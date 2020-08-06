Mitsui Fudosan : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(132KB)

(Note) Changes from the latest released dividend forecasts: No

2,421,953 million (at June 30, 2020); ¥2,408,679 million (at March 31, 2020)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

(Yen in millions, rounded down)

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, in Japanese)

Information meetings arranged related to quarterly financial results:

Preparation of explanatory materials for quarterly financial results:

Date of release of quarterly securities report:

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(% figures denote year-on-year change)

Revenue from Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit Attributable Earnings Operations to Owners of Parent per Share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 1,850,000 (2.9) 200,000 (28.7) 169,000 (34.6) 120,000 (34.8) 124.04

(Note) Changes from the latest released performance forecasts: No

4. Notes

(1) Significant changes among subsidiaries during the period under review (Transfer of specific subsidiaries

accompanying the change of scope of consolidation): No New: - (Company name: - ) Excluded: - (Company name: - )

Adoption of special accounting treatment in preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates; restatements:

(ⅰ) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.: No

(ⅱ) Changes in accounting policies other than (ⅰ): No

(ⅲ) Changes in accounting estimates: No

(ⅳ) Restatements: No

(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stocks)

(ⅰ) Number of shares outstanding at term-end (including treasury stocks)

Three months ended June 30, 2020: 979,250,227 shares Year ended March 31, 2020: 979,250,227 shares

(ⅱ) Number of treasury stock at term-end

Three months ended June 30, 2020: 11,821,975 shares Year ended March 31, 2020: 8,148,291 shares

(ⅲ) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative figure for consolidated quarterly accounting

period) Three months ended June 30, 2020: 968,040,511 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019: 979,755,903 shares

This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to quarterly review procedures.

Appropriate use of business forecasts, other special items

Business forecasts contained in this report and FACT BOOK are based on information available to the Company on the date of this report's announcement and on assumptions pertaining to uncertain factors that may affect the Company's future results. Therefore, the Company has no intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts. For more information about the Company's business forecasts, please refer to FACT BOOK. https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/corporate/ir/library/er/

