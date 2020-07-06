Log in
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

MITSUI MINING & SMELTING CO., LTD.

(5706)
Japan's Mitsui Mining resumes operation of Peru's zinc mines

07/06/2020 | 03:53am EDT

Japan's Mitsui Mining and Smelting said on Monday its two zinc mines in Peru resumed operations on July 2 after a closure of more than three months to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The company's Huanzala and Palka mines had been suspended since March 16 after the local government issued a state of emergency. They restarted operations after some economic activities resumed and the local government gave approval, a spokesman at Mitsui Mining said.

"The mines' operations have returned to the levels before the quarantine was put in place in March as they have been preparing for the restart since late June," he said without giving an output forecast for the current year.

The resumption of operations is being accompanied by measures to prevent infection among workers, the company said.

Metals production is essential for Peru's economy, which has been devastated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Barbara Lewis)
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.05% 1776.344 Delayed Quote.16.95%
MITSUI MINING & SMELTING CO., LTD. 0.60% 2177 End-of-day quote.-25.55%
SILVER 0.36% 18.093 Delayed Quote.1.05%
