MITSUI MATSUSHIMA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(1518)
Mitsui Matsushima : Notice of Changes in Representative Directors and DirectorsExecutive Officers

04/20/2020 | 11:06pm EDT

April 10, 2020

Dear Sirs:

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President (Stock Code 1518, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact: Koujirou Inoue, Managing Executive Officer, in charge of the General Affairs Dept. Tel: +81-92-771-2171

Notice of Changes in Representative Directors and Directors/Executive Officers

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 10, 2020 approved changes in Representative Directors and selected candidates for directors (excluding directors working as Audit & Supervisory Committee members), directors working as Audit & Supervisory Committee members, and a substitute director working as an Audit & Supervisory Committee member, which will be discussed at the 164th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 19, 2020. The details are as below.

Furthermore, changes in executive officers will also be discussed at the 164th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Description

  1. Change in Representative Directors
    1. Reason for Changes
      The Company intends to enhance its corporate value further through the new management system.
    2. Details of Changes

Name

New position

Current position

Taishi Yoshioka

Representative Director and President

Managing Executive Officer

Tsuneo Amano

Director

Representative Director and President

3. Expected Date for Assuming the Posts June 19, 2020

4. Brief Personal History of New Representative Director

Name

(date of birth)

November 1992

June 1995

October 2001

January 2007

Taishi Yoshioka

July 2013

(June 13, 1969)

July 2014

April 2017

April 2018

April 2019

Brief personal history

Joined J. P. Morgan Securities, Tokyo Branch

Joined Prudential Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Joined Deloitte Tohmatsu FAS Co., Ltd.

Joined GCA Co., Ltd.

Joined the Company, concurrently serving as General Manager of the Overseas Business Dept. and General Manager of the Business Planning Dept.

Appointed as General Manager of the Business Planning Dept.

Appointed as Executive Officer, and General Manager of the Business Planning Dept. Appointed as Managing Executive Officer, and General Manager of the Business Planning Dept. Appointed as Managing Executive Officer in charge of the Business Planning Dept. (current position)

Number of shares held

1,300

II. Changes in Directors

1. Candidates for Directors (Excluding Directors Working as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Name

New position

Current position

Shinichiro Kushima

Representative Director and Chairman

Representative Director and Chairman

Taishi Yoshioka

Representative Director and President

Managing Executive Officer

Tsuneo Amano

Director

Representative Director and President

Hironori Higaki

Director (External)

New appointment

Note: The term of office of directors (excluding directors working as Audit & Supervisory Committee members) is one year.

2. Candidates for Directors Working as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Name

New position

Current position

Director

Director,

Toshihiro Nomoto

(Audit & Supervisory Committee

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Member)

Director

Director

Takashige Araki

(Audit & Supervisory Committee

(Audit & Supervisory Committee

Member) (External)

Member) (External)

Director

Director

Tetsuya Notabe

(Audit & Supervisory Committee

(Audit & Supervisory Committee

Member) (External)

Member) (External)

Note: The term of office of directors working as Audit & Supervisory Committee members is two years.

3. Candidate for a Substitute Director Working as an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

Name

New position

Current position

Substitute Director

Substitute Director

Takashi Shinohara

(Audit & Supervisory Committee

(Audit & Supervisory Committee

Member) (External)

Member) (External)

Note: The term of office of a substitute director working as an Audit & Supervisory Committee member is two years.

4. Directors Who Will Retire

Name

Current position

Shinji Koyanagi

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Yoshio Takata

Director

(Audit & Supervisory Committee Member)

  1. Changes in Executive Officers

1. Executive Officers

Name

Title

New position

Current position

Koujirou Inoue

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Takeshi Nagano

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Yoshitaka Wada

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Toshiya Kobayashi

Executive Officer

New appointment

Mikiko Abe

Executive Officer

New appointment

2. Executive Officers Who Will Retire

Name

Current position

Shinji Koyanagi

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Toshihiro Nomoto

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 03:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
