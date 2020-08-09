Log in
Grounded Mauritius ship operator apologises for oil leak

08/09/2020 | 03:50am EDT
Oil spill after the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius

The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean apologised on Sunday for a major oil spill which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster.

The MV Wakashio, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck the reef on Mauritius' southeast coast on July 25.

"We apologise profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused," Akihiko Ono, executive vice president of Mitsui OSK Lines said at a new conference in Tokyo.

He added that the company would "do everything in their power to resolve the issue".

At least 1,000 tonnes of oil is estimated to have leaked from the ship onto the waters surrounding Mauritius. Some 500 tonnes of oil have been salvaged from the ship, but there are still 2,500 tonnes remaining on the ship.

Neither Mitsui OSK Lines nor Nagashiki Shipping, the ship's owner, could confirm the cost of damages from the oil spill.

Mauritius declared a state of "environmental emergency" on Friday following the accident.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Michael Perry)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.11% 44.64 Delayed Quote.-31.67%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD. 1.59% 1912 End-of-day quote.-36.79%
WTI -1.21% 41.53 Delayed Quote.-31.45%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 018 B 9 606 M 9 606 M
Net income 2021 -229 M -2,16 M -2,16 M
Net Debt 2021 966 B 9 115 M 9 115 M
P/E ratio 2021 -952x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 229 B 2 160 M 2 159 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 8 931
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 431,11 JPY
Last Close Price 1 912,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Junichiro Ikeda President & Representative Director
Takashi Maruyama CFO, Representative Director & Head-IR
Yoshikazu Kawagoe Chief Technical Officer
Takeshi Hashimoto Representative Director, Head-Europe & Africa Area
Akihiko Ono Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.-36.79%2 160
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-8.93%25 733
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-38.10%9 809
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.80%7 663
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-4.62%4 274
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-12.11%2 886
