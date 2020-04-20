Mitsui Matsushima : Notice of Changes in Representative Directors and DirectorsExecutive Officers

April 10, 2020

Dear Sirs:

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President (Stock Code 1518, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact: Koujirou Inoue, Managing Executive Officer, in charge of the General Affairs Dept. Tel: +81-92-771-2171

Notice of Changes in Representative Directors and Directors/Executive Officers

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 10, 2020 approved changes in Representative Directors and selected candidates for directors (excluding directors working as Audit & Supervisory Committee members), directors working as Audit & Supervisory Committee members, and a substitute director working as an Audit & Supervisory Committee member, which will be discussed at the 164th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 19, 2020. The details are as below.

Furthermore, changes in executive officers will also be discussed at the 164th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Description

Change in Representative Directors Reason for Changes

The Company intends to enhance its corporate value further through the new management system. Details of Changes

Name New position Current position Taishi Yoshioka Representative Director and President Managing Executive Officer Tsuneo Amano Director Representative Director and President

3. Expected Date for Assuming the Posts June 19, 2020