK by Mitsui Fudosan and 50 Hudson Yards by Mitsui Fudosan America Group.
Foreign currency exchange rates:
¥108.83:US$1 as of June 30, 2020, ¥109.56:US$1 as of March 31, 2020; ¥133.32:£1 as of June 30, 2020, ¥143.48:£1 as of March 31, 2020
(a) Breakdown by Company
(¥ millions)
At June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Change
Mitsui Fudosan
¥2,842,308
¥2,815,017
¥27,290
Mitsui Fudosan America Group
433,379
421,554
11,824
SPCs Total
228,188
228,744
(556)
Mitsui Fudosan Residential
64,687
64,600
87
Mitsui Fudosan UK Group
53,942
58,365
(4,422)
Other and Elimination
175,377
164,859
10,517
Consolidated Total
¥3,797,883
¥3,753,141
¥44,741
Above figures include revaluation reserve for land.
(b) Accounts of Tangible and Intangible Fixed Assets
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended
At Beginning of
New Investments*
Depreciation
Others
At End of Period
June 30
Period
2020
¥3,753,141
¥80,891
¥(21,337)
¥(14,811)
¥3,797,883
2019
¥3,500,482
¥80,319
¥(21,218)
¥(93)
¥3,559,489
* New investments include the increase in tangible and intangible fixed assets at subsidiaries in which the Company invested during the period.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(¥ millions)
LIABILITIES:
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Change
Accounts Payable-Trade
¥85,024
¥147,075
¥(62,050)
Short-Term Debt
371,845
143,025
228,819
Non-RecourseShort-Term Debt
88,846
21,416
67,430
Commercial Papers
173,000
173,000
-
Bond Redeemable Within One Year
20,000
55,000
(35,000)
Non-Recourse Bond Redeemable Within One Year
7,600
47,500
(39,900)
Income Taxes Payable
12,040
36,905
(24,864)
Advances from Contracts in Progress
25,487
21,635
3,851
Allowance for Completed Project Indemnities
759
797
(38)
Allowance for Possible Guarantee Losses
1
3
(2)
Other
379,613
393,401
(13,788)
Current Liabilities
1,164,219
1,039,761
124,457
Corporate Bonds
696,410
612,603
83,807
Non-Recourse Corporate Bonds
89,485
81,935
7,550
Long-Term Debt
1,939,431
1,893,813
45,618
Non-Recourse Deposits from Tenants
420,365
452,823
(32,457)
Deposits from Tenants
436,976
436,595
381
Deferred Income Taxes
164,781
147,786
16,995
Deferred Tax Liabilities on Land Revaluation
151,544
151,544
-
Net Defined Benefit Liability
46,497
46,196
301
Allowance for Directors' and Corporate Auditors' Retirement Benefits
805
800
4
Other
45,050
44,973
76
Long-Term Liabilities
3,991,349
3,869,071
122,278
Total Liabilities
5,155,569
4,908,833
246,735
NET ASSETS:
Common Stock
339,766
339,766
-
Capital Surplus
372,162
372,162
-
Retained Earnings
1,062,646
1,070,239
(7,593)
Treasury Stock
(21,183)
(14,364)
(6,819)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,753,391
1,767,804
(14,413)
Net Unrealized Holding Gains on Securities
359,281
319,993
39,288
Deferred Gains or Losses on Hedges
(215)
(222)
7
Reserve on Land Revaluation
330,305
330,305
-
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment
(26,364)
(14,793)
(11,571)
Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans
5,554
5,592
(37)
Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
668,561
640,875
27,686
New Share Subscription Rights
1,507
1,454
53
Non-Controlling Interests
74,778
76,391
(1,613)
Total Net Assets
2,498,239
2,486,525
11,714
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
¥7,653,809
¥7,395,359
¥258,449
Note: Debt-Equity Ratio 1.57 times (1.45 times at March 31, 2020)
Interest-Bearing Debt:
3,806,985
3,481,117
325,868
Non-Recourse Debt
606,296
603,674
2,622
Surplus lease deposits/guarantee deposits
291,493
291,181
312
[Interest-Bearing Debt]
The Mitsui Fudosan Group witnessed a cash outflow from purchase of real estate for sale of ¥123.7 billion and a cash outflow from investing activities of ¥112.1 billion on the back of such factors as new investments in tangible and intangible assets. The cash outflow attributable to cash dividends paid came to ¥21.1 billion. Owing to the net increase in cash and cash equivalents of ¥72.4 billion, interest-bearing debt stood at ¥3,806.9 billion as of June 30, 2020, up ¥325.8 billion compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
Breakdown by Company
(¥ millions)
At June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Change
Mitsui Fudosan
¥2,939,504
¥2,630,106
¥309,397
Mitsui Fudosan America Group
677,132
681,207
(4,074)
Mitsui Fudosan Residential
613,000
594,900
18,100
SPCs Total
348,505
345,355
3,150
Mitsui Fudosan Asia Group
90,533
81,735
8,797
Mitsui Fudosan UK Group
47,394
51,909
(4,514)
Loans to Subsidiaries
(1,029,417)
(990,427)
(38,990)
Other and Elimination
120,332
86,330
34,002
Consolidated Total
¥3,806,985
¥3,481,117
¥325,868
(Non-recourse Debt of Total)
606,296
603,674
2,622
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended June 30
2020
2019
Revenue from Operations
¥407,025
¥427,171
Cost of Revenue from Operations
326,081
330,002
Gross Operating Profit
80,943
97,168
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
44,082
46,282
Operating Income
36,861
50,885
Interest Income
486
317
Dividend Income
3,245
3,406
Equity In Net Income of Affiliated Companies
-
2,944
Other Non-Operating Income
1,022
515
Non-Operating Income
4,755
7,184
Interest Expenses
7,343
7,281
Share of Loss of Entities Accounted For Using Equity Method
312
-
Other Non-Operating Expenses
4,257
1,451
Non-Operating Expenses
11,913
8,733
Ordinary Income
29,703
49,337
Gain on Sales of Investment Securities
6,268
-
Extraordinary Income
6,268
-
Loss Related to COVID-19 *
11,820
-
Extraordinary Losses
11,820
-
Income Before Income Taxes
24,151
49,337
Income Taxes
10,531
15,921
Profit
13,619
33,415
Profit (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
(150)
234
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
¥13,770
¥33,180
Losses attributable to COVID-19 mainly comprise fixed costs, including land and rental fees applicable to retail facilities, hotels, and other properties for the duration of closure as well as depreciation and amortization.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended June 30
2020
2019
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Income before Income Taxes
¥24,151
¥49,337
Depreciation and Amortization
21,337
21,218
Interest and Dividend Income Receivable
(3,732)
(3,724)
Interest Expense
7,343
7,281
(Gain) Loss on Equity-Method Investments
312
(2,944)
(Gain) Loss on Sales of Investment Securities
(6,268)
-
Loss Related to COVID-19
11,820
-
(Increase) Decrease in Accounts Receivable
9,504
9,645
Increase (Decrease) in Accounts Payable
(20,387)
(19,729)
(Increase) Decrease in Real Property for Sale
(93,554)
(54,069)
Other
(24,264)
(23,713)
Subtotal
(73,738)
(16,698)
Cash Receipts of Interest and Dividend Income
6,023
6,386
Cash Payments of Interest Expense
(5,538)
(5,099)
Payments Related to COVID-19
(9,898)
-
Income Taxes Paid
(40,586)
(33,186)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
(123,737)
(48,597)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Purchase of Tangible and Intangible Fixed Assets
(88,763)
(182,676)
Proceeds from Sale of Tangible and Intangible Fixed Assets
89
1,140
Purchase of Investment Securities
(26,295)
(6,448)
Proceeds from Sale of Investment Securities
4,293
35
Payment of Lease Deposits
(2,648)
(1,818)
Proceeds from Collection of Lease Deposits
2,196
1,619
Repayment of Deposits from Tenants
(6,692)
(10,120)
Proceeds from Deposits from Tenants
7,591
12,295
Payment of Loan Receivable
(5,290)
(6,189)
Collection of Loan Receivable
2,743
3,917
Proceeds from Withdrawal of Time Deposits
2,602
1,341
Other
(2,008)
(5,528)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
¥(112,181)
¥(192,432)
(¥ millions)
Three Months Ended June 30
2020
2019
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Proceeds from Short-Term Debt
¥379,592
¥620,635
Repayment of Short-Term Debt
(162,624)
(432,105)
Proceeds from Long-Term Debt
134,145
193,089
Repayment of Long-Term Debt
(31,012)
(96,744)
Proceeds from Issuance of Bonds
130,050
30,500
Redemption of Bonds
(112,400)
(39,200)
Cash Dividends Paid
(21,108)
(23,286)
Proceeds from Share Issuance to Non-Controlling Shareholders
1,885
3,786
Dividends Paid to Non-Controlling Shareholders
(1,279)
(1,154)
Repayment to Non-Controlling Shareholders
(379)
-
Repayment of Finance Lease Obligations
(1,125)
(1,075)
(Increase) Decrease in Treasury Stocks
(6,819)
(16,002)
Payments from Changes in Ownership Interests in Subsidiaries
-
(2,650)
Not Resulting in Change in Scope of Consolidation
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
308,925
235,793
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(514)
(1,098)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
72,491
(6,334)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of the Period
179,472
157,682
Cashand Cash Equivalents at End of the Period
¥251,963
¥151,348
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
In response to concerns regarding the faulty installation of foundation piles at a condominium complex located in Yokohama and sold by Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsui Fudosan, the company received a
report confirming that a portion of the piling used in construction failed to reach the necessary depth and required bearing layer from Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd., the building contractor, on April 11, 2016. Furthermore, Mitsui Fudosan Residential received a notice from the City of Yokohama that the subject condominium complex violated the Building Standards Law and a request that the company take all responsible measures to address and correct the situation in line with discussions with condominium owners on August 26, 2016.
In outlining its stance toward corrective measures including the reconstruction of the condominium complex impacted by faulty installation as well as compensation, Mitsui Fudosan Residential executed an agreement with the condominium association on May 8, 2016, confirming that the company would shoulder all expenses. Later, on September 19, 2016, the condominium association resolved that it would seek the complete reconstruction of the entire condominium complex in accordance with the Act on Building Unit Ownership, etc.
According to the report issued by Sumitomo Mitsui Construction, which noted that construction records had been diverted and modified in connection with the installation of foundation piles and that certain foundation piles failed to reach the necessary depth and required bearing layer, the condominium complex was deemed to be in violation of the Building Standards Law. As a result, and in accordance with the aforementioned agreement, Mitsui Fudosan Residential has decided to seek damages including reconstruction costs as well as expenses relating to the temporary housing of residents during the period of construction under such remedies as tort liability and warranties against defects from Sumitomo Mitsui Construction, as well as Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and Asahi Kasei Construction Materials Corporation, who installed the foundation piles. Based on this decision to seek damages, Mitsui Fudosan Residential filed a lawsuit for total compensation amounting to around ¥50.9 billion against the three companies identified above on November 28, 2017. Mitsui Fudosan has posted all related temporary payments undertaken by Mitsui Fudosan Residential up to the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review as current assets on its consolidated
quarterly balance sheet.
Depending on the flow of future events, any incidence of expenditure may impact the consolidated results of the Mitsui Fudosan Group. At this stage, however, the Company is unable to provide a reasonable estimate of any such impact.
The Mitsui Fudosan Group assumes that the spread of COVID-19 will have a certain impact on its future earnings with respect to the necessity or otherwise to post an impairment loss on fixed assets and accounting estimates in connection with such items as the valuation of real estate for sale based on information available at the time quarterly consolidated financial statements were prepared.
While economic activities remained constrained due to variety of factors including requests by the government and administrative authorities in the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, conditions are expected to gradually normalize from the second quarter and through to the end of fiscal year. There are no significant changes to the Company's assumptions from the end of the previous fiscal year.
