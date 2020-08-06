Mitsui Fudosan : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(132KB)

Log in
Mitsui Fudosan : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

08/06/2020 | 02:19am EDT

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 6, 2020

Company name:

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Stock code:

8801

URL:

https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/

Representative

Title:

President and Chief Executive Officer

Name:

Masanobu Komoda

Date of release of quarterly securities report:

August 13, 2020

Starting date of dividend payments:

-

Preparation of explanatory materials for quarterly financial results:

Yes

Information meetings arranged related to quarterly financial results:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts, in Japanese)

(Yen in millions, rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

  1. Consolidated Result of Operations (year-to-date)

(% figures denote year-on-year change)

Revenue from

Profit

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to

Operations

Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

407,025

(4.7)

36,861

(27.6)

29,703

(39.8)

13,770

(58.5)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

427,171

(3.4)

50,885

(8.8)

49,337

(9.7)

33,180

(12.9)

Note: Comprehensive Income ¥41,074

million (-21.0%) (Three Months Ended June 30, 2020);

¥52,008 million (-4.7%) (Three Months Ended June 30, 2019)

Earnings

Diluted Earnings

per Share

per Share

Yen

Yen

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

14.23

14.21

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

33.87

33.84

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets

Per Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

At June 30, 2020

7,653,809

2,498,239

31.6

2,503.50

At March 31, 2020

7,395,359

2,486,525

32.6

2,480.36

Reference: Shareholders' Equity

¥

2,421,953 million (at June 30, 2020); ¥2,408,679 million (at March 31, 2020)

2. Cash Dividends

Cash Dividends per Share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Year-End

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year Ended March 31, 2020

22.00

22.00

44.00

Year Ending March 31, 2021

Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Plan)

22.00

22.00

44.00

(Note) Changes from the latest released dividend forecasts: No

1

3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(% figures denote year-on-year change)

Revenue from

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable

Earnings

Operations

to Owners of Parent

per Share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

1,850,000

(2.9)

200,000

(28.7)

169,000

(34.6)

120,000

(34.8)

124.04

(Note) Changes from the latest released performance forecasts: No

4. Notes

(1) Significant changes among subsidiaries during the period under review (Transfer of specific subsidiaries

accompanying the change of scope of consolidation): No

New:

-

(Company name:

-

)

Excluded:

-

(Company name:

-

)

  1. Adoption of special accounting treatment in preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates; restatements:

() Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.: No

() Changes in accounting policies other than (): No

() Changes in accounting estimates: No

() Restatements: No

(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stocks)

() Number of shares outstanding at term-end (including treasury stocks)

Three months ended June 30, 2020:

979,250,227 shares

Year ended March 31, 2020:

979,250,227 shares

() Number of treasury stock at term-end

Three months ended June 30, 2020:

11,821,975 shares

Year ended March 31, 2020:

8,148,291 shares

() Average number of shares during the period (cumulative figure for consolidated quarterly accounting

period)

Three months ended June 30, 2020:

968,040,511 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019:

979,755,903 shares

  • This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to quarterly review procedures.
  • Appropriate use of business forecasts, other special items
    Business forecasts contained in this report and FACT BOOK are based on information available to the Company on the date of this report's announcement and on assumptions pertaining to uncertain factors that may affect the Company's future results. Therefore, the Company has no intention to promise the accomplishment of the forecasts. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such forecasts. For more information about the Company's business forecasts, please refer to FACT BOOK. https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/corporate/ir/library/er/

2

Disclaimer

Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 06:18:12 UTC
