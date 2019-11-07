Mitsui Fudosan : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019(133KB)

Preparation of explanatory materials for quarterly financial results:
(Yen in millions, rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)
Consolidated Result of Operations (year-to-date)
(% figures denote year-on-year change)
Revenue from
Profit
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Attributable to
Operations
Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
888,776
3.3
118,604
5.8
107,829
1.2
66,324
(3.2)
Six Months Ended September 30, 2018
860,705
19.2
112,110
21.6
106,529
31.7
68,550
41.1
Note: Comprehensive Income ¥132,844
million (54.5%) (Six Months Ended September 30, 2019);
¥85,960 million (-7.9%) (Six Months Ended September 30, 2018)
Earnings
Diluted Earnings
per Share
per Share
Yen
Yen
Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
67.82
67.77
Six Months Ended September 30, 2018
69.46
69.41
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets
Per Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
At September 30, 2019
7,100,590
2,515,141
34.3
2,495.12
At March 31, 2019
6,802,731
2,420,804
34.4
2,384.87
Reference: Shareholders' Equity ¥2,435,393 million (at September 30, 2019); ¥2,342,512 million (at March 31, 2019)
2. Cash Dividends
Cash Dividends per Share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-End
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year Ended March 31, 2019
－
20.00
－
24.00
44.00
Year Ending March 31, 2020
－
22.00
Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Plan)
－
22.00
44.00
(Note) Changes from the latest released dividend forecasts: No
1
3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
(% figures denote year-on-year change)
Revenue from
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable
Earnings
Operations
to Owners of Parent
per Share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
2,013,000
8.2
280,000
6.8
259,000
1.9
175,000
3.8
179.29
(Note) Changes from the latest released performance forecasts: Yes
4. Notes
(1) Significant changes among subsidiaries during the period under review (Transfer of specific subsidiaries
accompanying the change of scope of consolidation): No
New:
-
(Company name:
-
)
Excluded:
-
(Company name:
-
)
Adoption of special accounting treatment in preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates; restatements:
(ⅰ) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.: No
(ⅱ) Changes in accounting policies other than (ⅰ): No
(ⅲ) Changes in accounting estimates: No
(ⅳ) Restatements: No
(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stocks)
(ⅰ) Number of shares outstanding at term-end (including treasury stocks) Six Months Ended September 30, 2019: 991,424,727 shares
Year ended March 31, 2019:
991,424,727 shares
(ⅱ) Number of treasury stock at term-end
Six Months Ended September 30, 2019: 15,361,936 shares
Year ended March 31, 2019:
9,187,225 shares
(ⅲ) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative figure for consolidated quarterly accounting period)
Six Months Ended September 30, 2019: 977,905,234 shares
Six Months Ended September 30, 2018: 986,928,337 shares
This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to quarterly review procedures.
Appropriate use of business forecasts; other special items
Business forecasts contained in this report and FACT BOOK are based on information available to the Company on the date of this report's announcement and on assumptions pertaining to uncertain factors that may affect the Company's future results. Therefore, the Company has no intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts. For more information about the Company's business forecasts, please refer to FACT BOOK. https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/corporate/ir/library/er/
