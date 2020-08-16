India sends team to Mauritius to assist in oil spill

NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - India has sent technical
equipment and a team of specialists to Mauritius to help local
authorities deal with an environmental crisis after an oil spill
from a Japanese ship, a government official said on Sunday.
A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off the Indian
Ocean island nation on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tonnes of
fuel oil and triggering a state of "environmental
emergency".
The carrier split on Saturday, and the oil spill spread over
a vast area of endangered corals, fish and other marine life in
what some scientists called the country's worst ecological
disaster.
Scientists say the full impact of the spill is still
unfolding, but the damage could affect Mauritius and its
tourism-dependent economy for decades. Removing the ship is
likely to take months.
Following a government request for assistance, India
dispatched over 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material by
aircraft to supplement the country's salvage operations, the
foreign affairs ministry said in a statement said on Sunday.
A 10-member team of Indian coast guard personnel trained in
oil spill containment measures has also been deployed to
Mauritius to provide technical and operational assistance, it
said.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Richard Pullin)