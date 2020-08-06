Mitsui Fudosan : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(132KB)

Preparation of explanatory materials for quarterly financial results:
(Yen in millions, rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)
Consolidated Result of Operations (year-to-date)
(% figures denote year-on-year change)
Revenue from
Profit
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Attributable to
Operations
Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
407,025
(4.7)
36,861
(27.6)
29,703
(39.8)
13,770
(58.5)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
427,171
(3.4)
50,885
(8.8)
49,337
(9.7)
33,180
(12.9)
Note: Comprehensive Income ¥41,074
million (-21.0%) (Three Months Ended June 30, 2020);
¥52,008 million (-4.7%) (Three Months Ended June 30, 2019)
Earnings
Diluted Earnings
per Share
per Share
Yen
Yen
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
14.23
14.21
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
33.87
33.84
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets
Per Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
At June 30, 2020
7,653,809
2,498,239
31.6
2,503.50
At March 31, 2020
7,395,359
2,486,525
32.6
2,480.36
Reference: Shareholders' Equity
¥
2,421,953 million (at June 30, 2020); ¥2,408,679 million (at March 31, 2020)
2. Cash Dividends
Cash Dividends per Share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-End
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year Ended March 31, 2020
－
22.00
－
22.00
44.00
Year Ending March 31, 2021
－
Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Plan)
22.00
－
22.00
44.00
(Note) Changes from the latest released dividend forecasts: No
3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(% figures denote year-on-year change)
Revenue from
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable
Earnings
Operations
to Owners of Parent
per Share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
1,850,000
(2.9)
200,000
(28.7)
169,000
(34.6)
120,000
(34.8)
124.04
(Note) Changes from the latest released performance forecasts: No
4. Notes
(1) Significant changes among subsidiaries during the period under review (Transfer of specific subsidiaries
accompanying the change of scope of consolidation): No
New:
-
(Company name:
-
)
Excluded:
-
(Company name:
-
)
Adoption of special accounting treatment in preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates; restatements:
(ⅰ) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.: No
(ⅱ) Changes in accounting policies other than (ⅰ): No
(ⅲ) Changes in accounting estimates: No
(ⅳ) Restatements: No
(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stocks)
(ⅰ) Number of shares outstanding at term-end (including treasury stocks)
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
979,250,227 shares
Year ended March 31, 2020:
979,250,227 shares
(ⅱ) Number of treasury stock at term-end
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
11,821,975 shares
Year ended March 31, 2020:
8,148,291 shares
(ⅲ) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative figure for consolidated quarterly accounting
period)
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
968,040,511 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
979,755,903 shares
This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to quarterly review procedures.
Appropriate use of business forecasts, other special items
Business forecasts contained in this report and FACT BOOK are based on information available to the Company on the date of this report's announcement and on assumptions pertaining to uncertain factors that may affect the Company's future results. Therefore, the Company has no intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts. For more information about the Company's business forecasts, please refer to FACT BOOK. https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/corporate/ir/library/er/
