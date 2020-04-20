Mitsui Matsushima : Notice of Changes in Representative Directors and DirectorsExecutive Officers

April 10, 2020
Dear Sirs:
Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President (Stock Code 1518, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)
Contact: Koujirou Inoue, Managing Executive Officer, in charge of the General Affairs Dept. Tel: +81-92-771-2171
Notice of Changes in Representative Directors and Directors/Executive Officers
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 10, 2020 approved changes in Representative Directors and selected candidates for directors (excluding directors working as Audit & Supervisory Committee members), directors working as Audit & Supervisory Committee members, and a substitute director working as an Audit & Supervisory Committee member, which will be discussed at the 164th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 19, 2020. The details are as below.
Furthermore, changes in executive officers will also be discussed at the 164th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
Description
-
Change in Representative Directors
-
-
Reason for Changes
The Company intends to enhance its corporate value further through the new management system.
-
Details of Changes
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
Taishi Yoshioka
|
Representative Director and President
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
Tsuneo Amano
|
Director
|
Representative Director and President
|
|
|
3. Expected Date for Assuming the Posts June 19, 2020
4. Brief Personal History of New Representative Director
Name
(date of birth)
|
|
November 1992
|
|
June 1995
|
|
October 2001
|
|
January 2007
|
Taishi Yoshioka
|
July 2013
|
(June 13, 1969)
|
|
|
July 2014
|
|
April 2017
|
|
April 2018
|
|
April 2019
|
|
Brief personal history
Joined J. P. Morgan Securities, Tokyo Branch
Joined Prudential Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Joined Deloitte Tohmatsu FAS Co., Ltd.
Joined GCA Co., Ltd.
Joined the Company, concurrently serving as General Manager of the Overseas Business Dept. and General Manager of the Business Planning Dept.
Appointed as General Manager of the Business Planning Dept.
Appointed as Executive Officer, and General Manager of the Business Planning Dept. Appointed as Managing Executive Officer, and General Manager of the Business Planning Dept. Appointed as Managing Executive Officer in charge of the Business Planning Dept. (current position)
Number of shares held
1,300
II. Changes in Directors
1. Candidates for Directors (Excluding Directors Working as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
Shinichiro Kushima
|
Representative Director and Chairman
|
Representative Director and Chairman
|
|
|
|
Taishi Yoshioka
|
Representative Director and President
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
Tsuneo Amano
|
Director
|
Representative Director and President
|
|
|
|
Hironori Higaki
|
Director (External)
|
New appointment
|
|
|
Note: The term of office of directors (excluding directors working as Audit & Supervisory Committee members) is one year.
2. Candidates for Directors Working as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
|
Director
|
Director,
|
Toshihiro Nomoto
|
(Audit & Supervisory Committee
|
Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
|
Member)
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Director
|
Takashige Araki
|
(Audit & Supervisory Committee
|
(Audit & Supervisory Committee
|
|
Member) (External)
|
Member) (External)
|
|
Director
|
Director
|
Tetsuya Notabe
|
(Audit & Supervisory Committee
|
(Audit & Supervisory Committee
|
|
Member) (External)
|
Member) (External)
Note: The term of office of directors working as Audit & Supervisory Committee members is two years.
3. Candidate for a Substitute Director Working as an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
|
Substitute Director
|
Substitute Director
|
Takashi Shinohara
|
(Audit & Supervisory Committee
|
(Audit & Supervisory Committee
|
|
Member) (External)
|
Member) (External)
Note: The term of office of a substitute director working as an Audit & Supervisory Committee member is two years.
4. Directors Who Will Retire
|
Name
|
Current position
|
|
|
Shinji Koyanagi
|
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
|
|
Yoshio Takata
|
Director
|
(Audit & Supervisory Committee Member)
|
|
|
-
Changes in Executive Officers
1. Executive Officers
|
Name
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
New position
|
|
Current position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Koujirou Inoue
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
Takeshi Nagano
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
Yoshitaka Wada
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
Toshiya Kobayashi
|
Executive Officer
|
|
New appointment
|
|
|
|
|
Mikiko Abe
|
Executive Officer
|
|
New appointment
|
|
|
|
2. Executive Officers Who Will Retire
|
Name
|
Current position
|
|
|
Shinji Koyanagi
|
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
|
|
Toshihiro Nomoto
|
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
|
