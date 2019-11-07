Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.    8801   JP3893200000

MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.

(8801)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsui Fudosan : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019(133KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 01:30am EST

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 7, 2019

Company name:

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Stock code:

8801

URL:

https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/

Representative

Title:

President and Chief Executive Officer

Name:

Masanobu Komoda

Date of release of quarterly securities report:

November 13, 2019

Starting date of dividend payments:

December 3, 2019

Preparation of explanatory materials for quarterly financial results:

Yes

Information meetings arranged related to quarterly financial results:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, in Japanese)

(Yen in millions, rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

  1. Consolidated Result of Operations (year-to-date)

(% figures denote year-on-year change)

Revenue from

Profit

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to

Operations

Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

888,776

3.3

118,604

5.8

107,829

1.2

66,324

(3.2)

Six Months Ended September 30, 2018

860,705

19.2

112,110

21.6

106,529

31.7

68,550

41.1

Note: Comprehensive Income ¥132,844

million (54.5%) (Six Months Ended September 30, 2019);

¥85,960 million (-7.9%) (Six Months Ended September 30, 2018)

Earnings

Diluted Earnings

per Share

per Share

Yen

Yen

Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

67.82

67.77

Six Months Ended September 30, 2018

69.46

69.41

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets

Per Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

At September 30, 2019

7,100,590

2,515,141

34.3

2,495.12

At March 31, 2019

6,802,731

2,420,804

34.4

2,384.87

Reference: Shareholders' Equity ¥2,435,393 million (at September 30, 2019); ¥2,342,512 million (at March 31, 2019)

2. Cash Dividends

Cash Dividends per Share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-End

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year Ended March 31, 2019

20.00

24.00

44.00

Year Ending March 31, 2020

22.00

Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Plan)

22.00

44.00

(Note) Changes from the latest released dividend forecasts: No

1

3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(% figures denote year-on-year change)

Revenue from

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable

Earnings

Operations

to Owners of Parent

per Share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

2,013,000

8.2

280,000

6.8

259,000

1.9

175,000

3.8

179.29

(Note) Changes from the latest released performance forecasts: Yes

4. Notes

(1) Significant changes among subsidiaries during the period under review (Transfer of specific subsidiaries

accompanying the change of scope of consolidation): No

New:

-

(Company name:

-

)

Excluded:

-

(Company name:

-

)

  1. Adoption of special accounting treatment in preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates; restatements:

() Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.: No

() Changes in accounting policies other than (): No

() Changes in accounting estimates: No

() Restatements: No

(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stocks)

() Number of shares outstanding at term-end (including treasury stocks) Six Months Ended September 30, 2019: 991,424,727 shares

Year ended March 31, 2019:

991,424,727 shares

() Number of treasury stock at term-end

Six Months Ended September 30, 2019: 15,361,936 shares

Year ended March 31, 2019:

9,187,225 shares

() Average number of shares during the period (cumulative figure for consolidated quarterly accounting period)

Six Months Ended September 30, 2019: 977,905,234 shares

Six Months Ended September 30, 2018: 986,928,337 shares

  • This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to quarterly review procedures.
  • Appropriate use of business forecasts; other special items
    Business forecasts contained in this report and FACT BOOK are based on information available to the Company on the date of this report's announcement and on assumptions pertaining to uncertain factors that may affect the Company's future results. Therefore, the Company has no intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts. For more information about the Company's business forecasts, please refer to FACT BOOK. https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/corporate/ir/library/er/

2

Disclaimer

Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 06:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.
01:30aMITSUI FUDOSAN : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months En..
PU
01:30aMITSUI FUDOSAN : Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019(571KB)
PU
12:01aMITSUI FUDOSAN : World's first Mobility-as-a-Service operator MaaS Global Comple..
AQ
11/04MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
10/31MITSUI CEO : Higher demand for heavy crude boosts its profit
RE
09/30Oil major Total closes purchase of Anadarko's Mozambique LNG asset
RE
09/30Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery to shut for maintenance in October
RE
09/29Thailand welcomes Chevron's resumption of talks to resolve energy dispute
RE
09/27MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/26Chevron says no arbitration for now over Thai energy dispute
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 001 B
EBIT 2020 271 B
Net income 2020 173 B
Debt 2020 3 010 B
Yield 2020 1,53%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,88x
EV / Sales2021 2,84x
Capitalization 2 759 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3 286,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 827,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masanobu Komoda President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiromichi Iwasa Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Yoshikazu Kitahara Director & Executive Vice President
Yasuo Onozawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Ishigami Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.17.55%25 303
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.18%44 579
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED2.05%37 906
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.42%31 818
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED21.12%31 698
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.24.36%26 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group